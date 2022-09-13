Read full article on original website
Keith Mims
1d ago
Why is it a need to mention LBJ name? He's not part of the lawsuit. How about Nerlens Noel sues agent? Stop trying to add people into something they have nothing to do with!
Eric Smith
2d ago
These cry babies are a big part of the reason why the NBA is losing excitement mostly because these so called superstars want 75 million instead of 60! Unfortunately it's all about the money for a lot of these players!!!💯💯💯
Former NBA Star's Wife Reportedly Dead At 50
Late Tuesday night, the sports world learned some devastating news when the wife of a former player passed away. Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas, passed away this week, according to an obituary set up for her. She was 50 years old. "Jennifer's approach to her...
Ja Morant Feels That Some NBA Players Dislike Him For Being Himself: “That’s Why I Bust Their Ass”
Ja Morant is just 23 years old, but he has already established himself as one of the premier guards in the NBA. He won Rookie of the Year in 2020 and followed that up with his first All-Star selection this past season. He also won Most Improved Player last season after averaging 27.4 points per game and led the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the league.
Kobe Bryant’s net worth before tragic death
Prior to his tragic death in 2020, Los Angeles Lakers legend and NBA icon Kobe Bryant amassed an incredible net worth of $600 million, according to Forbes. That’s over half a billion dollars. This does not come as a surprise, considering not only how outstanding he was on the basketball court, but also, how marketable he was as a player.
Jason Kidd Has No Hard Feelings Towards Jalen Brunson After Mavericks' Departure: "I'm Happy He Got Paid"
The Dallas Mavericks took one of the biggest hits of the summer when they lost their second-best player, Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks. The Mavs didn't get anything in return for developing Brunson from a second-round pick into a $100 million player, something analysts consider to be a massive blow to the ream after they made the Western Conference Finals last season.
Video: Kawhi Leonard Spotted With Derrick Rose and Carmelo Anthony
Kawhi, D-Rose, and Melo are each enjoying the offseason
Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."
After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
The Los Angeles Clippers Have Reportedly Signed A New Player
On Thursday, JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors reported that the Los Angeles Clippers have signed Keaton Wallace to an Exhibit 10 contract.
RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook trade to Pistons for Kemba Walker floated by NBA exec
Right now, Russell Westbrook is still a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. This is despite the team’s best effort to try and find a new home for the former league MVP, who for his part, just hasn’t really been a good fit alongside LeBron James and Co. in Hollywood. At this point, the Lakers might find some unlikely help from the Detroit Pistons.
John Stockton's Son Signs With NBA Team
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they had signed four new players, one of whom is David Stockton. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton, who played for the Utah Jazz.
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report. Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together. The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday. Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that...
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss says the rumored midseason tournament would help the NBA season
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is behind the idea of a midseason tournament, which the NBA believes could one day become successful.
LeBron James’ net worth
Since entering the NBA in 2003, Los Angeles Lakers superstar and four-time league MVP LeBron James has built himself an empire of endorsements, sponsorships, big contracts, investments and equity deals. Throughout his lengthy NBA career, James has seen his net worth skyrocket. In the last few years, King James has been one of the world’s highest-paid athletes. In this post, we’re going to look at LeBron James’ net worth in 2022.
Jazz, Lakers Talking Bojan Bogdanovic Trade
This isn’t the first time Bogdanovic has been linked to LA, as the sides have reportedly visited on several occasions. Along with the Lakers, Bogdanovic has drawn interest from the Suns, Mavericks and Knicks, according to multiple reports. Jazz GM Justin Zanik made it fairly clear that veterans such...
Shaquille O’Neal mocks Manu Ginobili for crying during HOF speech: ‘Real players like Spice and myself don’t be crying’
Former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal shared his thoughts on Manu Ginobili’s Hall of Fame speech. The former San Antonio Spurs star was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for his outstanding NBA career, and O’Neal gave him props for the accomplishment. “I’m...
Sun forward Alyssa Thomas marks uncharted territory in Game 3 WNBA Finals win that will make Russell Westbrook proud
Move over, Russell Westbrook, there’s a new triple-double monster in town. Sure, Westbrook is the all-time leader in the NBA with 194 career triple-doubles, but none bigger than the stakes involved in Alyssa Thomas’ immense record-setting performance for the Connecticut Sun in their dominant 105-76 victory against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals with their season on the line.
Cleveland Cavaliers' President Of Basketball Operations Thinks Donovan Mitchell Is One Of The Best Players In The World
The Cleveland Cavaliers went to four straight NBA Finals when LeBron James returned to the team in 2015. He also helped them win the first and only ring in their franchise history in 2016. At the time, the Cavs were the best team in the NBA, but it soon changed...
Daryl Morey reveals real ‘key’ for Sixers in 2022-23 … and it’s not Joel Embiid or James Harden
Daryl Morey knows Joel Embiid and James Harden will be at the core of their title aspirations for the 2022-23 season, but there is one player he believes will be the “key” for them to win it all: Tyrese Maxey. Maxey was thrown into the spotlight as the...
REPORT: Lakers mulling major Russell Westbrook decision after Dennis Schroder signing
The Los Angeles Lakers seem ready to retain Russell Westbrook on the roster despite recently signing Dennis Schroder, but there’s definitely a catch. After the Lakers agreed to bring back Schroder to a one-year, $2.64 million deal, it cast more doubts about Westbrook’s future with the franchise. Besides, they just recently added Patrick Beverley as […] The post REPORT: Lakers mulling major Russell Westbrook decision after Dennis Schroder signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
