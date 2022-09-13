Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
End in sight for city’s sewer interceptor project, culvert rehab begins
Back in July, the Mount Werner Water and Sanitation District started work on phase 3 of a sewer interceptor project and recently passed the 70% completion mark. “The project has hit a milestone and the light is at the end of the tunnel, or PVC pipe so to say,” said Frank Alfone, the Mount Werner Water and Sanitation District’s general manager, in a press release.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Found remains and North Park wolves update: The most-read articles this week
1. More human remains found during North Routt search. Detectives with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office and Routt County Search and Rescue conducted a search in North Routt County on Friday, Sept. 9, following the discovery of a human skull earlier in the week. 2. 2022 fall foliage forecast:...
Westword
Rainbow Family Gathering Update: Human Remains Found, Jacob Cyr Still Missing
The fiftieth annual gathering of the Rainbow Family, a throwback collective that takes its cues from the original hippie era, was held in the Adams Park area of northwest Routt County over the Fourth of July weekend. The next month, Jacob Cyr, a 32-year-old Iowa resident who'd traveled to Colorado for the festivities, was reported missing, prompting searches that failed to turn up any clues.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat food truck park set to open on Yampa Street this week
It’s taken a little longer than expected, but this weekend, the owners of the Boat Yard food truck venue at 831 Yampa St. are planning to celebrate the completion of Steamboat Springs’ newest community gathering space. “On Saturday, we’re planning on having an event there to kind of...
More human remains discovered near the area where 'Rainbow Gathering' camper went missing
Additional human remains have been found near Adams Park in Routt County, following the discovery of a human skull last week. The skull was found by an out-of-state hunter on September 4, according to officials. Crews from Routt County Search and Recue, and the Routt County Sheriff's Office conducted a search of the area on Friday following the discovery. During the search, more skeletal remains were found roughly a mile...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Mythology breaks ground on new west Steamboat campus
Earlier this week, Scott Yeates couldn’t help but smile as he watched construction workers begin the process of transforming the former Butcherknife Brewery building into the new home of Mythology Distillery. “Oh, it’s so nice to see some activity out here,” Yeates said as he walked through the old...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Fly-in celebrates airport appreciation day in Steamboat
The Steamboat Springs Airport – Bob Adams Field is celebrating the annual fly-in and Airport Appreciation Day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, according to a news release from the city. “The Fly-In & Airport Appreciation Day celebrates this aviation jewel that serves Steamboat Springs,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Volunteers needed for creek restoration project in California Park
The Yampa Valley Climate Crew is looking for volunteers to help restore a 5-mile section of First Creek in California Park. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, participants will work alongside the climate crew and U.S. Forest Service officials to plant approximately 300-500 willows along the creek in an effort to provide bank stabilization and facilitate a more resilient native fish habitat.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Whiskey pivots business model, closes downtown tasting room
The doors of the Steamboat Whiskey Co.’s downtown tasting room have closed, and for the next couple of Saturdays owners Nathan and Jessica Newhall will be selling off their inventory as the company moves in a new direction. “The Steamboat Whiskey Co.’s bar and restaurant is closing — well...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Explore More: Seven events not to miss this weekend
Free Guided Walking Tours of the Yampa River Botanic Park. Friday, Sept. 16, 10-11:30 a.m. Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane, Steamboat Springs. Enjoy a free guided walking tour of the Yampa River Botanic Park led by Board members and volunteers. Learn about the history of the Botanic Park and the plants that thrive in the Yampa Valley.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Northwest Colorado Health: Celebrate affordable assisted living in our community at The Haven OctoberFest
The halls of The Haven Assisted Living are full of joy. You may hear someone playing the piano, a rowdy game of cornhole outside on the patio, or the beloved pet parakeets tweeting away. There are beautiful group coloring pages set up, puzzles and books available near the fireplace, and snacks and beverages set out in the community dining area all day. It’s warm, inviting, and a home where caregivers, residents, family members and community members come together as an extended family and create joyful, happy memories.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Income requirements prevent some residents from moving in at Sunlight Crossing
About a third of the apartments at the Yampa Valley Housing Authority’s Sunlight Crossing development are occupied, with more people expected to move in this week. By the end of the week, the 90-unit complex aimed at middle-income workers should be about 45% occupied with more lease agreements set to start Oct. 1, according to YVHA’s Regional Property Manager Alyssa “La La” Cartmill.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Nearly 450 runners hop off in 10th annual Run Rabbit Run 100
Hundreds gathered with their bunny ear headbands at Steamboat Resort on Friday, Sept. 16, to embark on the 10th annual Run Rabbit Run 100 mile race. Featuring athletes from 45 states and 14 countries, Run Rabbit Run is one of the most competitive races in the country and grants the largest prize total of any trail race in the world.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Fran Meacham
Fran Meacham of Hayden died peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at her home. She was 77. Fran’s potluck will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Dry Creek Park in Hayden. Meat and drinks will be provided. Please feel free to bring a dish to share.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
New project-ranking system makes Core Trail expansion a top priority for Steamboat
During a work session on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Steamboat Springs City Council discussed the priority level of city projects and the methodology used to rank them. Earlier this year, Finance Director Kim Weber unveiled an updated scoring criteria for capital improvement projects, which ranks the priority of CIPs based on assigned scores across seven weighted categories.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Council will delay administering STR tax until after election
Steamboat Springs City Council indicated in its Tuesday, Sept. 13, work session that if the proposed tax on short-term rentals is approved by voters, it wouldn’t be imposed on reservations that are paid for prior to the end of the year. Council also decided to put off passing an...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs year-to-date sales tax revenue up almost 23% after July numbers released
While accommodations tax revenue was down for July, total sales tax collections were 5.94% higher than last year. The city collected $3.3 million dollars this past July compared to $3.1 million in July 2021. The year-to-date sales tax revenue is 22.72% higher than last year, about $23.7 million compared to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Post-facilitation survey at Steamboat high school shows improvement, work ahead
A survey of Steamboat Springs High School staff that participated in an effort to facilitate a better relationship with school administration shows staff are coming to school with a positive attitude, though transparency, collaboration and trust remain areas for improvement. Easing tensions at the high school that came to a...
Terrifying details emerge after hiker falls 200ft to his death from Grand Canyon’s North Rim
TERRIFYING details have emerged after a hiker fell 200ft to his death from Grand Canyon's North Rim. Rescuers recovered the body of a 44-year-old visitor who reportedly fell from the rim west of Bright Angel Trail. Park officials said the "visitor was off trail when he accidentally fell off the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Cat Pack to play free end-of-summer jazz concert at library
The Cat Pack will host an hourlong summer close-out concert and conversation at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19, in Library Hall at Bud Werner Memorial Library. The band, featuring Tim Cunningham, Neil Marchman, Johnathan Grenier, Mike Lewis and Ron Wheeler, is a frequent performer around Steamboat. However, Monday’s show will offer a chance to learn more about The Cat Pack’s jazz roots. Attendees will get to watch a live performance, as well as participate in a casual discussion about the music being played.
