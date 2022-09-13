Read full article on original website
14news.com
Van drives into large sinkhole Friday morning on Franklin Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a water main break on West Franklin Street near Seventh Avenue. That’s just east of the railroad tracks near Pigeon Creek. Some EWSU customers are without water due to the main break. That was reported around 2 a.m. Officials say while crews were...
Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff […]
14news.com
EPD: Traffic stop turns into chase, ends with stolen vehicle found
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a traffic stop led to a chase near Burdette and Covert Avenues on Thursday evening. The chase happened at around 7 p.m. Police say officers pulled the car over, and two people inside got out and ran away. Officers say they caught the passenger, but the driver is still on the loose.
OPD: Umpire assaulted on South Griffith Avenue
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on September 15, at 6:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Griffith Avenue for an assault against an umpire. Witnesses reportedly told police that the victim, who was an umpire during a baseball game, had been struck by an intoxicated person. Officers on scene were […]
14news.com
UCSO: Fraud suspect leads police on chase, dies in crash
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Morganfield police were investigating a potential fraud at a bank drive-thru Friday afternoon. They say that happened at United Community Main Branch parking lot. While police were speaking to the driver, deputies say she drove off, leading them on a chase into Uniontown. Officials with...
wevv.com
Teen seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on Highway 41 in Knox County
A teenage boy was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Knox County, Indiana. The Knox County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Thursday afternoon around 4:45 p.m. According to KCSO, a 16-year-old boy was crossing the southbound lane of US 41 when he was struck by a...
14news.com
Man displaced by Weinbach explosion reports theft at property
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thieves are apparently targeting people who were displaced by the explosion on Weinbach Ave. A police report was made after a victim says items were taken from his garage, including a pricey bicycle. We’re told officials found a cut in the chain link fence around the...
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a water main break on West Franklin Street near Seventh Avenue. That’s just east of the railroad tracks near Pigeon Creek. We’re remembering Queen Elizabeth II this morning. Thousands are still filing past her coffin to pay their final respects. Indiana State Police say...
2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A rollover crash in Daviess County sent two people to the hospital. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash occurred near North Daviess High School at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The crash was located at the intersection of County Roads 800 E and 1400 N. Deputies […]
14news.com
Feds sentence Owensboro man after multi-state drug investigation
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, an Owensboro man was sentenced to federal prison in connection to a 2019 investigation. According to a press release, Central Holman was sentenced to 260 months in federal prison after detectives say he distributed meth in western Kentucky and southern Indiana. Detectives say a...
wevv.com
Syringe filled with fentanyl found during traffic stop in Evansville, police say
A man was arrested on several charges early Thursday morning after police say they pulled him over and found a syringe filled with a black liquid that tested positive for fentanyl. Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were on routine patrol just after midnight Thursday when they saw...
wevv.com
Evansville Police warning trailer owners after multiple thefts
Authorities are trying to find the vehicle shown here in connection to multiple trailer thefts. The Evansville Police Department says it's looking into the thefts with the Warrick County Sherriff's Office. They say the photographed 1999-2006 GMC Yukon has been involved in multiple thefts, and that it could have ties to Kentucky.
wevv.com
Spencer County residents encouraged to sign up for enhanced 911 service
Residents in Spencer County, Indiana, are being invited to utilize a new tool to enhance 911 response capabilities. The Spencer County Sheriff's Office says that Spencer County Dispatch now has a tool referred to as "RapidSOS." The sheriff's office says the free service provides dispatchers with a more accurate location...
wevv.com
Man accused of attempting to walk away from scene of DUI crash in Evansville
An Evansville man was arrested Tuesday evening after police say he tried to leave the scene of a DUI crash with injuries. Evansville Police Department officers were called to a crash with injuries in the area of Franklin Avenue and Fulton Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday. While officers were on...
Coroner identifies infant killed in Mt. Vernon neglect case
A death investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police has resulted in the arrest of a Mt. Vernon father.
wevv.com
Owensboro man sentenced to decades in prison for trafficking large amounts of meth
An Owensboro man was sentenced to several decades in prison for distributing large amounts of meth in western Kentucky and southern Indiana. The Owensboro Police Department announced Friday that Central Holman of Owensboro had been sentenced to 260 months in federal prison - just over 21.5 years. Holman's sentence is...
wevv.com
Woman accused of purse nabbing, spending $1,800 on stolen credit card in Evansville
The Evansville Police Department says it's looking for the woman you see here in connection to a theft investigation. EPD says the investigation started back on July 20, when a woman reported that her purse had been stolen with several credit cards inside. Later that same day, police say the...
vincennespbs.org
Teen Seriously Injured in Car vs. Pedestrian Accident
A 16-year old Vincennes male has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Vincennes. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened around 4:45pm on US41 South, just 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass. Police say the teen was crossing the southbound lane...
wrul.com
White County Deputy Assist’s In Arrest Of Truck Thief
According to the White County Sheriff’s Department, early Monday evening Deputy Matt Wicker was told that an Edwards County Deputy had a stolen truck stopped and requested for a White County Deputy to respond, because the truck was in White County. Wicker arrived at Highway One at I-64 in Grayville and saw an Albion Police Officer and an Edwards County Deputy behind a large white box truck speaking to a man. Deputy Cowling of Edwards County said he saw the truck traveling southbound on Route 130 and followed it. He then ran the license plate, which came back as stolen. Cowling said he then pulled the box truck over and spoke to the driver, who was later identified as 31 year old Jessie Catchings of Illinois. Deputy Wicker then asked the driver his name, but he refused to tell him, although the man did say the truck was his. Catchings was arrested for possession of stolen property and was told he was going to be charged with Obstructing Justice of he didn’t say what his name was. Wicker walked back over to the truck, a 2018 Freightliner Box truck that belonged to ATOM Logistics out of DuPage County Illinois and ran the license through dispatch, who confirmed the truck was stolen. Jessie Catchings was charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Obstructing Justice. No further information is available at this time.
Firefighters battle early morning Newburgh house fire
NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – Newburgh firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the 300 block of West Posey Street. A 911 call came in just after 4:00 a.m. reporting that flames coming from a house. When crews arrived on scene, they reported that the entire home was engulfed in flames and they […]
