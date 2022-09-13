ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque hotel prices skyrocket for Balloon Fiesta

By Natalie Wadas
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0Xbf_0huCZT3w00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hotel prices always go up during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta , but this year is even more dramatic than usual: try three times the normal price. With Balloon Fiesta on the horizon, the city is bracing for the onslaught of sightseers.

“It’s not just about the Fiesta. It’s about everyone else getting in and the impact that Balloon Fiesta brings to our city, to our restaurants, to our other attractions,” says Damen Kompanowski, the president of the Greater Albuquerque Hotel and Lodging Association (GAHLA).

However, for those folks coming in to experience the 50th anniversary of the Fiesta, a quick search of hotel options might come as a shock. After comparing a handful of popular hotels around the city on different booking websites for Balloon Fiesta’s opening weekend, the numbers were staggering.

Story continues below:

For example, a stay in El Vado Motel on an average weekend night in November might cost around $150. For Balloon Fiesta, the price is closer to $550. At Hotel Chaco, a stay that might cost nearly $300 jumps to more than $600 for Balloon Fiesta. Tourists we spoke with say they’re used to seeing this in other cities on popular weekends.

“So I’ve been on nights where there isn’t events, and it’s cheaper than it is when you go for an event. It’ll raise about another $200, $300 in that area,” says Cameron Gomez, who is visiting from Austin, Texas.

That’s also the case at Hotel Albuquerque, Nativo Lodge, and the Hilton Garden Inn downtown, where rates will double or triple. But why so much? Kompanowski says Balloon Fiesta has historically been a time when hotels will try to maximize their profits. “But with that said, we do bring in extra staffing, the extra things that we do. And the pandemic did hit us hard, so this is a time that most of our wages industry-wide have gone up in the hospitality industry; also like, food prices and all the extra expenses that we’ve had during this time that might have increased our rates.”

It’s not just traditional hotels, either. A search through Airbnb rentals in Albuquerque also shows rates increasing during Balloon Fiesta.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 17

AGENT 00WTF
2d ago

It’s ridiculous. Out of curiosity I looked at a couple different hotels Friday to Saturday this weekend versus balloon fiesta opening weekend… this weekend $162. The weekend of the fiesta the same hotel and room is $688!That’s just insane.

Reply(4)
6
Kathy Herson
3d ago

and thank God I don't live out of town and I would never pay the prices for that either.

Reply
10
freedom
2d ago

That's ridiculous very Greedy . Then they should hire 24 hr security. They steal their trucks and trailers and everything they can get their hands on. Beware visitors lots of thief here in Albuquerque hotels 🏨. Make sure you sleep with one eye open.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

ABQ Biopark selling Harvest Festival tickets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The ABQ Biopark is looking forward to the Harvest festival. The event is happening the first weekend in October to celebrate the fall season. There will be many discovery stations including one to make seed balls for home gardens. There will also be live music, food, and local vendors. To buy tickets, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

X marks the spot to help Balloon Fiesta pilots land

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Once again, the public can help provide safe places for balloons to land during Balloon Fiesta. The Hispano Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Contractors of New Mexico are sponsoring this year’s X Marks the Spot Program. The program asks the public to mark an X on their property to indicate it’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Prickly Pear Festival returns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Prickly Festival is back for it’s fourth year. This year’s event has moved locations from downtown to the Gutierrez Hubbell House. The festival will take place in two parts, one on Saturday, September 24 and one on Sunday, September 25. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: The Rio Grande Zoo in the 1950s and 60s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For almost 100 years, the ABQ BioPark Zoo has been delighting visitors with up-close access to a wide array of animals. When it opened in 1927 as the Rio Grande Zoo, it only featured a pair of mountain lions, a pair of black bears, a porcupine, a snake, a bobcat, coyotes, wolves, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 16 – September 22

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 16 – Sept. 22 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cntraveler.com

The Best Things to Do in Albuquerque, the Hot Air Balloon Capital of the U.S.

With the Río Grande flowing through it like a heartbeat, and the Sandia Mountains standing sentinel, Albuquerque attracts outdoor addicts, culture lovers, and craft-beer fans. The largest city in New Mexico, it's also the self-proclaimed hot-air ballooning capital of the world: And its mantle is well earned as home to the world’s largest hot-air balloon festival, which marks its 50th anniversary in October. Growing from a humble gathering of 13 hot-air balloons in a mall parking lot, the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta now attracts some 600 balloons and 700 pilots—and 750,000 festival goers who bookend their days with early-morning ascensions and glowing evening sunsets.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

“Duke it Out” food competition returns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Duke it Out” is an annual chef competition in Albuquerque putting chefs to the test. Nine chefs will be competing, making two different courses. This year’s competition will raising money and benefiting El Ranchito de los Ninos. The competition is September 28, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Builders Source Appliance Gallery. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Canopy of Color exhibit celebrates Balloon Fiesta history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year in Albuquerque. In honor of the milestone anniversary, the Balloon Museum is opening a new, permanent exhibit featuring interactive activities for families to enjoy. KRQE News 13 got a sneak peek of what guests will get to see when the Canopy of Color exhibit […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Travel#Hotels#Hotel Industry#Food Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#Balloon Fiesta#Krqe En Espa Ol#El Vado Motel
KRQE News 13

ABQ Biopark hosting after-hours event at the aquarium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark aquarium is opening its door after hours in October for a special event. The after-hours happy hour is for adults 21 years and older. They can learn more about the amazing underwater world while enjoying tropical drinks and snacks. The event will take place on October 14. Tickets are […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Cares visits East San Jose Elementary to give out shoes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of the KRQE Cares Program, students at East San Jose Elementary School received new shoes Friday. Every student also got a backpack filled with a book, socks, and personal hygiene items. Albuquerque Police Department officers were on hand helping along with KRQE volunteers. “We’re very excited. It really motivates our […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque public art scavenger hunts

The city of Albuquerque is launching a public art scavenger hunt along Route 66. Youth Connect Initiative is launching the hunt over the next four Saturdays starting September 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A riddle will be released the day before each event and other clues will be posted to the family and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Place
Mexico City
KRQE News 13

505 Southwestern celebrates 25 years in business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrating 25 years of flavorful New Mexican foods. 505 Southwestern is known as the country’s leading Hatch Valley and flame-roasted green chile brand. They are hosting a major event to celebrate its milestone. The event will be at Tin Can Alley on September 15 at 6:30 P.M. Celebrity Chef Aaron May and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Registration open for Duke City Marathon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Marathon is back. The Big 5 Sporting Goods Duke City Marathon is New Mexico’s longest-running fitness event and registration is already open. Race day is October 16 at Civic Plaza and there are race options for everyone. You can register for the marathon, marathon relay, half marathon, 10k run, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BioPark Zoo electric shuttle construction hits snags

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new electric shuttle to take guests around the BioPark should have been up and running this summer. “An electric wheeled tram that’s going to be able to connect guests here from the zoo to the Botanic Gardens, Aquarium, Heritage Farm, Bugarium, Tingley Beach, and vice versa,” Department of Arts & Culture […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
matadornetwork.com

These Albuquerque Airbnbs Let You Capture the City’s Southwest Charm

There’s much more to Albuquerque, New Mexico, than ballooning. What the Sandria Mountains offer in terms of hiking and views, Old Town marches with its adobe architecture, cultural centers, and food. When you’re not watching for cranes at the Bosque del Apache Wildlife Reserve or tracking down Breaking Bad filming locations, you can recharge at one of Duke City’s dreamy villas. We’ve rounded up the best of the Airbnbs in Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho woman celebrates her 101st birthday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – She survived cancer four times and Thursday she celebrated her 101 birthday. Family, friends and even local law enforcement came to celebrate Odean Dale’s special day. There was a huge celebration at Beehive Homes Senior Living in Rio Rancho. “This has really been a delight, a pleasure an eye opener a […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy