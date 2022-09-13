Report turtle sightings

Related
PETA aims attack billboards at Minnesota's Jucy Lucy burger
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's an attention grabbing campaign attacking a Minnesota tradition - the Jucy Lucy burger.The billboard takes aim at Minnesota's iconic cheese-filled burger by saying "Juicy Lucys Tear Families Apart." To bring the point home, the sign sits above Ray J's American Grill in northeast Minneapolis, which sells the Jucy Lucy."It's a little bit of mudslinging I'd say, a low down place to put it," said Alex Ranta, who noticed the sign after having a burger for lunch at Ray J's. "People choose what they choose to eat, regardless of the signage."Jeff Anshus thinks the billboard is perfectly placed."It's funny,...
University of Minnesota wants Minneapolis to provide $3M for more campus lighting
MINNEAPOLIS – There's a new proposal to improve safety near the University of Minnesota – and it's all about lights. Darkness was a plague for a reason, and you don't have to be a kid to be afraid."The last time I was afraid of the dark I was probably 5 or 6, and I'm afraid of the dark again," said U senior Eli Destiche. "It's scary. It's really scary."His re-emerging reticence is based on reality: crime data from the Minneapolis Police Department's precinct for off-campus areas reveals staggering increases in robberies, assaults and gunfire. And while crime occurs...
Japanese restaurant Kyatchi closes its St. Paul location
Sushi restaurant Kyatchi has confirmed the closure of its location in St. Paul. The restaurant first opened at 38th and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis in 2014, before adding a second location around the corner from CHS Field in St. Paul's Lowertown in late 2017. But in a message on its...
Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis
Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis woman killed by vehicle exiting freeway
(Minneapolis MN-) A Minneapolis woman is dead after being struck by an SUV Wednesday morning. The state patrol says 21-year-old Alexandra Perkins was walking on Broadway Avenue and as she crossed the exit ramp from I-94, she was hit by a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Tiwan Puller of St. Paul. Puller had exited the freeway, and after hitting Perkins, went back onto the entrance ramp and continued southbound on I-94.
american-rails.com
Minneapolis, Northfield & Southern Railway: "The Dan Patch Line"
The Minneapolis, Northfield and Southern Railway was the brainchild of successful livestock feed and mail/order businessman, Colonel Marion Wills Savage. He envisioned an electrified interurban connecting the Twin Cities and Dubuque, Iowa with through service into Chicago and other Midwestern points. Like so many traction schemes this one fell far...
WATCH: Fire Breaks Out On Stage At Minneapolis Panic! At The Disco Concert
The incident happened during the band's 'Viva Las Vengeance' show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
themacweekly.com
Don’t let freeway removal pass us by
As Twin Cities residents, we are currently in the midst of a unique opportunity. The I-94 freeway, initially built in the 1960s, is so old that small repairs can no longer maintain the freeway — 7.5 miles of the freeway going through the Twin Cities are going to be completely rebuilt. Because they are going to rebuild the freeway from the ground up, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) is currently “Rethinking I-94.”
Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave
There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle
WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alert at several Twin Cities schools after group enters building
Police are investigating an incident where a group of non-students reportedly entered a Minneapolis school building Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Thomas Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis, with a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson saying a "group of young people" who are not students entered the building, where they were "immediately approached by school staff and left without incident."
Ogilvie man charged with killing grandmother with a hatchet
OGILVIE, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man from central Minnesota faces charges for allegedly killing his grandmother with a hatchet.Police were called to the home on the 1300 block of Highway 23 on Tuesday to find Stella Anderson, 93, dead. Family members were gathered outside the home, and Anderson's son said he believed Dustin Gene Tinklenberg, Anderson's grandson, had killed her.Tinklenberg was taken into custody and charged in Kanabec County with second-degree murder.The complaint says two family members had stopped by the property on Monday to pick something up from a camper on site. One of the family members said she heard...
Woman carjacked, robbed in Arden Hills
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a man they say carjacked a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint and made her withdraw cash from an ATM. Sheriff's spokesperson Steve Linders says the incident began just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when the victim parked her vehicle in an underground parking ramp on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive. She was immediately approached by a man with a gun who ordered her back into the vehicle and ordered her to drive to Minneapolis.
fox9.com
Understaffed Minneapolis 911 searching for new dispatchers, offering $1,000 signing bonus
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Emergency Call Center is understaffed and urgently hiring, and now offering a signing bonus with hopes of filling more than two dozen open positions. The job is a way to give back to your community and get paid for it. 911 dispatcher Laurie Thomas-Neely...
‘Abuse, Fear, and Gaslighting’: Ex-Members on Life in Food Truck Owner’s ‘Cult-Like’ Group
Amber Yanes was a high school senior when her parents met New Age teacher Soulaire Allerai at a health and wellness expo around 2008. They soon began driving two and a half hours each way to attend her “channeling” sessions in Minnesota, where followers would sit in a circle while Allerai embodied a god-like entity known as “G” and delivered spiritual guidance.In a newly filed court affidavit, Yanes says her father’s involvement with Allerai’s group, Soulful Journey, led him to relocate his children from Iowa to the Minneapolis area in 2009 and sell his stake in his family farm for...
fox9.com
Deputy shot at during police chase that closed I-94 in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A portion of Interstate 94 in Minneapolis was shut down early Thursday morning as law enforcement searched for suspects who shot at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy. A Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) camera shows a pursuit involving police on I-94 East heading toward downtown Minneapolis...
Police investigating after group enters Minneapolis school
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a group of unauthorized young people entered a Minneapolis school on Wednesday morning.Minneapolis police say the group walked into Edison High School with other students, but were immediately approached by school staff and left without incident. They then tried to go to another school but could not get in.Police do not believe any weapons were involved and no one was threatened.St. Anthony Police say officers have increased presence at schools and are monitoring the situation.
CBS Minnesota
Minneapolis, MN
78K+
Followers
24K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/
Comments / 1