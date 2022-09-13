ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

New sleep center focused on sleep apnea treatment comes to southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new sleep center in Roanoke is looking to help community members suffering from sleep apnea. Henritze Dental Group opened its Southwest Virginia Sleep Center Thursday afternoon. The center will focus on treating sleep apnea with mouth pieces and dental care technology. It’s an alternative to...
WDBJ7.com

September is ovarian cancer awareness month; doctors explain early symptoms

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Research shows it is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. Ovarian cancer impacts thousands of women every year. According to The Clearity Foundation, it’s also one of the most challenging diseases known to medicine. The...
WDBJ7.com

Fentanyl in focus during RAYSAC Roundtable

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Drug overdoses are now the number one cause of accidental death among young adults. That’s a national measure from the Centers for Disease Control. And here in western Virginia, professionals on the front lines of substance abuse prevention are also sounding the alarm. Friday morning,...
WDBJ7.com

SWVA Virginia Pride, Inc. to host inaugural PRIDE Fest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new nonprofit is working to give back to the LGBTQAI+ community by hosting its first-ever Pride Fest. Southwest Virginia Pride, Inc. (SWVA Pride) is hosting the event. Pride Fest is its newest and biggest fundraiser of the year. The free event will have more than...
WDBJ7.com

Kroger pharmacies looking to hire 200+ employees amid labor shortage

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pharmacies in the area are being impacted by a worker shortage and are actively trying to employ pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. Kroger pharmacies in Charlottesville, Martinsville, Roanoke and the New River Valley are looking to fill 200 job openings. “Pharmacists play a critical role in the...
WDBJ7.com

EARLY YEARS: September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - BeholdBeGold is a pediatric advocacy movement started by childhood cancer survivor Juanita Prada. Her passion is to raise awareness about little known late effects that impact so many survivors. According to The Children’s Oncology Group, three out of five survivors develop late effects. According to...
WDBJ7.com

Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia

FERANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the origin of a threat aimed at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday. The written threat, posted on Snapchat, came from a juvenile in northern Virginia, where law enforcement is investigating, according to Franklin County. Investigators say they have verified there was no true threat to the school.
WDBJ7.com

Downtown Roanoke launches ambassador program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke Incorporated is has launched its Downtown Ambassador Program. The goal is to enhance the experience for downtown businesses, residents and visitors by focusing on cleanliness, hospitality and outreach. Members of the new team were getting to know some their equipment Wednesday afternoon. Eight employees...
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home has tips on fall family health

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We reported recently Pfizer has taken the first step to get emergency use authorization of its updated COVID-19 vaccine that targets omicron variants. The vaccine would help protect against the BA-4 and BA-5 variants in people age 12 and up. Natalie and Kate sat down on...
WDBJ7.com

Patrick & Henry Community College receives grant for Road to Success in Virginia Program

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick & Henry Community College is using grant funds to help those in need. Patrick & Henry Community College received $138,271 from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) for their Road to Success in Virginia program (RSVP). RSVP helps recipients of TANF find and keep stable jobs to provide them with independence from temporary benefits.
WDBJ7.com

Pro racers in Roanoke for major cyclocross event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s reputation as a center for cycling continues to accelerate. And this weekend, pro racers from around the world are here for a major Cyclocross event. Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Presented by Deschutes Brewery is the first of four races in a national series....
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Henry Street Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry Street Heritage Festival is scheduled for Saturday, September 17 at Elmwood Park in Roanoke. The cultural and educational festival will have music, food, shopping, entertainment and family activities. Watch the video to see organizer Kianna Marshall chat about the event on 7@four, and click...
WDBJ7.com

All signs point to vibrant fall foliage season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to a tree expert at Virginia Tech, this may end up being the best year for fall colors that we’ve seen in quite some time, thanks to plenty of summer and early fall rain. “We have plenty of moisture in the soil and the...
