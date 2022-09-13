ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unusual Matchup to Provide Test For Wolfpack

A non-conference, Power 5 opponent…in Raleigh….under the lights. This doesn’t happen much. It’ll happen Saturday, as the NC State Wolfpack host the Texas Tech Red Raiders Saturday night inside Carter-Finley Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 PM and can be seen live on ESPN 2. Both...
RALEIGH, NC
Duke Eyes 3-0 Start With Aggies Looming

The 2-0 Duke Blue Devils will play at home this weekend in front of a sold out crowd Saturday night when they host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) out of Greensboro, NC. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network starting at 6 PM. Coach Mike Elko gave...
DURHAM, NC

