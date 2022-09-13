12 Metre Yacht Club, Newport Station, hosts 2022 North American Championship. Newport, RI: This Friday September 16, the 12 Metre Yacht Club, Newport Station, will host the first day of the 12 Metre North American Championship in the waters of Narragansett Bay and Rhode Island Sound. Seven iconic boats from the Vintage Onawa to the sleek Challenge XII will race over three days in two divisions to lay claim to this coveted trophy. Past winner, Kevin Hegarty’s US 16 Columbia will try again to outsail those in the Traditional Class for the 2022 title. Several of these boats were either winners of the America’s Cup or were built and raced for this purpose. US 16 Columbia won in 1958 and US 17 Weatherly won in 1962 and will be skippered by Commodore of the 12 Metre Yacht Club, Steve Eddleston.

