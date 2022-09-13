Read full article on original website
KWTX
Waco man accused of murdering mother of his children to stand trial Monday
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say shot and killed the mother of his three children in 2019 is set to stand trial on Monday. Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 31, is charged with murder in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the Feb. 3, 2019, shooting death of Sherrell Carter at a home in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive he shared with Carter and their three children.
KWTX
Waco man indicted after boy, 2, suffered broken legs and ribs arrested again in assault of 10-month-old girl
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man under indictment on allegations he broke a 2-month-old boy’s leg and ribs in 2019 is back in the McLennan County Jail after he admitted kicking a 10-month-old girl in the head earlier this month. Waco police arrested Donald Lee Tuerk Jr., 33,...
KWTX
D.A. no longer seeking death penalty against Killeen man accused of fatally shooting detective during no-knock raid
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County District Attorney’s office is no longer seeking the death penalty in its case against Marvin Guy, the man accused of fatally shooting Killeen Police Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie during a no-knock drug raid in 2014. On Friday, Sept. 9, the...
KWTX
Judge delays sentencing for Waco day care owner who broke elbow, dislocated shoulder of 2-year-old boy
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The former owner of a Waco day care who admitted breaking the elbow and dislocating the shoulder of a 2-year-old boy in her care in 2017 and one of her employees who physically abused at least four children will have to wait a bit longer to learn their fate.
KWTX
Central Texas man accused of using mini spy camera to record girls in bathroom
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Francis Codianna, 38, a man accused of using a mini spy camera to record two stepdaughters and his mother-in-law in a bathroom, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. Deputies responded to a disturbance at 200...
KWTX
Mexia police identify victim in Sept. 8 motel shooting, announce arrest of ‘involved subject’
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday identified Todd Brandon Turner, 47, as the man shot and killed on Sept. 8 at the Best Western at 1314 East Milam Street. Police said an “involved subject” in the case, identified as Jaqualynn My’Kheil McDonald, 19, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
KWTX
Falls County Sheriff’s Office says report of attempted kidnapping at Chilton High football game is ‘incorrect’
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Sept. 16, disputed claims of an attempted kidnapping at a Chilton High School football game. It revealed the Rosebud-Lott Independent School District sent a notice to parents concerning an incident that occurred at last week’s football game.
KWTX
‘I just shot Steve in the face’: Deputies find implicating text messages after Bell County man killed roommate, affidavit reveals
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ian Drew St. Joseph-Valderrama, 38, on a murder charge after he shot his roommate in the face with a shotgun during an argument, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in...
KWTX
Suspects in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor indicted
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men who police say combined to shoot a 24-year-old Houston man 15 times in April after he reportedly threatened people with a gun at an off-campus party involving Baylor University students were indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, and...
KWTX
Temple Police search for missing woman
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman. Evelia Aviles, 45, was last seen in the 1400 block of South 3rd Street. Aviles is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 165 pounds with black hair and...
KWTX
Trial delayed yet again for owners of Waco tattoo parlor shop who defied pandemic closure orders
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The trial for the owners of a Waco tattoo shop who defied state business closure orders during the pandemic was postponed for a second time after the judge recused himself because of a potential conflict. Zac and Chonna Colbert, owners of Infamous Ink on Lake Air...
KWTX
After false threat, Waco ISD superintendent applauds district’s communication with parents
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A day after a school shooter threat at Waco High School turned out to be a hoax, Waco ISD is praising its communication with parents. “I would say that I’m incredibly proud of our response times as far as communication,” superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said.
KWTX
Robinson Fire Department investigating house fire
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Fire Department is currently investigating a house fire Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the call of a structure fire at 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 16 at 303 West Moonlight Drive. The Hewitt Fire Department also arrived at the residence to assist. A woman injured...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KWTX
Central Texas community honors ‘Queen of Crawford’ on her 90th birthday
CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman known to friends and family as the “Queen of Crawford” turned 90-years-old Wednesday, Sept. 14, and much of the town turned out to celebrate the pillar in a big way. 154 people in the town of fewer than 900 packed...
KWTX
Community Cancer Association in McLennan County asking for help as demand for services grows
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local non profit chosen as a TFNB Your Bank for Life Charity Champion this year is helping save the lives of hundreds of local people a year and they’re asking for the public’s help financially as the demand for care is growing. Community...
KWTX
Pet of the Week for Sept. 16: Libby
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, September 16, is Libby. To learn more about how you can adopt this beautiful pit bull mix, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032...
KWTX
New Waco resident brings a unique attraction to East Waco, adding the first of its kind to the state
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new face in the Waco area is hoping her unique business will advance the development of East Waco, bringing a fun, new attraction for locals and tourists. “We’re really fun and out there, and this area has so much rich culture and art,” the owner...
KWTX
Good News Friday: September 16, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Skipcha Elementary school completed a goods drive to collect hygiene products. This was for Grandparents day for residents at Indian Oaks living Center in Harker heights. School counselor, Sarah Rice and her son and daughter, also gave them handmade cards. The Baylor Scott & White Ted...
KWTX
Residents at Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community have water shut off again
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Residents in the Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community are without water, again. Frustrated customers have come forward expressing their concerns, and some told KWTX they are at a standstill with management. Neighbors who have lived in the community said they have grown all too familiar...
