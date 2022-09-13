ELK, Wash. — Two people are in serious condition after a multi-vehicle crash near North Elk Chattaroy Road and East Nelson Road. Arriving deputies learned a red Dodge truck with two occupants and a Kia Niro with one occupant were involved. The two juvenile occupants of the truck sustained severe, possibly life threatening injuries, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. They were transported by LifeFlight to the hospital. The driver of the Kia, a man, received minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

