Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Vermont local weather observers wanted
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service uses a lot of advanced radar, satellite, and other data modeling to come up with forecasts, but they also depend on a network of on-the-ground observers. Weather enthusiasts across Vermont are part of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network, also...
New Hampshire Snow in September? Yup
The fall season and wintertime cycle are already here, and we're not even in autumn yet. And whether you're excited or not, we Northern New Englanders know how this plays out each year. Snow is not that shocking outside of the true winter season, albeit it can still be unsettling and a bummer. We do cherish our summery temps that linger into September.
WMUR.com
Line of showers, storms moving through New Hampshire; warning in effect in southern NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A line of storms is moving from the west to the east across New Hampshire on Tuesday. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Cheshire and Hillsborough counties until 8:45 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, the storm could bring 60 mph...
WMUR.com
Video: Frost advisory, with cool start to weekend in New Hampshire
After a chilly start Friday, we'll be even colder Saturday morning with patchy frost up north. Gardeners should cover or bring in any sensitive plants if you live anywhere north of the Lakes Region. Back to warmer temperatures in the 70s Saturday then an unsettled Sunday with showers possible. Tonight...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
Video: Sunny start to the weekend
The autumn preview continues through tonight while the weekend looks split, with a sunny Saturday then an unsettled Sunday with showers possible. Today will be very similar to Thursday with just about full sunshine, a refreshing breeze, and highs mostly in the 60s. Tonight we may be a couple degrees...
WMUR.com
Video: Bright and breezy
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a front with downpours and thunderstorms it turns breezy and less humid today and much cooler for the end of the week. Showers may linger across the North Country today, otherwise it will be bright and breezy as the air dries. Highs on Wednesday in the upper 60s north to the upper 70s to 80 south. Winds will be gusty out of the west 10-20+ mph.
WMUR.com
Video: Cooler temperatures continue in New Hampshire
The autumn preview continues through Friday while the weekend looks split, with a sunny Saturday then an unsettled Sunday with showers possible. It will feel very crisp and fall-like with a strong northwesterly breeze. Clear skies, light winds, and this cool airmass will allow low temperatures to go into the upper 30s far north to low 40s south.
Flash flood warning issued for parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island
BOSTON — A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island on Tuesday morning. The warning is in effect for Southeastern Bristol County and Newport County in Rhode Island through 12:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Impacted areas include New Bedford, Fall...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMTW
Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake
GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
Urgent warning Thanksgiving could be ruined by huge shortage of a key dinner ingredient
EXPERTS have warned that a key Thanksgiving dinner ingredient could be missing from Americans' tables this year due to a huge shortage. Farmers have reported that an extreme drought in Massachusetts is destroying the cranberry crops needed for the traditional Thanksgiving sauce. As reported by Grist, the state, and much...
WEATHER ALERT: Strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Tuesday due to potential strong to severe thunderstorms.
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Are Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Closing in New Hampshire and Maine?
The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
laconiadailysun.com
State issues cyanobacteria bloom advisory for Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith
CONCORD — A cyanobacteria bloom has been observed in Lake Winnipesaukee, around Bear, Pine, and Threemile Islands. A sample collected Sept. 13, west of Bear Island, had a density of 100,000 cells/mL of Gloeotrichia, and 16,600 cells/mL of Dolichospermum (total of 116,600 cyanobacteria cells/mL). Advisories are issued when cyanobacteria cell concentrations exceed 70,000 cells/mL. As a precaution, NHDES encourages residents, to stay out of the water experiencing elevated cyanobacteria conditions, and to keep their pets out the water as well.
WMUR.com
Video: Fall-like weather ahead in New Hampshire
The humidity has dropped and will continue to as drier and cooler air moves in. A fall preview for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s and sunshine. The weekend looks split, with a sunny Saturday then an unsettled Sunday with showers possible. Breezy with clouds and sun Wednesday...
nhmagazine.com
A Visit to Wonderful Winchester
The Ashuelot River was the lifeblood of Winchester from its earliest days, and by the 1880s, it powered two major mills employing more than 300 workers between them. Both manufactured Union beavers, a type of woolen cloth with a brushed surface to mimic fur. Four wooden box companies, a cotton...
WMUR.com
Utility poles toppled in crash on Valley Street in Manchester; 1 hurt
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One person was hurt Thursday morning in a crash that left two utility poles snapped in half in Manchester. The crash on Valley Street occurred at about 5:40 a.m. The road was closed after the crash for hours and has not reopened yet. Twenty Eversource customers...
newbedfordguide.com
MSPCA warns Massachusetts residents about increase in coyote activity, safety of pets
“With an increase of coyote interactions all over the news lately, many of us with small pets are feeling frightened, unsure of what we can do to protect ourselves and our pets. We are here to arm you with knowledge so that you can feel confident in your ability to avoid conflict with coyotes.
Maine frost watch: Mainers set to turn off air conditioning and turn on heat soon
MAINE, USA — The winds of change are here. I'm tracking a strong cold front in eastern Canada that will soon bring the mercury down to the freezing mark for parts of the Pine Tree State. After a warm Wednesday for most of the state, where temps made a...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire police warn of increasing number of sextortion cases
FREMONT, N.H. — Police in Fremont are warning about an uptick in blackmail threats on popular social media apps relate to sextortion. Sextortion happens when intimate photos are exchanged through social media or text, and one person threatens to share them publicly unless they're paid. "Over the last four...
Comments / 0