WisDOT schedules Westmount-19 public meeting for September 28 at Meadow View Elementary

Officials and residents concerned about traffic safety on Highway 19 near Westmount Drive will have the opportunity to attend a Wisconsin Department of Transportation public involvement meeting about intersection improvements scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Meadow View Elementary School, 200 N. Grand Ave. A presentation will take place at 6 p.m.

City Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher said he was informed of the WisDOT meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, but it occurs more than two months after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers pledged to alders that a local meeting would be scheduled about planned intersection upgrades there.

WisDOT previously scheduled a public meeting for “summer 2022,” but never specified a date. In July, WisDOT delayed the meeting — according to two alders — because WisDOT needed more time to respond to questions asked at a June meeting regarding the intersection.

On its website, WisDOT previously stated the following safety improvements are being proposed along Highway 19 between Charlotte’s Way and Hearthstone Ridge:

• Install offset left turn lanes on Highway 19 to provide safe refuge for turning traffic and improve traffic flow for through traffic; and

Update curb ramps, install new curb ramps and crossings as needed to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

WisDOT’s previously stated schedule included acquisition of real estate this year and a Fall 2024/Spring 2025 construction date. Regarding the project, WisDOT says staged construction will allow at least one lane of Highway 19 to remain open in each direction.

Both current District 4 Alder David Virgell — who campaigned on the issue — and former District 4 Alder Al Guyant advocated for traffic signals at the intersection because of the location of Sun Prairie West High School.

Alders speculated the Westmount-19 intersection would be heavily used to access the new school even though traffic would travel through mostly residential neighborhoods. District 4 Alder Faustina Bohling also supports the upgrades along with District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs.

A petition was circulated to seek the traffic signal improvements.

The petition reads: “We the undersigned hereby petition the City of Sun Prairie and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to finally get traffic signals installed as soon as possible at the dangerous intersection of Highway 19 and Westmount Drive in Sun Prairie. A decade ago we had been assured many times that traffic signals would be installed by 2018 and later by 2021 or 2023, but nothing has happened.

“The highway intersection is growing more dangerous. The opening of nearby Sun Prairie West High School this fall makes this project more urgent. There will be hundreds inexperienced teenage drivers and dozens of school buses turning at that dangerous intersection while most oncoming traffic exceeds the 45 mph. speed limit.

“The danger is worse in the fall and spring when the sun shines into the eyes of drivers on that east-west highway. By signing this petition, I understand and am in support of the addition of traffic signals at Highway 19 and Westmount Drive.”

Both Jacobs and Virgell have asked for residents who have experienced collisions at the Westmount-19 intersection to send them to Guyant via email at Al.guyant@gmail.com.

During Tuesday’s Public Works Committee meeting, District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy asked who would be notified of the meeting.

Schleicher said he was unsure about the WisDOT’s requirement for notifying area residents, but believed it was greater than the city’s 200-foot notification requirement. “There’s been quite a bit of conversation about this . . .I want to make sure everyone gets heard,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy said she hoped most of the neighbors would be notified of the meeting, and asked about whether the meeting notification could be provided to the Sun Prairie Star. Schleicher said he believed he could do that, but also will post the item to the City of Sun Prairie’s website, www.cityofsunprairie.com .