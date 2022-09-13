Read full article on original website
Western Wayne defense comes up big in win over Abington Heights
VARDEN - Ethan Grodack probably isn’t the first player who leaps to mind when thinking about Western Wayne’s football team. On Friday night, though, the junior cornerback’s name was on everyone’s lips at the conclusion of an electrifying Week 4 LFC battle with Abington Heights. Grodack...
Thunderhawks sweep ‘Jackets volleyball
HIBBING — It’s not often that a team can keep it together for three-straight games, but the Grand Rapids High School volleyball team came as close as possible to that feat. The Thunderhawks never lost a beat in downing Hibbing 3-0, 25-11, 25-14, 25-17 in high school volleyball action Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium. Grand Rapids coach Bekah Sutherland was happy to see her team play so consistently...
