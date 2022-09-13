ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Says Southern Heritage Classic More Than Just a Football Game

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Linda Parrish has been coming to the Southern Heritage Classic since it started 33 years ago. Each year she looks forward to the second weekend in September for the replay of tradition, camaraderie, homecoming, and most of all, the rivalry on the football field.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville’s Annual African Street Festival underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - From art to music and culture, Nashville’s Annual African Street Festival is back at Hadley Park this weekend. It’s a three-day cultural experience that has continued to grow each year. “We have people from Ghana. We have people from Chicago. You might find your...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People across the country are celebrating the history, culture, and achievements of Hispanic Americans. September 15 marks the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month. The Nashville Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said they are focused on recognizing how culture and community are contributing to Nashville’s growth.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Jere Baxter Middle School in Nashville lockout lifted, no potential threat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE:. The lockout was lifted Thursday for Jere Baxter Middle School. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) said someone overheard another person talking about a threat at Maplewood High School Wednesday. The person who overheard thought the discussion was about Jere Baxter, per an MNPS spokesperson.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

‘She was a super woman’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The people who worked alongside a TriStar Skyline Medical Center nurse remember her after she died in a car wreck Wednesday driving home from work. Nurses who knew Amber Brockett said she was a mom to them at Skyline. At home, she was also a mom to five kids.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

What young athletes should know about concussions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s National Concussion Awareness Day and a Gallatin family is speaking out about the complications of treating a concussion as medical experts continue to study the traumatic brain injury (TBI). If your child plays sports, this is a challenge you could face too. Linden Perry...
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

The Hampton Social has three floors of fun for guests to experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Hampton Social is a great hangout spot in Nashville. The best way to reserve your spot is by booking a reservation. Today in Nashville’s Danyel Detomo shows us menu items, specialty cocktails and she even gets a glimpse of what the nightlife is like on the rooftop!
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

Legal Aid Society to Host Free ‘Know Your Rights’ Workshop for Social Services Workers on Sept. 22

Free event will equip those working in social services with tools to help clients navigate civil and criminal legal services. NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2022 — Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, will be hosting a free lunch-and-learn workshop for social services workers, nonprofit leaders/organizations and nonprofit community advocates, called Be Empowered & Know Your Rights: Equipping Your Clients to Thrive, on Thursday, Sept. 22.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fourth Nashville student arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up’ schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four Nashville students have now been arrested this week after threatening to “shoot up” their schools on social media. Metro Police announced Friday morning officers went to Hillwood High School and arrested a 14-year-old girl for creating a post on Instagram threatening to shoot up the school.
NASHVILLE, TN

