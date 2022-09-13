Read full article on original website
Northwest Colorado Health: Celebrate affordable assisted living in our community at The Haven OctoberFest
The halls of The Haven Assisted Living are full of joy. You may hear someone playing the piano, a rowdy game of cornhole outside on the patio, or the beloved pet parakeets tweeting away. There are beautiful group coloring pages set up, puzzles and books available near the fireplace, and snacks and beverages set out in the community dining area all day. It’s warm, inviting, and a home where caregivers, residents, family members and community members come together as an extended family and create joyful, happy memories.
Steamboat Whiskey pivots business model, closes downtown tasting room
The doors of the Steamboat Whiskey Co.’s downtown tasting room have closed, and for the next couple of Saturdays owners Nathan and Jessica Newhall will be selling off their inventory as the company moves in a new direction. “The Steamboat Whiskey Co.’s bar and restaurant is closing — well...
Short Term Rental Listing In Brown Ranch or Around the Mountains
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact...
Mythology breaks ground on new west Steamboat campus
Earlier this week, Scott Yeates couldn’t help but smile as he watched construction workers begin the process of transforming the former Butcherknife Brewery building into the new home of Mythology Distillery. “Oh, it’s so nice to see some activity out here,” Yeates said as he walked through the old...
Income requirements prevent some residents from moving in at Sunlight Crossing
About a third of the apartments at the Yampa Valley Housing Authority’s Sunlight Crossing development are occupied, with more people expected to move in this week. By the end of the week, the 90-unit complex aimed at middle-income workers should be about 45% occupied with more lease agreements set to start Oct. 1, according to YVHA’s Regional Property Manager Alyssa “La La” Cartmill.
Explore More: Seven events not to miss this weekend
Free Guided Walking Tours of the Yampa River Botanic Park. Friday, Sept. 16, 10-11:30 a.m. Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane, Steamboat Springs. Enjoy a free guided walking tour of the Yampa River Botanic Park led by Board members and volunteers. Learn about the history of the Botanic Park and the plants that thrive in the Yampa Valley.
Award-winning film Birds of America screens at library
Bud Werner Memorial Library is presenting a free community screening of the new award-winning film “Birds of America” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 in Library Hall. “Birds of America” retraces the steps of John James Audubon who traveled along the Mississippi in the early 19th century capturing a range of birds in dramatic paintings. His work recorded the diversity of species in America before many were wiped from the Earth.
New project-ranking system makes Core Trail expansion a top priority for Steamboat
During a work session on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Steamboat Springs City Council discussed the priority level of city projects and the methodology used to rank them. Earlier this year, Finance Director Kim Weber unveiled an updated scoring criteria for capital improvement projects, which ranks the priority of CIPs based on assigned scores across seven weighted categories.
Found remains and North Park wolves update: The most-read articles this week
1. More human remains found during North Routt search. Detectives with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office and Routt County Search and Rescue conducted a search in North Routt County on Friday, Sept. 9, following the discovery of a human skull earlier in the week. 2. 2022 fall foliage forecast:...
Steamboat Springs year-to-date sales tax revenue up almost 23% after July numbers released
While accommodations tax revenue was down for July, total sales tax collections were 5.94% higher than last year. The city collected $3.3 million dollars this past July compared to $3.1 million in July 2021. The year-to-date sales tax revenue is 22.72% higher than last year, about $23.7 million compared to...
Routt County Search and Rescue stays busy as group heads into big game hunting season
Routt County Search and Rescue has had a busy year, according to Jay Bowman. The volunteer group’s president said that in a typical year, search and rescue embarks on about 60 missions pretty consistently. “We have basically been averaging the same number of missions now for about the last...
End in sight for city’s sewer interceptor project, culvert rehab begins
Back in July, the Mount Werner Water and Sanitation District started work on phase 3 of a sewer interceptor project and recently passed the 70% completion mark. “The project has hit a milestone and the light is at the end of the tunnel, or PVC pipe so to say,” said Frank Alfone, the Mount Werner Water and Sanitation District’s general manager, in a press release.
Nearly 450 runners hop off in 10th annual Run Rabbit Run 100
Hundreds gathered with their bunny ear headbands at Steamboat Resort on Friday, Sept. 16, to embark on the 10th annual Run Rabbit Run 100 mile race. Featuring athletes from 45 states and 14 countries, Run Rabbit Run is one of the most competitive races in the country and grants the largest prize total of any trail race in the world.
Volunteers needed for creek restoration project in California Park
The Yampa Valley Climate Crew is looking for volunteers to help restore a 5-mile section of First Creek in California Park. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, participants will work alongside the climate crew and U.S. Forest Service officials to plant approximately 300-500 willows along the creek in an effort to provide bank stabilization and facilitate a more resilient native fish habitat.
Sailors tennis continues singles dominance with win over Basalt
Competing at the tennis center for its first home match of the season, Steamboat Springs boys tennis defeated the Basalt Longhorns 5-2 on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Sweeping the singles matches and splitting the four doubles matches, the boys strung together a solid performance, earning their second match victory of the season.
Council will delay administering STR tax until after election
Steamboat Springs City Council indicated in its Tuesday, Sept. 13, work session that if the proposed tax on short-term rentals is approved by voters, it wouldn’t be imposed on reservations that are paid for prior to the end of the year. Council also decided to put off passing an...
Obituary: Fran Meacham
Fran Meacham of Hayden died peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at her home. She was 77. Fran’s potluck will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Dry Creek Park in Hayden. Meat and drinks will be provided. Please feel free to bring a dish to share.
PHOTOS: Hayden volleyball drops second straight match
The Hayden girls volleyball drove along U.S. Highway 40 on Tuesday, Sept. 13, to take on Moffat County in Craig. The battle lasted four sets with the Tigers losing 3-1 and taking a second consecutive loss, bringing their season record to 5-4. The girls have only played three league games...
Steamboat soccer drops third straight Thursday night
The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team hit a rough patch in the schedule, suffering shut outs in three consecutive games, most recently at home against Battle Mountain on Thursday, Sept. 15. Entering the second half with no score, Battle Mountain came out strong for the final 40 minutes of play...
