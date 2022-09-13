Read full article on original website
UWS men’s basketball releases schedule, to tip-off season against CSS
The University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) men’s basketball team announced their schedule for the 2022-2023 season this week. They’re slated to play 12 home games, along with two tournaments. The Yellowjackets open the regular season hosting the College of St. Scholastica (CSS) on November 8. This follows an exhibition...
Beyond the Playbook: Hermantown dancer turns Vikings cheerleader
When you hear the name Hermantown Hawks, your mind immediately thinks hockey. For Karlyn Nessa however, she’s changing the tape by dancing from humble beginnings at Corey Veech Memorial Field. To this year, U.S. Bank Stadium, becoming a professional cheerleader with the Minnesota Vikings. “I started dancing when I...
Duluth Pack’s first annual Minnesota Maker event
Duluth Pack hosted their first annual Minnesota Maker event at their legendary retail store in Canal Park Thursday evening. The flagship retail store partnered with several different local vendors including Mike & Jen’s Cocoa, Duluth Candy Co., Fitz Craft Creations, SJ Neilson, and Faribault Mills. People who attended were able to enjoy event-only specials such as 50% off clearance items and double punches on in-store purchases. Raffle prizes and gift giveaways were also available for attendees.
High school students get a fresh message about creating a healthy school culture in Cloquet
It was a fairly fun Friday at the Cloquet High School. Two motivational speakers gave students a chance to laugh and learn more about creating a good learning environment. Craig Hillier and Bill Cordes are longtime friends. They each have separate presentations, but on Friday, were able to work together, which is rare.
The East End Family Fun Days in Superior
There is something for everyone at the East End Family Fun Days in Superior on Saturday, September 17. Events begin at 10:00 a.m. Enjoy perusing through area rummage sales, local crafters and vendors booths. Plus there are events planned just for kids!. It’s the start of the city’s longest running...
Music video has message for men about violence against women
Music can send such a message. And there is a powerful one in the new, original song called “Do You Think You Can Protect Me?”. Duluth native Emily Haavik wrote the piece. “I wasn’t sure if I’d ever share it. It’s a pretty heavy song, and wrote it in a more cathartic and artistic way. I had been wanting to write a song about violence against women for a long time.”
DECC decides against going cashless
On Tuesday, DECC leadership floated a question to their Facebook followers: “As a means to move lines quicker, should we go to a cashless system at our concessions and beer stands?”. After around 250 responses, Executive Director Dan Hartman decided against it. According to an updated Facebook post on...
Food Truck Festival returning on Saturday in downtown Virginia
Head downtown to historic Chestnut Street on Saturday, September 17 from 11-7 to celebrate the annual Food Truck Festival! Almost 30 vendors will have something to tempt you. Pep’s Bake Shop is excited to see all the people return. “It’s just so fun, it brings so many people around,” shared Laura Collins.
Uncle Loui’s Café reopens after fire at Lake Superior Medical Equipment
Uncle Loui’s Café reopens today after a devastating fire next to Lake Superior Medical Equipment. The staff at Uncle Loui’s Café are safe, and the restaurant had no damage from the fire or smoke. Debbie Strop, the owner of Uncle Loui’s, talked about how the flames...
Duluth police say a suspect is in custody for Sunday’s shooting
A 31-year-old man is now in custody in connection with a shooting in the East Hillside on Sunday. Duluth police said he was arrested in Bloomington on Friday, and is in the Hennepin County Jail. Formal charges are pending. Officers had responded to the gas station at 6th Avenue East...
New housing options are in the works
Internet searches, “For Rent” signs, Word of mouth…the ways to find a home are changing — and so are the options for affordability. “A couple of years ago, the city council passed the kind of Cottage Park ordinance. It was a way to start looking at how we can build houses with a smaller footprint and situate them in such a way that they would be like their own little community. The idea of these houses is that they will face inward and there will be green space in the middle, and they will be connected by trail systems. It is a way for the community to have this nice sense of belonging with each other,” said The Housing and Redevelopment Executive Director Jill Keeper.
Man found dead at gravel pit in Industrial Township
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, and local emergency medical services were dispatched to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township on a report of a death on Wednesday. Authorities say Brad L. Wojtysiak, 40 of Culver, Minnesota died at the scene. Wojtysiak,...
