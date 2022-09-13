ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

krcrtv.com

Woman, 23, killed when crash rips car in half on highway

MADERA, Calif. (KMPH) — A 23-year-old woman was killed and another woman was injured in a major crash in California on Thursday, according to authorities. She has been identified by the Madera County Coroner’s Office as Kalia Emani Bess, of Fresno. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. EDT...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

When all else fails, call Tulare City Fire to saw off ring

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Reinforcements were called to help saw off a ring. A man for unknown reasons needed his ring taken off and the Tulare City Fire Department assisted in the task. The department says wedding bands are getting stronger in materials. They are no longer just made...
TULARE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Male Pedestrian Fatally Struck on Shaw Avenue [Fresno, CA]

Pedestrian Crash on Maroa Avenue Left One Fatality. The incident happened on September 10th, at around 1:15 a.m., in near the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue. According to reports, the man was crossing the street in the crosswalk when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata. The impact of the collision left the pedestrian critically injured.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 23-year-old woman killed on HWY 41

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Highway 41 Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol officers say around 8:16 a.m. CHP received a call about a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 41 north of Avenue 15. CHP officers say a pickup was […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Parolee arrested for possession of a gun, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parolee was arrested Thursday morning for possession of a loaded firearm, according to the Porterville Police Department. Police say, at approximately 7:55 a.m., detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on 24-year-old […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
crimevoice.com

Tulare County detectives make arrest in series of ag-related thefts

Tulare County detectives have arrested a man in connection to a recent series of agriculture-related thefts from multiple businesses. 41-year-old Sean Tenbroeck of Exeter is suspected of being involved in thefts of ATVs, tools, equipment, fruit, and other items from multiple businesses in the Exeter, Farmersville, Lindcove, and Woodlake areas, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested for pimping, human-trafficking in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man has been arrested after police say he was conducting a pimping and human-trafficking operation in Northwest Fresno. Investigators were looking into an 18-year-old gang member who was not identified on Aug. 29. He fled from officers and a pursuit was called off due to public safety.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Parole denied for Visalia man who killed sister

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Javier Perez in the 1995 murder of his sister in Exeter.   In 1996, a jury found Perez guilty of first-degree murder and assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to 35 years to life in […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man sentenced in Old Town Clovis double homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County Judge sentenced Eddie Cordero Wednesday morning in a Fresno County courtroom. Cordero was convicted of an Old Town Clovis double homicide, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office Judge Arlan Harrell sentenced Cordero to two life sentences without the possibility of parole terms for the two counts […]
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Dutch Bros. donating to youth program in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Dutch Bros is now donating $1 for every drink sold to a youth organization in Fresno. On Friday only the large coffee chain will be donating to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California. The organization is known for helping local youth succeed and thrive...
FRESNO, CA
ca.gov

NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Completes First Structure in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, today announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of...
KMPH.com

Family asking for help finding man missing from Kings County

AVENAL, Calif. (FOX26) — 43-year-old Noe Echeverria Soto has been reported missing in Kings County. He has been missing since Wednesday, Sept. 7th when he left his parents' house in Avenal around 11:00 p.m. According to the Avenal Police Department, surveillance video from Chalio's Restaurant recorded him early the...
KINGS COUNTY, CA

