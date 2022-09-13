The Lady Dinos were looking to avenge their only Region 12 loss on Thursday when they traveled to Cedar City to face Canyon View. The Falcons are the No. 2 team in the RPI rankings for 3A. Carbon coming in with the No.6 ranking, couldn’t keep pace with the Falcons, who took control, winning the game 5-1.

CEDAR CITY, UT ・ 4 HOURS AGO