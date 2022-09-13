Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Utah's housing, homeless crisis is at a peak. What are state, city leaders doing about it?
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the past week, there's been a lot of movement to pump tens of millions of dollars — including $55 million at the state level and $6 million from Salt Lake City — toward funding affordable housing and homelessness projects across the state of Utah.
castlecountryradio.com
DeAnn Collard – September 14 2022
DeAnn Marie Tucker Collard, 81, of Huntington; wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. DeAnn was born in Hiawatha, Utah on Valentine’s day; February 14, 1941 to Lola Marie Timothy and Henry Moses Tucker. She loved getting flowers and valentines for...
castlecountryradio.com
USU Extension Fall Gardening Classes for residents
The USU Extension Office in both Carbon and Emery Counties is hosting informational gardening classes in September and October. They would like to invite members of the community to attend these events to receive information on how to prep gardens for the Fall Season. The first event is entitled, Prepping...
SNAPPED: First snow of the season in Utah
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The U.S. National Weather Service posted a photo of the first snow of the season in the high Uintas on Facebook on September 16. The photo […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon Medical celebrating its 70th Anniversary on September 17
Carbon Medical is excited to be hosting their 70th Anniversary celebration on Saturday, September 17 at 3:00 pm at the Carbon County Events Center at 450 South Fairgrounds Way in Price. Castle Country Radio was able to speak over the telephone with Administrative Assistant, Brittany Zele to get all the details to share with listeners.
kslnewsradio.com
Officials confirm fourth case of Avian Influenza in Sanpete County
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Officials with the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food say a fourth case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been confirmed in Sanpete County. The latest case comes at an additional turkey farm. “This additional case of HPAI is concerning due to the close proximity of...
Utah County boy recovering from reaction to invasive plant
Parents of a boy in American Fork are cautioning others when it comes to plants and removing them after their son received blisters and rashes from exposure to the sap from myrtle spurge.
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon gets win in first region match, moves to No. 2 in RPI
Lady Dino volleyball has turned it on lately. After starting out the season 4-3 they have not lost a match since Aug. 26. On Tuesday they traveled to Cedar City to take on Canyon View coming home with a 3-1 win, and taking over the No. 2 spot in the RPI.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
2nd person arrested in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and accused of trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for...
Gephardt Daily
Orem woman arrested for felony obstruction of justice after 2 men shot at illegal Utah County event
OREM, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem woman has been charged with obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, after she allegedly misled deputies about her male companion’s involvement in a double shooting near Utah Lake. Iran Torres, 46, was allegedly with Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman, 25,...
kslsports.com
Instant Replay: Cam Rising Shares His Favorite Thing About BYU
SALT LAKE CITY- In a joint NIL campaign for Mountain America Credit Union with BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua, Utah quarterback Cam Rising was asked about his favorite thing about BYU. In typical Rising fashion- an eye twinkle and laugh, he said flatly, “Nothing,” before breaking out in more laughter.
castlecountryradio.com
Active Re-Entry’s Run, Walk & Roll for Independence 5K and Elder Abuse Prevention & Caregivers Conference
Active Re-Entry is hosting their annual Run, Walk & Roll for Independence 5K on Saturday, September 17 at 8:00 am at their building located at 10 South Fairgrounds Road in Price. Director, Terri Yelonek stopped by to talk about all the details with Castle Country Radio. “Its our largest fundraising...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Utah County
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A shelter-in-place order was lifted in Utah County after multiple agencies searched for a suspect. According to authorities, at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation near Main Street in Spanish Fork. Officials say the driver […]
ksl.com
Feds issue new names for 50 Utah locations that previously contained 'offensive slur'
SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of geographic locations across the nation have new names now following a decision by the Department of the Interior to remove the term "squaw," which the government agency deems as an "offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women." The U.S. Board...
fishduck.com
Do We Really Have to Play Boring and Blue BYU?
BYU–alternately known as Boring You Unmercifully–arrives as a wooden and waxen opponent this weekend for Our Beloved Ducks, and no, we don’t want them around any more than you want your dimwitted Aunt Mildred sitting at your Thanksgiving table two months from now. Somehow, and there must be fowl play involved, these lugubrious oafs from Utah got added to our football schedule.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Top 25 Clash With Oregon
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has three key players on the injury report heading into Saturday’s game against Oregon. We’ll start with wide receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua. Both star pass catchers missed last week’s double-overtime win over Baylor. Nacua did not participate in pregame...
Daily Herald
Chain stores, restaurants announce new Utah County locations
Five new stores are now open for business at The Outlets at Traverse Mountain, just in time for back-to-school shopping. PUMA, Claire’s, Sunglass Hut, Janela Bay and Sweet Bath Company are all now welcoming their first customers at The Outlets at Traverse Mountain, adding more than 12,000 square feet of new retail to the outlet mall in Lehi.
castlecountryradio.com
Lady Dinos soccer handed second loss in Region 12 play by Canyon View
The Lady Dinos were looking to avenge their only Region 12 loss on Thursday when they traveled to Cedar City to face Canyon View. The Falcons are the No. 2 team in the RPI rankings for 3A. Carbon coming in with the No.6 ranking, couldn’t keep pace with the Falcons, who took control, winning the game 5-1.
kslnewsradio.com
What you should do to prevent an attack from an animal like a pit bull
SALT LAKE CITY — A pit bull attacks a girl. What do you when an aggressive dog attacks? A police officer describes how the incident unfolded. Later, an animal control professional gives tips on avoiding a dog attack. A young teenage girl working in the store parking lot at...
ksl.com
Teen, man who intervened share story of dog attack in Santaquin parking lot
SANTAQUIN — A day after a dog attack in a grocery store parking lot, the attacked teenager said she was caught by surprise and suffered bites to her arms and legs. Seanna Hooper, 16, said she was leaving work at the Santaquin Macey's, located at 110 N. 400 East, at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday and was walking to her truck when three pit bulls suddenly surrounded her.
Comments / 1