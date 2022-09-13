ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

cbs4indy.com

Tuesday at 11: Indiana hospitals raking in big profits

The average hospital profit across the nation is 3%, but the big Indiana hospitals are bringing in as much as 12%, 14% or 16%. Tuesday at 11 on CBS4, Debby Knox finds out what lawmakers are doing to help Hoosiers with ever-growing medical debt.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana AG Rokita talks enforcement of abortion ban, lawsuits filed

INDIANAPOLIS – Two lawsuits have been filed challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban, and although they did not stop the law from taking effect Thursday, at least one of them could put the ban on hold if a preliminary injunction is issued. The ACLU of Indiana filed both lawsuits....
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana's abortion law now in effect

Indiana's abortion ban is now in effect across the state.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Some Indiana lawmakers pushing to expand contraception access

INDIANAPOLIS – With the state’s near-total ban on abortion set to take effect Thursday, a bipartisan group of Indiana lawmakers want to expand access to contraception. The proposal would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control pills or patches to women age 18 and older after administering a health screening. Those patients would not need to see a doctor to obtain the prescription.
INDIANA STATE
City
West Lafayette, IN
Local
Indiana Government
West Lafayette, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
cbs4indy.com

Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’

INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at Smokin’ Barrel BBQ in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Boone County working on broadband expansion

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A major broadband overhaul is underway in Boone County. The county has been working on broadband expansion for a little more than a year. It has received numerous state and federal grants to help with this effort. Right now the county is focusing on one particular broadband effort.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana man arrested after leading ISP on chase with semi-truck

Tippecanoe County, Ind. — An Indiana man is now facing charges after failing to stop for a traffic violation, then leading police on a pursuit while driving a semi-truck. Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, Indiana State Police troopers patrolling US 231 near County Road 600 North attempted to stop a truck being driven by 43-year-old Dimitri Robinson of Merrillville, Indiana.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
Person
Mitch Daniels
Person
Todd Young
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Eric Holcomb
Person
Gina Raimondo
cbs4indy.com

Indiana drought conditions improve over last week

INDIANA — Every Thursday the Drought Monitor is updated and this week our drought conditions have improved! So far for the month of September, Indianapolis has picked up 1.13″ of rainfall, which is 0.35″ below where we should be so far. There are still no moderate drought...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Attempted pass, excessive speed blamed in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – The driver of the SUV carrying late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski attempted to pass a truck at a high speed when their vehicle hit another car head-on. The Toyota RAV4 carrying Walorski, Zachery Potts with the St. Joseph County Republican Party and the congresswoman’s communications director Emma Thomson then slammed into a car driven by 56-year-old Edith Schmucker.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Getting Boone County linked to broadband

A major broadband expansion is underway in Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Marion County homeowners to get property tax break for spring 2023

INDIANAPOLIS – Tens of thousands of Marion County homeowners will get a break on their property taxes. The City-County Council passed Proposal No. 310 Monday. The measure provides a one-time property tax prepayment. Homes with an assessed value of $250,000 or less will get a $150 credit while those valued between $250,000 and $400,000 will receive a $100 credit.
MARION COUNTY, IN
#Taiwan Semiconductor#Semiconductor Industry#Indiana University#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#State#U S Commerce#Mediatek Inc#Skywater Technology
cbs4indy.com

Fall foliage in Indiana: When will leaf colors peak in 2022?

The first day of fall, when the Autumnal Equinox occurs, is September 22 at 9:04 p.m. With the fall season, temperatures get lower, days get shorter and the leaves change color. What is Autumnal Equinox?. Equinox is the Latin word for equal nights, meaning we will have 12 hours of...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Heating up with sunshine overhead

INDIANAPOLIS – We’re turning up the heat in Indiana! Temperatures are quickly heading back into the 90s. As we stay dry and continue to warm, upper level patterns suggest a warm air mass will dominate our temperatures next week. Getting back to late September heat in the 90s is not out of the question! We’ve already exceeded our 90 degree days for the year, but Septembers have been known in the past to drop a couple extra 90-degree days here and there.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo police officer faces battery charge after road rage incident

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo police officer is facing a battery charge after Indiana State Police investigated a road rage incident in which the officer is accused of beating up a 60-year-old man. ISP said its investigation into officer Roy Smith, age 42, began in June at the request...
KOKOMO, IN
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
cbs4indy.com

Mount Vernon man arrested for child neglect that led to daughter’s death

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — On Thursday September 8, at approximately 7:49 a.m., Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call requesting an ambulance for an unresponsive 10-month-old. The call came from a residence in the 400 block of East 5th Street in Mount Vernon. When Posey County EMS arrived, they located the 10-month-old female and transported her to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. She died later that day from her injuries.
POSEY COUNTY, IN

