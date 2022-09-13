HIBBING — It’s not often that a team can keep it together for three-straight games, but the Grand Rapids High School volleyball team came as close as possible to that feat. The Thunderhawks never lost a beat in downing Hibbing 3-0, 25-11, 25-14, 25-17 in high school volleyball action Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium. Grand Rapids coach Bekah Sutherland was happy to see her team play so consistently...

GRAND RAPIDS, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO