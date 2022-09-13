ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, UT

Comments / 1

Related
castlecountryradio.com

DeAnn Collard – September 14 2022

DeAnn Marie Tucker Collard, 81, of Huntington; wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. DeAnn was born in Hiawatha, Utah on Valentine’s day; February 14, 1941 to Lola Marie Timothy and Henry Moses Tucker. She loved getting flowers and valentines for...
HUNTINGTON, UT
castlecountryradio.com

USU Extension Fall Gardening Classes for residents

The USU Extension Office in both Carbon and Emery Counties is hosting informational gardening classes in September and October. They would like to invite members of the community to attend these events to receive information on how to prep gardens for the Fall Season. The first event is entitled, Prepping...
EMERY COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Emery County, UT
Government
City
Emery, UT
City
Moab, UT
City
Helper, UT
County
Carbon County, UT
Carbon County, UT
Government
Helper, UT
Government
County
Emery County, UT
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
castlecountryradio.com

Carbon Medical celebrating its 70th Anniversary on September 17

Carbon Medical is excited to be hosting their 70th Anniversary celebration on Saturday, September 17 at 3:00 pm at the Carbon County Events Center at 450 South Fairgrounds Way in Price. Castle Country Radio was able to speak over the telephone with Administrative Assistant, Brittany Zele to get all the details to share with listeners.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Officials confirm fourth case of Avian Influenza in Sanpete County

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Officials with the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food say a fourth case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been confirmed in Sanpete County. The latest case comes at an additional turkey farm. “This additional case of HPAI is concerning due to the close proximity of...
SANPETE COUNTY, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Carbon gets win in first region match, moves to No. 2 in RPI

Lady Dino volleyball has turned it on lately. After starting out the season 4-3 they have not lost a match since Aug. 26. On Tuesday they traveled to Cedar City to take on Canyon View coming home with a 3-1 win, and taking over the No. 2 spot in the RPI.
CEDAR CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public University#Linus College#Bookcliff Mural#The University Of Utah#American#Price Cit
ksl.com

2nd person arrested in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake

GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and accused of trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for...
OREM, UT
kslsports.com

Instant Replay: Cam Rising Shares His Favorite Thing About BYU

SALT LAKE CITY- In a joint NIL campaign for Mountain America Credit Union with BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua, Utah quarterback Cam Rising was asked about his favorite thing about BYU. In typical Rising fashion- an eye twinkle and laugh, he said flatly, “Nothing,” before breaking out in more laughter.
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ABC4

Shelter-in-place order lifted in Utah County

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A shelter-in-place order was lifted in Utah County after multiple agencies searched for a suspect. According to authorities, at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation near Main Street in Spanish Fork. Officials say the driver […]
fishduck.com

Do We Really Have to Play Boring and Blue BYU?

BYU–alternately known as Boring You Unmercifully–arrives as a wooden and waxen opponent this weekend for Our Beloved Ducks, and no, we don’t want them around any more than you want your dimwitted Aunt Mildred sitting at your Thanksgiving table two months from now. Somehow, and there must be fowl play involved, these lugubrious oafs from Utah got added to our football schedule.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Top 25 Clash With Oregon

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has three key players on the injury report heading into Saturday’s game against Oregon. We’ll start with wide receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua. Both star pass catchers missed last week’s double-overtime win over Baylor. Nacua did not participate in pregame...
PROVO, UT
Daily Herald

Chain stores, restaurants announce new Utah County locations

Five new stores are now open for business at The Outlets at Traverse Mountain, just in time for back-to-school shopping. PUMA, Claire’s, Sunglass Hut, Janela Bay and Sweet Bath Company are all now welcoming their first customers at The Outlets at Traverse Mountain, adding more than 12,000 square feet of new retail to the outlet mall in Lehi.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Lady Dinos soccer handed second loss in Region 12 play by Canyon View

The Lady Dinos were looking to avenge their only Region 12 loss on Thursday when they traveled to Cedar City to face Canyon View. The Falcons are the No. 2 team in the RPI rankings for 3A. Carbon coming in with the No.6 ranking, couldn’t keep pace with the Falcons, who took control, winning the game 5-1.
CEDAR CITY, UT
ksl.com

Teen, man who intervened share story of dog attack in Santaquin parking lot

SANTAQUIN — A day after a dog attack in a grocery store parking lot, the attacked teenager said she was caught by surprise and suffered bites to her arms and legs. Seanna Hooper, 16, said she was leaving work at the Santaquin Macey's, located at 110 N. 400 East, at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday and was walking to her truck when three pit bulls suddenly surrounded her.
SANTAQUIN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy