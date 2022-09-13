Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Woman, 23, killed when crash rips car in half on highway
MADERA, Calif. (KMPH) — A 23-year-old woman was killed and another woman was injured in a major crash in California on Thursday, according to authorities. She has been identified by the Madera County Coroner’s Office as Kalia Emani Bess, of Fresno. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. EDT...
KMPH.com
When all else fails, call Tulare City Fire to saw off ring
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Reinforcements were called to help saw off a ring. A man for unknown reasons needed his ring taken off and the Tulare City Fire Department assisted in the task. The department says wedding bands are getting stronger in materials. They are no longer just made...
Multiple vintage cars stolen from business in Tulare
Multiple people stole vintage cars over six days starting last Wednesday morning from the storage unit connected to Highway 99 Hot Rods in Tulare.
KMJ
Porch Pirates Caught On Camera Stealing Packages Valued At $1,300 In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two men were caught on camera stealing two packages from a front porch in Fresno on Monday. The theft happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Cedar Springs apartment complex near Cedar and Shaw Avenues. The victim says the two items that were stolen are a...
Car involved in chase crashes with big rig in Fresno County, police say
A vehicle bolting away from police in Fresno County ended up in a crash that overturned a big rig.
L.A. Weekly
Male Pedestrian Fatally Struck on Shaw Avenue [Fresno, CA]
Pedestrian Crash on Maroa Avenue Left One Fatality. The incident happened on September 10th, at around 1:15 a.m., in near the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue. According to reports, the man was crossing the street in the crosswalk when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata. The impact of the collision left the pedestrian critically injured.
IDENTIFIED: 23-year-old woman killed on HWY 41
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Highway 41 Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol officers say around 8:16 a.m. CHP received a call about a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 41 north of Avenue 15. CHP officers say a pickup was […]
Parolee arrested for possession of a gun, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parolee was arrested Thursday morning for possession of a loaded firearm, according to the Porterville Police Department. Police say, at approximately 7:55 a.m., detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on 24-year-old […]
crimevoice.com
Tulare County detectives make arrest in series of ag-related thefts
Tulare County detectives have arrested a man in connection to a recent series of agriculture-related thefts from multiple businesses. 41-year-old Sean Tenbroeck of Exeter is suspected of being involved in thefts of ATVs, tools, equipment, fruit, and other items from multiple businesses in the Exeter, Farmersville, Lindcove, and Woodlake areas, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Questionable treatment of pig caught on camera, county locating individual
UPDATE: The person seen in the videos is not the owner, according to Kern County Animal Services. KCAS gained possession of the pig Thursday after the owner surrendered the pig because it was in the “best interest of the animal.” The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is working with KCAS to locate the individual in the […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect arrested in Tower District shots fired, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old man was arrested after police say he fired three rounds into the air, striking the overhang of a Tower District business, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to Bobby Salazar’s Taqueria on Olive Avenue regarding a disturbance that had just occurred […]
KMPH.com
Man arrested for pimping, human-trafficking in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man has been arrested after police say he was conducting a pimping and human-trafficking operation in Northwest Fresno. Investigators were looking into an 18-year-old gang member who was not identified on Aug. 29. He fled from officers and a pursuit was called off due to public safety.
Vehicle Collision into Occupied Home Ignites Structure Fire
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A vehicle slammed into a home that was occupied, igniting a structure fire around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, in the area of Taft Highway and Old River Road in the city of Bakersfield. All occupants inside the residence were uninjured. Possibly two victims from the...
DA: Parole denied for Visalia man who killed sister
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Javier Perez in the 1995 murder of his sister in Exeter. In 1996, a jury found Perez guilty of first-degree murder and assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to 35 years to life in […]
KMPH.com
Valley law enforcement asks Crime Stoppers for help in the war on fentanyl
Crime Stoppers has declared war on fentanyl dealers. The non-profit is now offering rewards for tips that lead to the arrest of anyone selling the dangerous drug. Health leaders have warned in recent years that substance abuse has reached epidemic levels in the Valley. Fentanyl is the number one concern...
Man sentenced in Old Town Clovis double homicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County Judge sentenced Eddie Cordero Wednesday morning in a Fresno County courtroom. Cordero was convicted of an Old Town Clovis double homicide, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office Judge Arlan Harrell sentenced Cordero to two life sentences without the possibility of parole terms for the two counts […]
KMPH.com
Dutch Bros. donating to youth program in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Dutch Bros is now donating $1 for every drink sold to a youth organization in Fresno. On Friday only the large coffee chain will be donating to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California. The organization is known for helping local youth succeed and thrive...
ca.gov
NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Completes First Structure in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, today announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of...
Man laying on train tracks in Downtown Fresno critically injured
A man is in critical condition after being hit by a train in Downtown Fresno on Friday morning.
KMPH.com
Family asking for help finding man missing from Kings County
AVENAL, Calif. (FOX26) — 43-year-old Noe Echeverria Soto has been reported missing in Kings County. He has been missing since Wednesday, Sept. 7th when he left his parents' house in Avenal around 11:00 p.m. According to the Avenal Police Department, surveillance video from Chalio's Restaurant recorded him early the...
