Minneapolis clinic turns to art to highlight diversity, curb graffiti

By Kirsten Mitchell
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis clinic found a creative way to curb a graffiti problem. Park Nicollet Clinic Minneapolis decided to create a mural on the side of the building, representing its diverse staff, patients and community.

"Everyone at the clinic just wanted color. They wanted something bright when they were approaching to come to work," Artist Lissa Karpeh said.

Karpeh is an artist, teacher and art therapy student. She said she was thrilled for the opportunity to paint the mural and drew inspiration from talking with people at the clinic and in the surrounding area. She painted murals during the unrest after the murder of George Floyd and founded a nonprofit called "Free and Color Arts."

"When all the buildings were being looted and the plywood going up, we raised funds to have youth from Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park and other places to come and be part of the conversation and create murals," Karpeh said.

She plans to involve local youth in the clinic mural too. The images highlight the clinic's diverse staff, patients and nearby community. Clinic Manager Linette Combs hopes it will help people feel welcomed and comfortable to seek care.

"I think our patients take great pride and ownership and they like seeing themselves reflected in pieces of the mural," Combs said.

"One of our visions is just creating a sense of belonging through health and wellness that inspires the individuals who walk by here all the time," Karpeh said.

The mural is expected to be completed by the end of September.

