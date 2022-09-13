Read full article on original website
Tuesday at 11: Indiana hospitals raking in big profits
The average hospital profit across the nation is 3%, but the big Indiana hospitals are bringing in as much as 12%, 14% or 16%. Tuesday at 11 on CBS4, Debby Knox finds out what lawmakers are doing to help Hoosiers with ever-growing medical debt.
Indiana AG Rokita talks enforcement of abortion ban, lawsuits filed
INDIANAPOLIS – Two lawsuits have been filed challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban, and although they did not stop the law from taking effect Thursday, at least one of them could put the ban on hold if a preliminary injunction is issued. The ACLU of Indiana filed both lawsuits....
Indiana's abortion law now in effect
Indiana’s abortion ban is now in effect across the state. Tuesday at 11: Indiana hospitals raking in big profits. IMPD: Suspect in deadly daycare shooting shot by …. Woman shot, killed while dropping off kids at near …. Separate shootings leave two dead on violent Thursday …. Students organize...
Some Indiana lawmakers pushing to expand contraception access
INDIANAPOLIS – With the state’s near-total ban on abortion set to take effect Thursday, a bipartisan group of Indiana lawmakers want to expand access to contraception. The proposal would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control pills or patches to women age 18 and older after administering a health screening. Those patients would not need to see a doctor to obtain the prescription.
Advocates push for more funding for Indiana foster care, adoption services
INDIANAPOLIS – As Indiana’s near-total abortion ban takes effect, some Hoosiers are renewing their calls on lawmakers to take a closer look at adoption services and the foster care system. It’s not clear what impact the abortion law will have on the number of adoptions in Indiana or...
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at Smokin’ Barrel BBQ in Indianapolis.
Boone County working on broadband expansion
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A major broadband overhaul is underway in Boone County. The county has been working on broadband expansion for a little more than a year. It has received numerous state and federal grants to help with this effort. Right now the county is focusing on one particular broadband effort.
Indiana man arrested after leading ISP on chase with semi-truck
Tippecanoe County, Ind. — An Indiana man is now facing charges after failing to stop for a traffic violation, then leading police on a pursuit while driving a semi-truck. Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, Indiana State Police troopers patrolling US 231 near County Road 600 North attempted to stop a truck being driven by 43-year-old Dimitri Robinson of Merrillville, Indiana.
Indiana drought conditions improve over last week
INDIANA — Every Thursday the Drought Monitor is updated and this week our drought conditions have improved! So far for the month of September, Indianapolis has picked up 1.13″ of rainfall, which is 0.35″ below where we should be so far. There are still no moderate drought...
Attempted pass, excessive speed blamed in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – The driver of the SUV carrying late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski attempted to pass a truck at a high speed when their vehicle hit another car head-on. The Toyota RAV4 carrying Walorski, Zachery Potts with the St. Joseph County Republican Party and the congresswoman’s communications director Emma Thomson then slammed into a car driven by 56-year-old Edith Schmucker.
Getting Boone County linked to broadband
A major broadband expansion is underway in Boone County. Woman shot, killed while dropping off kids at near …. Separate shootings leave two dead on violent Thursday …. Students organize march on first day of Indiana’s …. Indiana AG Rokita addresses investigation into Dr. …. Indiana AG Rokita talks...
Marion County homeowners to get property tax break for spring 2023
INDIANAPOLIS – Tens of thousands of Marion County homeowners will get a break on their property taxes. The City-County Council passed Proposal No. 310 Monday. The measure provides a one-time property tax prepayment. Homes with an assessed value of $250,000 or less will get a $150 credit while those valued between $250,000 and $400,000 will receive a $100 credit.
Fall foliage in Indiana: When will leaf colors peak in 2022?
The first day of fall, when the Autumnal Equinox occurs, is September 22 at 9:04 p.m. With the fall season, temperatures get lower, days get shorter and the leaves change color. What is Autumnal Equinox?. Equinox is the Latin word for equal nights, meaning we will have 12 hours of...
Heating up with sunshine overhead
INDIANAPOLIS – We’re turning up the heat in Indiana! Temperatures are quickly heading back into the 90s. As we stay dry and continue to warm, upper level patterns suggest a warm air mass will dominate our temperatures next week. Getting back to late September heat in the 90s is not out of the question! We’ve already exceeded our 90 degree days for the year, but Septembers have been known in the past to drop a couple extra 90-degree days here and there.
Auto repairs delayed due to supply chain issues, how to save on rental costs
CARMEL, Ind. — Supply chain issues continue to impact multiple industries, but now it’s even putting some consumers on a tighter budget. Local auto repair shops said certain auto parts are taking weeks to come in – leaving drivers in a rental for longer. “Everybody’s trying hard...
Kokomo police officer faces battery charge after road rage incident
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo police officer is facing a battery charge after Indiana State Police investigated a road rage incident in which the officer is accused of beating up a 60-year-old man. ISP said its investigation into officer Roy Smith, age 42, began in June at the request...
Court docs: Indiana man beaten with frying pan, broom after responding to woman’s ‘despondent’ text message
MISHAWAKA, Ind. – The text messages made him think a friend and her infant son were in danger. And when a 61-year-old St. Joseph County man arrived to help, he was tied up, gagged and beaten for several hours. Now, 28-year-old Mariah Conn-Wilhelm faces multiple charges, including criminal confinement,...
Ex-police officer sentenced to 6 years for child solicitation after being confronted by online predators group
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A former police officer was sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of child solicitation. Joshua Clark learned his sentence Tuesday in Hendricks County. He was arrested in May 2021 in a case first brought to light by an online vigilante group that works to confront alleged predators.
Football Friday Night: Games we are watching for week 5 of high school football
INDIANAPOLIS — It is week five of high school football for central Indiana. We are following 11 games in central Indiana this week. We will post the final results for the games on our scoreboard below. Tune in at 10:35 on FOX59 Friday for highlights from this week’s games.
Mount Vernon man arrested for child neglect that led to daughter’s death
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — On Thursday September 8, at approximately 7:49 a.m., Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call requesting an ambulance for an unresponsive 10-month-old. The call came from a residence in the 400 block of East 5th Street in Mount Vernon. When Posey County EMS arrived, they located the 10-month-old female and transported her to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. She died later that day from her injuries.
