Arizona recognized for its Medicaid program innovation
The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), Arizona’s Medicaid program, received a 2022 Medicaid Innovation Award presented by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) and the National Academy for State Health Policy (NASHP). The nonpartisan award recognizes states for demonstrating creativity, leadership, and progress in their Medicaid programs despite significant public health challenges in recent years.
Doctors and Utah Health Dept. launch historic air purifiers in Utah schools project
Cleaner air improves student performance, decreases COVID transmission and school absenteeism. In an historic, far reaching clean air initiative, Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment (UPHE) and the Utah Department of Health and Human Services (UDHHS) have joined forces to launch a project to place air purifiers in every K through 12 school classrooms in the state. The funding comes from a federal grant, ELC Reopening Schools Grant.
New Medi-Cal benefit will address longstanding reimbursement inconsistency for community health workers, expert says
The addition of community health workers (CHW) and promotore services as a Medi-Cal benefit is just one part of California's larger efforts to make these services more accessible across the state, according to Carlina Hansen, Senior Program Officer of Improving Access at the California Health Care Foundation.
MDHHS seeks proposals to expand Intensive Crisis Stabilization Services for children
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced this week that it is accepting proposals for the MI Kids Now Mobile Response Grant Program for the grant period of Jan. 1st, 2023, to Sept. 30th, 2023.
CDPHE implements stricter permit requirements for minor sources of air pollution to address worsening air quality in Colorado
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's (CDPHE) Air Pollution Control Division (APCD) announced earlier this month stricter requirements for businesses seeking general permits. General permits cover multiple dischargers of pollution within a designated geographical area. State and federal regulations set limits for minor sources of pollution.
Q&A: Dr. Kristi Kleinschmit, Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the U of U School of Medicine, on the mental health crisis facing children and youth in Utah
Kristi Klienschmit provides clinical services for children and adolescents at the University of Utah Huntsman Mental Health Institute. She is a consulting psychiatrist to primary care providers across the state of Utah through the CALL-UP psychiatric consultation line. She acts as Vice Chair of Education for the Huntsman Mental Health
Youth-led council will support Oregon communities with COVID-19 school-based recovery efforts
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) recently formed the Statewide Youth Advisory Council, which will support schools and communities with COVID-19 school-based recovery efforts. This summer, OHA appointed 20 youths between the ages of 15 and
What You Missed: 2022 Inland Northwest State of Reform Health Policy Conference
We hosted our 2022 Inland Northwest State of Reform Health Policy Conference recently, bringing together thought leaders, legislators, and policy experts into multi-silo conversations about the future of health care in Washington. Too often, those
Colorado focused on strategic improvements to behavioral health workforce pipeline
Earlier this month, the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) laid out its strategic plan to bolster the state's behavioral health workforce through a series of initiatives over the next year. Working with the Colorado
5 Things Oregon: Mobile crisis services, Topical Agenda, Q&A w/ Dr. Melinda Davis
In this month's newsletter we feature a conversation on rural health care with ORPRN's Dr. Melinda Davis, a video on federal health policy from HHS Regional Director (Region 10) Ingrid Ulrey, and details on Oregon's recently-approved Medicaid mobile crisis services program. We also have a couple of
Legacy Community Health and CareSource collaborate to serve Texas Medicaid members
Houston-based Legacy Community Health announced on Tuesday a joint venture with CareSource, a nonprofit managed care organization based in Dayton, Ohio, to deliver care to Texas Medicaid members. The 2 entities will form CareSource Bayou Health, a managed care organization (MCO). The MCO intends to participate in the procurement process
Afternoon Keynote: Ingrid Ulrey discusses HHS’ top 3 national health issues
Ingrid Ulrey, Regional Director of District 10 for the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), capped the 2022 Inland Northwest State of Reform Policy Conference by discussing HHS' top 3 national health issues.
Maryland looks to improve CCBHC quality and reporting measures
In an effort to further improve the implementation of Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), the Institute for Innovation and Implementation at the University of Maryland held a meeting Wednesday on improving CCBHC quality and reporting measures. CCBHCs provide comprehensive behavioral care by providing case management, crisis response, peer support,
5 Things Washington: Keynote videos, Health care cost growth, Q&A w/ Jess Molberg
Thank you so much to everyone who joined us at the 2022 Inland Northwest State of Reform Health Policy Conference last week! It was an exciting day filled with insightful presentations and engaging conversations. In this edition of "5 Things We're Watching," we feature keynote videos from the conference, coverage
Whitmer celebrates highest percentage of insured Americans in history
Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox announced a $4 million federal grant that will expand access to qualified health insurance Navigators and help more people find health insurance. These grants, along with extended tax subsidies called for by Governor Whitmer and other actions taken by state and federal partners, will help further reduce the national uninsured rate which hit an all-time record low of just 8% in 2022.
Morning Keynote: Dr. Charissa Fotinos shares HCA’s top health insurance priorities
Dr. Charissa Fotinos, Medicaid Director at the Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA) kicked off the 2022 Inland Northwest State of Reform Policy Conference by discussing the agency's top health insurance priorities. Fotinos oversees
Texas DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt to retire at the end of the month
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced on September 8th that John Hellerstedt, MD, will be stepping down as the Commissioner of the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) at the end of the month after 14 years of service.
