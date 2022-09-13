ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Former council president Bowlsbey announces write-in campaign for County Council

By By Matt Hubbard
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago

ELKTON — Cecil County voters will have yet another write-in option to choose from this November in the 2022 General Election after former County Council President Joyce Bowlsbey announced she is running a write-in campaign to reclaim her seat as District 2 council representative – challenging Rebecca Hamilton for the seat.

In July, Hamilton defeated incumbent Bill Coutz in the Maryland Primary Election to win the District 2 seat. Prior to Bowlsbey’s announcement, Hamilton was running unopposed in the General Election in Nov.

Bowlsbey is the second candidate to announce a write-in campaign for a council seat this fall, as Phyllis Kilby recently announced that she will be running as a write-in for the District 4 seat against incumbent Donna Culberson — who defeated Donald Gividen in July to win re-election.

No stranger to Cecil County politics, Bowlsbey served as District 2 Council representative from 2013 to 2018. She was also named Council President from 2016 to 2018. At the end of her term in 2018, Bowlsbey chose not to run for re-election due to her husband’s declining health – passing the District 2 representative torch to Coutz. In July, Bowlsbey was elected into the Cecil County Republican Central Committee. She also currently serves on the Government Relations Committee, where she reviews bills in Annapolis that affect Cecil County businesses.

“I care a lot about Cecil County,” said Bowlsbey. “I want Cecil County to grow in accordance with the comprehensive plan.”

Bowlsbey stated that her decision to run was motivated by concern for the council’s direction.

“I am running a write-in campaign because my main concern is that under the charter there is supposed to be a separation of power between the administration and the council,” said Bowlsbey. “I think with the current members – like Rebecca Hamilton, Donna Culberson and Jackie Gregory – that there will be no checks and balances.”

Bowlsbey began her time in politics in 1994, serving in a number of positions over the years ranging from the Maryland Economic Development Commission, the Cecil County Planning Commission, the Economic Development Committee, to the Charter Board — the body responsible for drafting the charter proposal when the county swapped to charter government in 2010.

According to Bowlsbey, during her time as Chairman of the Charter Board she conducted 154 presentations to Cecil County citizens to educate them on the proposed charter.

“Of the 154 charter presentations we conducted to get the charter passed, we only failed six times,” said Bowlsbey. “We had to inform people of the charter so they could make an informed vote and at the end, we would give people a questionnaire of what they would want to see changed in the county.”

Bowlsbey cited the at-large races the county now holds as a major contribution brought about by the presentations – a direct result of citizen input received through the questionnaires.

“When there were commissioners, they ran at large and everyone voted for everybody,” said Bowlsbey. “When we made the change, we wanted it by district; but the citizens wanted to vote for everyone so we changed the amendment before it went to referendum to where even though a candidate has a district, they are elected at large.”

Outside of her time on the Charter Board, Bowlsbey prides herself on the council work that she did with former County Executive Alan McCarthy.

Bowlsbey noted that her work with McCarthy resulted in the State of Maryland, at one point, viewing Cecil County as a “rising star” because of the amount of businesses coming into the county. A status that Bowlsbey feels has been jeopardized by the County Executive Hornberger’s administration.

“We are not viewed as a rising star in Annapolis any longer because of this administration,” said Bowlsbey. “This county is a $200+ million dollar business that Executive Hornberger is bringing people in from outside the county to run.”

Bowlsbey stated that, if she is elected, she wants to work to pay Cecil County police officers more money, reinstate checks and balances between the council and the administration, fund libraries and support public schools.

“I want to develop the separation of power and I am not afraid of the administration,” said Bowlsbey. “I have nothing to lose, but the people of Cecil County have a lot to gain if we work together to make the county better rather than stick to the status quo and let the county continue on its path.”

Bowlsbey will be holding an official campaign announcement event Thursday at Patriots Glen Tavern in Elkton from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Cecil Whig

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

