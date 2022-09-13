ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Injury Report: Status of Adonai Mitchell Still Up in the Air

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BluCk_0huCWbdb00

Will Georgia have Adonai Mitchell come Saturday when they take on South Carolina?

Head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Tuesday for a second time this week, ahead of Saturday's game on the road against South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are coming off a tough loss to Sam Pittman's Arkansas. While Georgia beat Samford 33-0, making it the ninth shutout of the Kirby Smart era. Despite yet another shutout performance from his defense, the seventh-year head coach voiced his displeasure at the execution of Georgia's offense in the redzone, really the lack thereof.

The Bulldogs' offense left it to kicker Jack Podlesny on multiple occasions in the red area for points via a field goal. Podlesny went 4/5, with the one miss coming on a 50+ yard attempt, following a third and long sack.

Along with the struggles to score touchdowns inside the redzone, the Bulldogs' offense lost one of its top receivers in Adonai Mitchell. The sophomore wide-out left the game after the first offensive snap for Georgia with an injury later confirmed as a high ankle sprain.

Speaking with the media Tuesday evening, Smart said he is "hopeful" Mitchell can play on Saturday after being held out of practice on Monday.

Georgia Football Injury Report

  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Ankle) - Questionable - Suffered an ankle injury against Samford.
  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) Questionable - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least two months due to undergoing surgery. (8/18)
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @Bulld ogsSI.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

College Football Upset Watch for Week 3

Welcome to Week 3 of the college football "Upset Watch" here at Athlon Sports!. We've had at least one team from each of the first two weeks of "upset watch" go down to underdogs. Last week, it was Nebraska losing to Georgia Southern. Who will it be this week?. Let's...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Live updates: coordinator, Spencer Rattler availability

For the first time since South Carolina’s loss to Arkansas, the Gamecocks’ coordinators will speak with the media. Marcus Satterfield and Clayton White will have their weekly press conferences Wednesday beginning at 12:20 p.m. to look back at the 44-30 loss and preview Georgia. Spencer Rattler is also...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Athens, GA
Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Columbia, SC
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Paul
Person
Jack Kirby
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Sam Pittman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury#American Football#College Football#Gamecocks#Bulldogs#Smart
DawgsDaily

LOOK: Georgia Social Media Teases Saturday Jersey Reveal

Quarterback controversy and or discussion. Recruiting wins and losses. Rival fanbases experience anguish and loss. There are plenty of things that will rile up the Georgia fanbase on social media.  Though one of the biggest topics of discussion among Georgia fans, especially 36 hours prior to ...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas drops ANOTHER Top 10 team as Hogs race up polls

Just get out of their way at this point. Arkansas volleyball is on a roll like no other in this, the 2022 season. The Razorbacks, which cracked the Top 25 for the first time in seven years earlier this week, beat their second Top-10 team this year on Thursday. No. 7 Georgia Tech visited Barnhill Arena having lost only two games of their 20 so far this year en route to a 6-0 record. But after falling to sixth-ranked Ohio State on Sunday, 3-1, the Hogs went ahead and handed the Yellow Jackets a second straight loss by the same score, 3-1. Arkansas knocked off then Top-10 team Washington in August, which, combined with Thursday’s victory gives the program their first-ever season with two victories over teams within that Top 10. Knocking off the seventh-ranked Tech team gives Arkansas an upset over the highest ranked opponent the team has had since 2007. The Razorbacks are back at it Friday night against North Carolina State.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy