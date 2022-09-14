What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Sept. 14, 2022: Tough Moon defense to face test

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Kayla Leseck heads the ball during the PIAA Class 4A championship game last season.

Last fall, the Moon girls soccer team got very defensive in the district postseason.

The Tigers defeated Butler, Peters Township and finally Seneca Valley in the finals to win the 2021 WPIAL 4A girls soccer championship. They did so without allowing a goal.

That mindset continued into the PIAA playoffs as Moon won all four of its matches by a combined score of 6-1 to bring home state gold.

Not much has changed in 2022.

The Tigers, now playing in Class 3A, are 3-0 in Section 4, 4-0 overall and they have yet to allow a goal.

A stiff challenge awaits them Wednesday when Moon visits South Fayette.

The Lions, a semifinalist in 2021, are also 3-0 in the section, 4-1-1 overall.

More girls soccer

Wednesday is a busy night of girls soccer action around the WPIAL. Some of the standout matches include:

• Mt. Lebanon (3-0) at Peters Township (3-1) in Section 2-4A

• Latrobe (2-1) at Franklin Regional (3-0) in Section 3-3A

• North Catholic (2-0) at Hopewell (2-1) in Section 1-2A

• Valley (2-1) at Freeport (3-0) in Section 2-2A

• Charleroi (2-1) at Waynesburg Central (4-0) in Section 2-A

Champs open up section play

While most of the WPIAL Class 4A girls volleyball teams finally started section play Tuesday, defending 4A champion North Allegheny serves up its Section 1 schedule starting Wednesday.

The two-time defending WPIAL winners will visit Pine-Richland on Wednesday.

The Rams reached the 4A quarterfinals last fall before losing to Moon.

Two other district section matches slated for Wednesday include Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Freedom in Section 4-2A and South Side at Aliquippa in Section 1-A.