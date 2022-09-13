Read full article on original website
30 of the Best Mouth-Watering Breakfast Sandwiches in Greater Portland
The breakfast sandwich is the best way to start your day. In researching where the best breakfast sandwiches are in Greater Portland, I found so many places I need to try! Thanks to Reddit fans of breakfast sandwiches, most of the places listed are in Portland. One thing is for sure, I have a lot of catching up to do because nothing beats a good breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect way to get all your favorite things in convenient to-go packaging...bread! Or croissant, bagel, focaccia - so many options. Have you heard of pancake buns? Keep reading. Are you a sausage fan? Bacon? Ham? Or just veggie?
Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
Are Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Closing in New Hampshire and Maine?
The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
Vertical greenhouse to grow 2M pounds of produce in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Nona Yehia is an architect by trade. Like all creatives dream, she’s found her life’s calling. On the heels of the 2008 recession, and with local food and real estate scarce in mountainous Jackson, Wyoming, Yehia gathered a team and put her skills to use.
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run
According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
All Aboard: Polar Express Train Ride in Portland, Maine, Returns This November
Just because the subways aren’t working down in Boston doesn’t mean you can’t have a locomotive adventure right here in New England. This holiday season, Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad and Museum is presenting the 14th annual Polar Express Train Ride, sponsored by Central Maine Power and US Cellular, starting at Portland's Ocean Gateway Marine Terminal and ending – where else – at the North Pole.
Group behind Portland ballot cruise ship question withdraws support
PORTLAND, Maine — For people who work near the Portland waterfront, cruise ships are a big part of the business. But now, a referendum question would limit the number of people who can get off a cruise ship here in Portland. The group that got this question on the...
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
‘Best of’ Winners at the Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, Seafood Festival
The Hampton Beach Seafood Festival was deemed a success, with a couple of surprises thrown in for the three-day event. Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce President John Nyhan told Seacoast Current that an estimated 70,000 people attended the festival on a beautiful late summer weekend. "We had a good crowd...
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands
It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
Old School Bus Transformed By Maine Graffiti Artist Into the 207 Fashion Bus Mobile Thrift Store
Mike Rich is a graffiti artist, but he's not tagging buildings or railroad cars. He's a professional graffiti artist in Maine who is hired to create amazing works of art on buildings, walls and even ugly metal utility boxes. Mike latest project however is a unique one. He has turned...
Hey Students! Portland’s Public Market House Wants to Feed You
The best part of working in Monument Square here in Portland is the endless options for lunch. This is actually a blessing and a curse because even when I pack my own lunch to act in a budget-friendly manner, I still find myself itching to go into one of the many local eateries within walking distance.
WATCH: Spose Learned a Painful Lesson While Performing in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire
Any artist that performs on the road will tell you that every tour comes with its ups and downs. Whether those be travel woes, venue issues, or something as simple as not having enough time to soundcheck before their set, making your living on the road can be taxing. Lessons are learned along the way by veteran musicians, and no matter how experienced you think you may be, every concert can be proof that there's still more to learn. One of Maine's most famous musicians, Spose, shared a hard lesson he recently learned in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
Top Gun Portland: Fighter Jets Make an Appearance at the Jetport
"That's right, Ice. I am dangerous..." It's not every day we get to see some of the military's sophisticated weapons of badassery, especially since Brunswick Naval Air Station has closed. However, every once in a while we get a glimpse or two. Portland played the role of the "danger zone"...
'It's like a walking minefield' Maine woman raising alarm about Alpha-gal syndrome
SHAPLEIGH, Maine — There's another reason to be mindful of ticks when you head outdoors — a bite from the Lone star tick could cause a lifetime allergic reaction to red meat. Called Alpha-gal syndrome — it causes food allergies to red meat such as beef, pork, and other mammal products.
Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this month
We have exciting news for sandwich lovers in New Hampshire. A famous restaurant chain is opening a new location in the state this month and hosting a fundraiser to benefit an organization in the community.
Crash in Westbrook causes Route 25 detour
WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police are advising motorists traveling on Route 25 near the Westbrook and Gorham town line tonight to seek an alternate route, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday. Motorists will be detoured from both directions for a "significant amount of time" due to a serious...
Spike in motorcycle deaths reveals common themes
MAINE, Maine — Twenty-eight people have died from a motorcycle crash this year, marking the highest number recorded for the past five years in Maine. Just this morning, Sept. 15, one more rider was fatally injured in a crash in Gorham. In 2021, the total number of motorcycle-related deaths...
Cruise ship passengers told us how they spent their time (and money) in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — In Portland, a busy cruise ship season is well under way. A new cruise ship will come into portnearly every day through Nov. 1. Meanwhile, local residents prepare to vote on a referendum that would limit the number of cruise ship passengers entering the city to 1,000 people per day.
Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck in Gorham
GORHAM, Maine — A Maine man died Thursday morning after colliding with a truck while riding his motorcycle. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Route 22, in the area of Hodgdon Road, Gorham Police Chief Christopher Sanborn told NEWS CENTER Maine. Sanborn declined to say whether or not...
