Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Woman Hit By Car In Critical Condition

By Alyssa Riccardi
 3 days ago
File Photo

TOMS RIVER – A woman remains in critical condition after being struck by a car on Hooper Avenue, police said.

Around 2:20 p.m., on September 12, officers were dispatched to Hooper Avenue, just north of Washington Street, after receiving a report about a pedestrian struck by a car.

According to police, 52-year-old Roseann Macchiarelli of Seaside Heights was traveling north on Hooper Avenue when she struck 33-year-old Jessica Descafano of Forked River. Descafano had entered traffic attempting to cross Hooper Avenue mid-block, police said.

Descafano was airlifted to Jersey Shore Medical University in Neptune due to the extent of her injuries. Toms River Police Spokesperson Jillian Messina told Jersey Shore Online that she is listed in critical, but stable, condition.

Macchiarelli was issued citations for being an unlicensed driver, and charged with Causing Injury While Unlicensed, as well as being arrested for an active warrant.

Assisting at the scene was the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

At this time, the accident remains under investigation by Traffic Safety Officers Bob Westfall and Ryan Fitzgerald.

Comments / 5

