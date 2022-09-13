ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittery, ME

Q97.9

30 of the Best Mouth-Watering Breakfast Sandwiches in Greater Portland

The breakfast sandwich is the best way to start your day. In researching where the best breakfast sandwiches are in Greater Portland, I found so many places I need to try! Thanks to Reddit fans of breakfast sandwiches, most of the places listed are in Portland. One thing is for sure, I have a lot of catching up to do because nothing beats a good breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect way to get all your favorite things in convenient to-go packaging...bread! Or croissant, bagel, focaccia - so many options. Have you heard of pancake buns? Keep reading. Are you a sausage fan? Bacon? Ham? Or just veggie?
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Are Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Closing in New Hampshire and Maine?

The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run

According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

All Aboard: Polar Express Train Ride in Portland, Maine, Returns This November

Just because the subways aren’t working down in Boston doesn’t mean you can’t have a locomotive adventure right here in New England. This holiday season, Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad and Museum is presenting the 14th annual Polar Express Train Ride, sponsored by Central Maine Power and US Cellular, starting at Portland's Ocean Gateway Marine Terminal and ending – where else – at the North Pole.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated

If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
103.7 WCYY

Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands

It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

Hey Students! Portland’s Public Market House Wants to Feed You

The best part of working in Monument Square here in Portland is the endless options for lunch. This is actually a blessing and a curse because even when I pack my own lunch to act in a budget-friendly manner, I still find myself itching to go into one of the many local eateries within walking distance.
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

WATCH: Spose Learned a Painful Lesson While Performing in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

Any artist that performs on the road will tell you that every tour comes with its ups and downs. Whether those be travel woes, venue issues, or something as simple as not having enough time to soundcheck before their set, making your living on the road can be taxing. Lessons are learned along the way by veteran musicians, and no matter how experienced you think you may be, every concert can be proof that there's still more to learn. One of Maine's most famous musicians, Spose, shared a hard lesson he recently learned in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
HAMPTON, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crash in Westbrook causes Route 25 detour

WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police are advising motorists traveling on Route 25 near the Westbrook and Gorham town line tonight to seek an alternate route, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday. Motorists will be detoured from both directions for a "significant amount of time" due to a serious...
WESTBROOK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Spike in motorcycle deaths reveals common themes

MAINE, Maine — Twenty-eight people have died from a motorcycle crash this year, marking the highest number recorded for the past five years in Maine. Just this morning, Sept. 15, one more rider was fatally injured in a crash in Gorham. In 2021, the total number of motorcycle-related deaths...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Portland, ME
