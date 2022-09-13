Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation to shift lanes onto new Providence Viaduct bridge starting Friday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will hold a press conference on Thursday to discuss shifting traffic onto the new Providence Viaduct bridge. Starting Friday, the high-speed lane of Interstate 95 north in Providence will migrate onto the bridge, using a lane split. The split...
Jamestown Press
BOAT ON FIRE
Firefighters investigate a fire Tuesday on the Haerlem at the Jamestown Boat Yard. According to officials, the fire in the Swan 55 likely was caused by a lightning strike, but the exact cause still is being investigated.
mybackyardnews.com
ATTLEBORO: 16TH ANNUAL “CLEAN UP THE RIVER”
The City of Attleboro will hold its 16th Annual River Clean-Up on Saturday, September 24th, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am. The clean-up is held rain or shine. Volunteers from Attleboro and surrounding towns are needed for a fun morning of river clean-up and trash collecting along the Ten Mile Riverbanks and walking trails.
Turnto10.com
House across the street from fire station, catches fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence firefighters didn't have far to go Friday morning to respond to a call. The house was across the street. Officials said a bystander saw the fire on Admiral Street and knocked on the station's door. Investigators said they believe the fire started on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nerej.com
Lila Delman Compass sells 25 East Shore Rd. on Great Island for $2.4 million
Narragansett, RI Lila Delman Compass negotiated the sale of 25 East Shore Rd. for $2,417,875. This transaction marks the highest sale in the history of Great Island, according to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS.* Lila Delman Compass participated in both sides of the record sale, with Jason Vickers, sales associate, representing the sellers and Nicole Maine of the Local Group, sales team, representing the buyers.
At least 4 people injured after truck goes airborne in Rhode Island
CRANSTON, R.I. — A multi-car crash in Cranston ended with a full-size pickup landing on top of another car on Thursday evening. Cranston police said a blue Dodge Ram was launched into the air after crashing into a car. The pickup then landed on another vehicle, according to WJAR.
PUC hears from public on proposed utility rate hikes
The utility told customers back in July to expect higher electricity bills this coming winter, then said the same for residential and commercial gas customers earlier this month.
newportthisweek.com
Boat Parade – Sunday, Sept. 18
12 Metre Yacht Club, Newport Station, hosts 2022 North American Championship. Newport, RI: This Friday September 16, the 12 Metre Yacht Club, Newport Station, will host the first day of the 12 Metre North American Championship in the waters of Narragansett Bay and Rhode Island Sound. Seven iconic boats from the Vintage Onawa to the sleek Challenge XII will race over three days in two divisions to lay claim to this coveted trophy. Past winner, Kevin Hegarty’s US 16 Columbia will try again to outsail those in the Traditional Class for the 2022 title. Several of these boats were either winners of the America’s Cup or were built and raced for this purpose. US 16 Columbia won in 1958 and US 17 Weatherly won in 1962 and will be skippered by Commodore of the 12 Metre Yacht Club, Steve Eddleston.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whatsupnewp.com
Bridge To Fitness will permanently close on September 30
Bridge To Fitness has announced that it will be permanently closing on September 30, 2022. The following letter was posted on the gyms Facebook Page on September 3;. “To our amazing and loyal Bridge to Fitness Community,. Bridge to Fitness is more than a gym, it’s a community. It’s a...
nerej.com
Bank Rhode Island provides $10.5 million in financing for the acquisition and conversion for Residences at India Point project
Providence, RI The commercial real estate division of Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) has closed a deal with 180 GMC, LLC to provide $10.5 million in financing for the acquisition and conversion of the former Tockwotton building. The property will be transformed into the Residences at India Point, with 71 apartments planned for development. The project is expected to begin later this year and its estimated completion is fall 2024.
RIPTA staffing issues strand, frustrate some riders
The RIPTA driver's union tells 12 news a frustrated passenger smashed the driver's side window of one of the busses with a rock after the driver told them their bus wasn't coming.
Fall River Police Seize Illegal Gun at Rail Trail
FALL RIVER — Two Fall River men have been arrested and an illegal handgun seized after police broke up a group of people on the Quequechan Rail Trail late Thursday night. Police said that vice and gang unit detectives were conducting surveillance near the rail trail in response to a recent increase in people trespassing on the trail after its 9 p.m. closing time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Fairhaven Town Auction this weekend
Fairhaven will hold its annual town auction this Saturday, 9/17/22, beginning at 9 a.m., at the BPW garage, 5 Arsene Street, Fairhaven. Items that have been declared surplus by various town departments will be auctioned off. COUNCIL ON AGING. 1 Swintek 7000 electric typewriter. 4 drawer small tan filing cabinet.
ecori.org
Organic Hemp Farm in Hopkinton First of its Kind in Rhode Island Cannabis Industry
HOPKINTON, R.I. — Among the horse barns and turf fields of South County lies an agricultural endeavor looking to provide high-quality cannabis crops that won’t get you high. Lovewell Farms, Rhode Island’s only certified-organic hemp farm, produces a wide range of cannabidoil (CBD) products under a model of...
rinewstoday.com
Mayor-elect Smiley on Hope St. bike path: “If the business owners & residents don’t want it…
Providence mayoral candidates were very involved with the potential trial of the Hope Street Bike Path. In a congratulatory interview with the winner – incoming Mayor Brett Smiley – WPRO’s Gene Valicenti grilled the new Mayor on several topics – one of which was Bike Paths and the Hope Street “trial”.
Valley Breeze
Volunteers uncover lost Hezekiah Olney lot off Mineral Spring
NORTH PROVIDENCE – These burial grounds, marked in the Rhode Island cemetery database as NP12, or the Hezekiah Olney Farm Lot, seemed to have been lost. For the last 10 years, the Rev. Ken Postle, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church and cemetery coordinator for the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, has been searching for it.
ABC6.com
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Fall River crash
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a “serious” crash involving a motorcycle on 195 eastbound in Fall River. Troopers said the crashed happened around 9:30 p.m. on the on-ramp to Route 24. Police said the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
ABC6.com
Man accused of hitting two parked cars while driving drunk in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man is accused of hitting two parked cars while driving drunk in New Bedford earlier this week. On Monday, New Bedford police responded to the area of Newton and Mill streets for reports of a crash. When officers arrived to the scene, they...
nrinow.news
Property sales in North Smithfield between Sept. 7 & Sept. 14
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Wednesday, Sept. 7 and Wednesday, Sept. 14.
rinewstoday.com
The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins
The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
Comments / 0