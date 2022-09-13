Week 3 Washington high school football preview: 3 storylines, game predictions, top statewide matchups

Last week, it was a No. 1-vs.-No. 1 matchup - won by 4A Lake Stevens over 3A Bellevue.

And this week, Washington high school football returns to Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL.

Here is a quick recap of last week’s highlights, and a look forward to Week 3 storylines and games to follow:

THREE THINGS WORTH REVISITING FROM WEEK 2

Photo by Vince Miller

Back-to-back seasons with win over No. 1 team in 3A

Before the top-ranked 4A Lake Stevens Vikings were ready to beat No. 1 and defending 3A champion Bellevue on Friday, they had to look at themselves in the mirror.

It came in film study Monday. And it wasn't easy.

"Not only did we not play well (in season-opening loss to Garfield), we did not play hard," Lake Stevens coach Tom Tri said. "And it wasn't just one play - it was just about every other play. And it wasn't just one guy."

A day later, the Vikings had their best practice of the young season.

The next day, that intensity continued.

On Friday, they beat the Wolverines, 37-28. Last season, they knocked off O'Dea, which was No. 1 at the time.

Was that a 'sign' of things to come?

As he stood near the visiting sideline, Yelm coach Jason Ronquillo noticed commotion among his players as they were waiting to play the nightcap of a doubleheader Friday.

They pointed over to the Union High School home grandstands at a sign hanging from the railing.

It read: "Yelm is (poop emoji)."

"Once we got to warming up, I heard the athletes talking about it and that they were going to get a picture by it after the game," Ronquillo said.

Second-ranked 3A Yelm blasted the 2018 Class 4A champions, 46-6.

And by the time players finished up their post-game huddle to go take a photo, the sign was gone - crumpled up and put in the trash can.

"From the kids' point of view, that emoji sent a message," said Ronquillo, who pointed out that he was contacted by a Union athletic administrator the next day to apologize for the incident.

New identity at Bethel - shutdown defense

As a longtime area youth football coach, Fred Tremaine wasn't sure what to expect of his Bethel Bison in his inaugural season.

But the Bison have posted the rarest of accomplishments to start 2022 - two one-score road 4A SPSL shutout victories.

They blanked South Kitsap in the season opener, 6-0. And last weekend, they took care of Bellarmine Prep, 7-0.

Tremaine gives a ton of credit to first-year defensive coordinator Hunter Talen, who switched to a 3-4 look. And Bethel's linebacking corps - Elijah Pula and David Ware on the inside, and Zaydrius Rainey-Sale and Roy Lockley on the outside - has played lights-out.

"A lot of kids on the team are hungry for something good," Tremaine said. "And defensively, we have a good foundation in place."

REWIND SBLIVE’S WEEK 2 COVERAGE

Photo by Vince Miller

Thu: (3A) Spanaway Lake 17, (4A) Mount Si 14

GAME STORY

Fri: (2A) No. 4 Prosser 34, (1A) Zillah 22

GAME STORY

Fri: (2A) No. 3 Tumwater 8, (2A) No. 2 North Kitsap 6

GAME STORY

Fri: (3A) No. 8 Rainier Beach 19, (3A) Seattle Prep 9

GAME STORY

Fri: (4A) No. 1 Lake Stevens 37, (3A) No. 1 Bellevue 28

GAME STORY

Fri: (4A) Puyallup 30, (4A) No. 2 Graham-Kapowsin 13

GAME STORY | PHOTO GALLERY

Fri: (4A) No. 3 Glacier Peak 34, (4A) No. 8 Camas 28

GAME STORY | PHOTO GALLERY

TOP STORYLINES TO FOLLOW IN WEEK 3

Photo by Vince Miller

Top Metro League tailbacks at Lumen Field

O'Dea's Jason Brown Jr. and Rainier Beach's Scottre Humphrey are good friends, and year-round FSP teammates who happen to play the same position.

Both running backs will get to put their contrasting styles on display Friday in a Metro League showdown at Lumen Field.

"Jason is a great player, but so is Scottre," Rainier Beach coach Corey Sampson said. "Scottre is ground and pound, and Jason is shiftier."

Humphrey is coming off a career-high 261 yards against Seattle Prep last week.

Emerging go-to target for state's top quarterback

Last season, Gabarri Johnson's unquestioned go-to wide receiver in clutch moments for the Lincoln of Tacoma offense was Khaleel Robinson, his cousin.

But now that Robinson has graduated, a new primary pass catcher has emerged in Drake Granberry, a senior who has battled injuries his entire Abes' career.

"First of all, (Johnson and Granberry) has been best friends for a long time. And they played at First Creek (Middle School) together, so that has helped," Lincoln coach Masaki Matsumoto said. "This year, we knew we were going to rely on Drake. ... hoping he'd have a breakout senior year."

So far, so good - Granberry hauled in four catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns last week against Skyline, and will certainly be part of the game plan Saturday against two-time Class 4A champion Camas.

Kennewick has new star surfacing in backfield

In Kennewick's run to the Class 3A title game last season, all-state running back Myles Mayovsky was the engine - and a powerful one at that.

This fall, it's dual-threat quarterback Andre Breedlove's turn to lead the offense - and the early returns have been promising, to say the least.

Breedlove, a senior, had 279 yards of total offense and six touchdowns Friday in a win at Walla Walla. Now, the Lions embark on a month-long stretch against good 4A teams, starting this week with Sunnyside.

"After we got done last year, he was eager to take over and be the guy," Kennewick coach Randy Affholter said. "He exudes a lot of confidence ... and he's matured a lot as an individual."

TOP WEEK 3 GAMES ON TAP

Emerald Ridge @ Sumner - September 2, 2021 Photo by Vince Miller

No. 8 (3A) Rainier Beach Vikings (2-0) at No. 2 (3A) O'Dea Fighting Irish (2-0)

3 p.m. Friday at Lumen Field, Seattle

Skinny: Been 18 years since Vikings beat O'Dea, but this potential Metro dandy has D1 talent all over the field - especially at running back and cornerback.

Live streaming link: None

SBLive Washington's pick: O'Dea, 20-17.

–

(4A) Emerald Ridge Jaguars (1-1) at No. 3 (4A) Sumner Spartans (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday at Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner

Skinny: Best skill-position cast (Jaguars) in 4A SPSL facing off against biggest, baddest offensive and defensive fronts (Spartans) in league. Contrasting-style fireworks on tap.

Live streaming link: None

SBLive Washington's pick: Sumner, 31-27.

–

No. 4 (1A) King's Knights (2-0) at No. 7 (1A) Nooksack Valley Pioneers (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday at Sid Lambert Field, Everson

Skinny: Rematch of a non-league game a year ago - 44-20 won by King's. Pioneers are a year older - and bigger. Can Knights' speed-fueled defense negate that?

Live streaming link: None

SBLive Washington's pick: Nooksack Valley, 29-24.

–