Carbon volleyball falls in five sets to Manti on the road
The Carbon Dino volleyball team played their final non-region match on Thursday when they traveled to Manti to face the Templars. Going five grueling sets the Templars and the Dinos fought back and forth but in the end it was Manti coming out on top 3-2. Carbon had climbed up...
Lady Dinos soccer handed second loss in Region 12 play by Canyon View
The Lady Dinos were looking to avenge their only Region 12 loss on Thursday when they traveled to Cedar City to face Canyon View. The Falcons are the No. 2 team in the RPI rankings for 3A. Carbon coming in with the No.6 ranking, couldn’t keep pace with the Falcons, who took control, winning the game 5-1.
Lady Spartans soccer falls in region match-up with No. 2 Canyon View
Four games remain in the Lady Spartans regular soccer season, and unfortunately Emery has lost three straight to Richfield, Carbon and on Tuesday they fell to the No.2 team in 3A, the Canyon View Falcons 6-0. Emery has compiled a 3-9 overall record and are 1-3 in region play. In...
Carbon soccer travels to Moab earns third region win at the turn
The Lady Dinos have hit the turn in the region season having played every team once and coming away with a 3-1 record, with the only loss coming at the hands of Canyon View, the No. 2 team in 3A. On Tuesday they traveled to Moab to face Grand bringing back a 6-0 win.
DeAnn Collard – September 14 2022
DeAnn Marie Tucker Collard, 81, of Huntington; wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. DeAnn was born in Hiawatha, Utah on Valentine’s day; February 14, 1941 to Lola Marie Timothy and Henry Moses Tucker. She loved getting flowers and valentines for...
Carbon Medical celebrating its 70th Anniversary on September 17
Carbon Medical is excited to be hosting their 70th Anniversary celebration on Saturday, September 17 at 3:00 pm at the Carbon County Events Center at 450 South Fairgrounds Way in Price. Castle Country Radio was able to speak over the telephone with Administrative Assistant, Brittany Zele to get all the details to share with listeners.
