Hillsborough County, NH

WCAX

Vermont local weather observers wanted

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service uses a lot of advanced radar, satellite, and other data modeling to come up with forecasts, but they also depend on a network of on-the-ground observers. Weather enthusiasts across Vermont are part of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network, also...
VERMONT STATE
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire Snow in September? Yup

The fall season and wintertime cycle are already here, and we're not even in autumn yet. And whether you're excited or not, we Northern New Englanders know how this plays out each year. Snow is not that shocking outside of the true winter season, albeit it can still be unsettling and a bummer. We do cherish our summery temps that linger into September.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Frost advisory, with cool start to weekend in New Hampshire

After a chilly start Friday, we'll be even colder Saturday morning with patchy frost up north. Gardeners should cover or bring in any sensitive plants if you live anywhere north of the Lakes Region. Back to warmer temperatures in the 70s Saturday then an unsettled Sunday with showers possible. Tonight...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Sunny start to the weekend

The autumn preview continues through tonight while the weekend looks split, with a sunny Saturday then an unsettled Sunday with showers possible. Today will be very similar to Thursday with just about full sunshine, a refreshing breeze, and highs mostly in the 60s. Tonight we may be a couple degrees...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Bright and breezy

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a front with downpours and thunderstorms it turns breezy and less humid today and much cooler for the end of the week. Showers may linger across the North Country today, otherwise it will be bright and breezy as the air dries. Highs on Wednesday in the upper 60s north to the upper 70s to 80 south. Winds will be gusty out of the west 10-20+ mph.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Cooler temperatures continue in New Hampshire

The autumn preview continues through Friday while the weekend looks split, with a sunny Saturday then an unsettled Sunday with showers possible. It will feel very crisp and fall-like with a strong northwesterly breeze. Clear skies, light winds, and this cool airmass will allow low temperatures to go into the upper 30s far north to low 40s south.
ENVIRONMENT
Seacoast Current

Are Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Closing in New Hampshire and Maine?

The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
MAINE STATE
laconiadailysun.com

State issues cyanobacteria bloom advisory for Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith

CONCORD — A cyanobacteria bloom has been observed in Lake Winnipesaukee, around Bear, Pine, and Threemile Islands. A sample collected Sept. 13, west of Bear Island, had a density of 100,000 cells/mL of Gloeotrichia, and 16,600 cells/mL of Dolichospermum (total of 116,600 cyanobacteria cells/mL). Advisories are issued when cyanobacteria cell concentrations exceed 70,000 cells/mL. As a precaution, NHDES encourages residents, to stay out of the water experiencing elevated cyanobacteria conditions, and to keep their pets out the water as well.
MEREDITH, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Fall-like weather ahead in New Hampshire

The humidity has dropped and will continue to as drier and cooler air moves in. A fall preview for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s and sunshine. The weekend looks split, with a sunny Saturday then an unsettled Sunday with showers possible. Breezy with clouds and sun Wednesday...
ENVIRONMENT
nhmagazine.com

A Visit to Wonderful Winchester

The Ashuelot River was the lifeblood of Winchester from its earliest days, and by the 1880s, it powered two major mills employing more than 300 workers between them. Both manufactured Union beavers, a type of woolen cloth with a brushed surface to mimic fur. Four wooden box companies, a cotton...
WINCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire police warn of increasing number of sextortion cases

FREMONT, N.H. — Police in Fremont are warning about an uptick in blackmail threats on popular social media apps relate to sextortion. Sextortion happens when intimate photos are exchanged through social media or text, and one person threatens to share them publicly unless they're paid. "Over the last four...
FREMONT, NH

