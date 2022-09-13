Read full article on original website
Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
Roanoke's Henry Street Heritage Festival 2022 offers free afternoon admission in Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke activist Kiesha Preston was the keynote speaker for the Kering Foundation Caring for Women fundraiser dinnerCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Days Inn on Orange Avenue in Roanoke is closingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Yard Bull Meats has opened in Southwest RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
New sleep center focused on sleep apnea treatment comes to southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new sleep center in Roanoke is looking to help community members suffering from sleep apnea. Henritze Dental Group opened its Southwest Virginia Sleep Center Thursday afternoon. The center will focus on treating sleep apnea with mouth pieces and dental care technology. It’s an alternative to...
September is ovarian cancer awareness month; doctors explain early symptoms
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Research shows it is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. Ovarian cancer impacts thousands of women every year. According to The Clearity Foundation, it’s also one of the most challenging diseases known to medicine. The...
Fentanyl in focus during RAYSAC Roundtable
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Drug overdoses are now the number one cause of accidental death among young adults. That’s a national measure from the Centers for Disease Control. And here in western Virginia, professionals on the front lines of substance abuse prevention are also sounding the alarm. Friday morning,...
A realtor in Roanoke is trying to close the gap and increase Latino homeownership in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Less than half of Latinos in this country own their own homes. One man in Roanoke is doing his part to close the gap. As a child in Belize, Jonathan Lazaro and his brother sold fruit while their friends played outside. “We’d be riding around with...
Carilion Clinic to host town hall on addressing the increase in gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic is hosting a virtual town hall next week to address the increase in gun violence in the Roanoke Valley. The panel discussion will focus on bringing awareness to the mental toll the increase has had on parents and children. Mental health experts and other...
SWVA Virginia Pride, Inc. to host inaugural PRIDE Fest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new nonprofit is working to give back to the LGBTQAI+ community by hosting its first-ever Pride Fest. Southwest Virginia Pride, Inc. (SWVA Pride) is hosting the event. Pride Fest is its newest and biggest fundraiser of the year. The free event will have more than...
Kroger pharmacies looking to hire 200+ employees amid labor shortage
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pharmacies in the area are being impacted by a worker shortage and are actively trying to employ pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. Kroger pharmacies in Charlottesville, Martinsville, Roanoke and the New River Valley are looking to fill 200 job openings. “Pharmacists play a critical role in the...
EARLY YEARS: September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - BeholdBeGold is a pediatric advocacy movement started by childhood cancer survivor Juanita Prada. Her passion is to raise awareness about little known late effects that impact so many survivors. According to The Children’s Oncology Group, three out of five survivors develop late effects. According to...
Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia
FERANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the origin of a threat aimed at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday. The written threat, posted on Snapchat, came from a juvenile in northern Virginia, where law enforcement is investigating, according to Franklin County. Investigators say they have verified there was no true threat to the school.
Downtown Roanoke launches ambassador program
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke Incorporated is has launched its Downtown Ambassador Program. The goal is to enhance the experience for downtown businesses, residents and visitors by focusing on cleanliness, hospitality and outreach. Members of the new team were getting to know some their equipment Wednesday afternoon. Eight employees...
Here @ Home has tips on fall family health
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We reported recently Pfizer has taken the first step to get emergency use authorization of its updated COVID-19 vaccine that targets omicron variants. The vaccine would help protect against the BA-4 and BA-5 variants in people age 12 and up. Natalie and Kate sat down on...
Habitat for Humanity of the NRV partnering with Atmos Energy and PCPS for home build
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley has some new partners for an upcoming build. Students from Pulaski’s Career and Technical Education Center will build a new house this school year. Atmos Energy donated $160,000 to the project, which is expected to cover all...
Patrick & Henry Community College receives grant for Road to Success in Virginia Program
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick & Henry Community College is using grant funds to help those in need. Patrick & Henry Community College received $138,271 from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) for their Road to Success in Virginia program (RSVP). RSVP helps recipients of TANF find and keep stable jobs to provide them with independence from temporary benefits.
Pro racers in Roanoke for major cyclocross event
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s reputation as a center for cycling continues to accelerate. And this weekend, pro racers from around the world are here for a major Cyclocross event. Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Presented by Deschutes Brewery is the first of four races in a national series....
Narrows residents call on Giles County Public Schools for transparency during consolidation discussions
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “This will be a tremendous setback for our community, so please give us your support on this and give my grandkids the same opportunity that my kids had in going to the best school in the state of Virginia,” said the first resident to speak at Thursday night’s Giles County School Board meeting.
7@four previews Henry Street Festival
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry Street Heritage Festival is scheduled for Saturday, September 17 at Elmwood Park in Roanoke. The cultural and educational festival will have music, food, shopping, entertainment and family activities. Watch the video to see organizer Kianna Marshall chat about the event on 7@four, and click...
Here @ Home talks about tackling opioid crisis in our hometowns
(WDBJ) - Ryan Hall, a former top ranked student and athlete with a bright future, became addicted to opioids and then heroin after having surgery on his leg after a football injury. His story has become all too familiar to many Appalachian families. On Here @ Home Thursday, we talked...
Amherst County accepts grant to fund school resource officer positions
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Board of Supervisors accepted a grant Thursday that will allow the county to hire more school resource officers (SRO). The grant, which is from the Department of Criminal Justice, will fund six additional resource officers for four years. The funding provides 100%...
Yokohama Tire Corporation reaches tentative agreement with workers threatening to strike
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Yokohama Tire Corporation in Salem reached a tentative agreement on Friday with workers who were threatening to go on strike. On Friday afternoon, workers protested outside the factory gates, but were not officially on strike. Workers were calling for the company to maintain wages, benefits and safety precautions.
All signs point to vibrant fall foliage season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to a tree expert at Virginia Tech, this may end up being the best year for fall colors that we’ve seen in quite some time, thanks to plenty of summer and early fall rain. “We have plenty of moisture in the soil and the...
