ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 3

Laverne Shirley
3d ago

My dad is still out there logging in his mid 70's. the younger generation has no respect for what goes in to the items they need and use in a daily basis. It would be nice to see the younger men out there working and providing for their families and in some ways providing the supplies for TP, housing, paper, and many other things we all use.

Reply
5
Related
Idaho Capital Sun

As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception

While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Mormon Farm Needs Your Help in Giving Away Idaho Potatoes

An Idaho farm run by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints needs your help feeding families in our area and throughout the country. The farm has called for volunteers to help them harvest thousands of potatoes that will be used to help folks in need. East Idaho...
utahbusiness.com

This rural Utah town will be home to the largest hydrogen hub in the world

Perhaps the average person hasn’t thought much about hydrogen as a power source, but energy moguls in Utah have focused on it for over a decade. Now, Utah finds itself in the middle of a new energy transition in the US—a movement away from carbon-laden fossil fuel to clean renewable energies, the most promising of which is hydrogen.
DELTA, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
KTVB

Idaho forest fire update

The Moose Fire, Idaho's largest, has burned nearly 200 square miles northwest of Salmon. The Ross Fork Fire has evacuations in place for part of Sawtooths.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lumber#Business Industry#Linus Business
KSLTV

Two killed in Idaho plane crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These

If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
utahstories.com

Utah Beer Best in Nation Thanks to LDS Church?

What began as a fun hobby for two twenty-somethings blossomed into a thriving brewpub that as of this summer serves up its own award-winning craft beer. “We just started home brewing with little extract kits like most people do,” Ross Metzger said of the pastime he and business partner Cody McKendrick enjoyed more than a decade ago.
UTAH STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

'We're surrounded by fires'

Air quality is officially "unhealthy" throughout North Idaho. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday morning to notify residents in the five northern counties of the degraded air quality caused by wildfire smoke. The current air quality index for the Coeur d'Alene area is especially...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Dorothy Moon is Idaho Media’s Worst Nightmare

Editors at the Idaho Statesman are fuming because a kid’s drag show got shelved at the Boise Pride Fest. And the newspaper types had already packed a picnic basket! The paper blames the state Republican Party's Chairwoman Dorothy Moon. She mentioned in a web post last week that the grooming event was scheduled for Sunday afternoon. At least four sponsors then backed out of the event.
104.5 KDAT

Bridge Collapse Causes An Oil Spill In An Iowa River

Cleanup efforts are underway after a piece of work equipment spills diesel into a nearby river. Last Thursday, the Iowa DNR received a call about a crane that fell over into the West Nodaway River after a bridge collapse in Cass County. According to initial reports, around 20 gallons of diesel and engine fuel spilled from the crane.

Comments / 0

Community Policy