Campbell County, VA

WBTM

Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair Increasing Security

The Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair is beefing up security this year in an attempt to keep attendees safe. This year the fair will be adding extra security personnel, additional high-definition security cameras, bag checks, and metal detector screenings at the gate. No weapons are allowed on the fairgrounds property. The fair...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg leaders discuss school safety during joint meeting

LYNCHBRUG, Va. – School safety is a top priority for Lynchburg city leaders, who met Tuesday to talk about their facilities assessment. Lynchburg City Council and the School Board held a joint meeting and discussed a feasible and affordable master plan for the entire district. Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a Snapchat threat against a school. The sheriff’s office was contacted Thursday by Franklin County Public Schools about a possible threat to Benjamin Franklin Middle School. As stated in a release to parents by the school system, the threat originated from a Snapchat message and referenced Friday’s school day, according to the sheriff’s office.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Danville City Council to Consider Design Plans for Area Schools

Danville City Council will make big design decisions for a couple of schools at their meeting on Tuesday night. The council will consider preliminary designs for a new G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School and renovations at G.W. High School. The new G.L.H. Johnson building would be located on the current property...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

School officials respond to reported bomb threat at Patrick Henry High School

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City Public Schools reported a message regarding a bomb threat at Patrick Henry High School on Wednesday afternoon. School officials evacuated the building and contacted the Roanoke City Police Department. Police searched the building while students and staff waited on the football field for the all clear. Police say after approximately 20 minutes of searching the all-clear was given and everyone was allowed back into the building.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
MONETA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies: 8 Arrested in Bedford Co. drug round up

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit says they conducted a drug round up that resulted in them arresting eight people. Authorities say the following people face a series of charges including distribution of illegal narcotics and possession of illegal narcotics in the County of Bedford:
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Pittsylvania County crews offering free smoke detector installation

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – If your Pittsylvania County home doesn’t have a smoke detector, you might be in luck. Thanks to a partnership between Pittsylvania County Public Safety, the Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Red Cross, local crews said they are offering free installation of smoke detectors in Pittsylvania County residences that do not have one already installed.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Survey Reveals How Danville and Pittsylvania County Can be Better Promoted

The Danville Office of Economic Development and Tourism revealed the results of their recent regional tourism branding survey on Thursday morning at the Danville Science Center. Eddy Alexander Marketing Agency conducted and revealed the results of the wide-ranging survey. The goal for the survey is to help development and tourism...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New sleep center focused on sleep apnea treatment comes to southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new sleep center in Roanoke is looking to help community members suffering from sleep apnea. Henritze Dental Group opened its Southwest Virginia Sleep Center Thursday afternoon. The center will focus on treating sleep apnea with mouth pieces and dental care technology. It’s an alternative to...
ROANOKE, VA
wakg.com

Alleged Threat at Tunstall High School Being Investigated

Pittsylvania County schools are looking into an alleged threat at Tunstall High School. On Monday a Snapchat message surfaced that allegedly shows a student threatening a group of students. The school sent out an automated message on Monday to notify parents that they had been made aware of the video and that are working with the Sheriff’s office to investigate the matter.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Two arrested in Clifton Forge church break-in

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – The Alleghany and Covington Sheriff’s Offices arrested two individuals after a break-in at the Immanuel Baptist Church on Sept. 6. Matthew Bancroft and Madajah Shinault were arrested on Friday, Sept. 9 in connection to the incident on Douthat Road, authorities say. The two have...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke companies reopens 115-year-old Fire Station One

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Txtur & Old School Parners has announced that it will be opening Fire Station One on Sept. 23. Organizing officials say, the 115-year-old renovated fire station will reopen as a flagship retail gallery for Txtur, a furniture manufacturer. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony,...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC12

Arrest made in connection to school shooting threat

LUNENBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a school shooting threat. Nicholas Jamal Rhodes, 30, of Emporia, is charged with communicating a threat to cause injury to persons on school property. Lunenburg County Public Schools said it closed on Monday after...

