Newburgh, IN

14news.com

Van drives into large sinkhole Friday morning on Franklin Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a water main break on West Franklin Street near Seventh Avenue. That’s just east of the railroad tracks near Pigeon Creek. Some EWSU customers are without water due to the main break. That was reported around 2 a.m. Officials say while crews were...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff […]
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

EPD: Traffic stop turns into chase, ends with stolen vehicle found

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a traffic stop led to a chase near Burdette and Covert Avenues on Thursday evening. The chase happened at around 7 p.m. Police say officers pulled the car over, and two people inside got out and ran away. Officers say they caught the passenger, but the driver is still on the loose.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Umpire assaulted on South Griffith Avenue

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on September 15, at 6:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Griffith Avenue for an assault against an umpire. Witnesses reportedly told police that the victim, who was an umpire during a baseball game, had been struck by an intoxicated person. Officers on scene were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Newburgh, IN
Newburgh, IN
Government
14news.com

UCSO: Fraud suspect leads police on chase, dies in crash

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Morganfield police were investigating a potential fraud at a bank drive-thru Friday afternoon. They say that happened at United Community Main Branch parking lot. While police were speaking to the driver, deputies say she drove off, leading them on a chase into Uniontown. Officials with...
MORGANFIELD, KY
14news.com

Man displaced by Weinbach explosion reports theft at property

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thieves are apparently targeting people who were displaced by the explosion on Weinbach Ave. A police report was made after a victim says items were taken from his garage, including a pricey bicycle. We’re told officials found a cut in the chain link fence around the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a water main break on West Franklin Street near Seventh Avenue. That’s just east of the railroad tracks near Pigeon Creek. We’re remembering Queen Elizabeth II this morning. Thousands are still filing past her coffin to pay their final respects. Indiana State Police say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A rollover crash in Daviess County sent two people to the hospital. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash occurred near North Daviess High School at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The crash was located at the intersection of County Roads 800 E and 1400 N. Deputies […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Feds sentence Owensboro man after multi-state drug investigation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, an Owensboro man was sentenced to federal prison in connection to a 2019 investigation. According to a press release, Central Holman was sentenced to 260 months in federal prison after detectives say he distributed meth in western Kentucky and southern Indiana. Detectives say a...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Evansville Police warning trailer owners after multiple thefts

Authorities are trying to find the vehicle shown here in connection to multiple trailer thefts. The Evansville Police Department says it's looking into the thefts with the Warrick County Sherriff's Office. They say the photographed 1999-2006 GMC Yukon has been involved in multiple thefts, and that it could have ties to Kentucky.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Spencer County residents encouraged to sign up for enhanced 911 service

Residents in Spencer County, Indiana, are being invited to utilize a new tool to enhance 911 response capabilities. The Spencer County Sheriff's Office says that Spencer County Dispatch now has a tool referred to as "RapidSOS." The sheriff's office says the free service provides dispatchers with a more accurate location...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Teen Seriously Injured in Car vs. Pedestrian Accident

A 16-year old Vincennes male has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Vincennes. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened around 4:45pm on US41 South, just 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass. Police say the teen was crossing the southbound lane...
VINCENNES, IN
wrul.com

White County Deputy Assist’s In Arrest Of Truck Thief

According to the White County Sheriff’s Department, early Monday evening Deputy Matt Wicker was told that an Edwards County Deputy had a stolen truck stopped and requested for a White County Deputy to respond, because the truck was in White County. Wicker arrived at Highway One at I-64 in Grayville and saw an Albion Police Officer and an Edwards County Deputy behind a large white box truck speaking to a man. Deputy Cowling of Edwards County said he saw the truck traveling southbound on Route 130 and followed it. He then ran the license plate, which came back as stolen. Cowling said he then pulled the box truck over and spoke to the driver, who was later identified as 31 year old Jessie Catchings of Illinois. Deputy Wicker then asked the driver his name, but he refused to tell him, although the man did say the truck was his. Catchings was arrested for possession of stolen property and was told he was going to be charged with Obstructing Justice of he didn’t say what his name was. Wicker walked back over to the truck, a 2018 Freightliner Box truck that belonged to ATOM Logistics out of DuPage County Illinois and ran the license through dispatch, who confirmed the truck was stolen. Jessie Catchings was charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Obstructing Justice. No further information is available at this time.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Firefighters battle early morning Newburgh house fire

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – Newburgh firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the 300 block of West Posey Street. A 911 call came in just after 4:00 a.m. reporting that flames coming from a house. When crews arrived on scene, they reported that the entire home was engulfed in flames and they […]
NEWBURGH, IN

