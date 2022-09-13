Read full article on original website
Breaking clay and building hope
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Cancer Center held a unique fundraiser, a clay shooting competition. The second annual Clays Against Cancer was held on Friday afternoon. While clay was breaking, something was building. Hope. “We’ve worked with Mark Sandness on a different event and kind of kicked around the idea that this would be fun to do to raise money for cancer. Formed a committee and threw the event together,” said Sara Kelsch marketing director of Bismarck Cancer Center. 28 teams competed for bragging rights. Each group of five shot 100 rounds and whoever hit the most got to bring the pink ribbon home. “Helping out a cause that effects everybody, effects everybody and their family,” said Mark Sandness, owner of Capital City Sporting Clays. The money raised went to the Bismarck Cancer Center’s support services. The facility treats over 900 patients in a 250-mile radius. “Lodging, gas cards, massage and physical therapy, dietary care, support groups and those sorts of things,” said Kelsch. Last year more than 14,000 dollars was raised.
