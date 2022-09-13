ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Fortune

Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
CNET

Inflation Slows but Remains Sky High, Rising 8.3% Over the Past Year

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation sits at 8.3% year over year. Economists still worry that a recession, or even stagflation, is a risk. Why it matters. High prices mean that gas, food and...
960 The Ref

Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits again last week

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell again last week to a four-month low even as the Federal Reserve continues its aggressive interest rate cuts to bring inflation under control. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending Sept. 10 fell by...
marketplace.org

Early signs indicate weaker than expected U.S. corn crop

Next week, the Agriculture Department will release an update about how much grain farmers produced this summer. American grain has been in high demand this year, especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine cut off a major source of corn and wheat for much of the world. But in recent weeks, we’ve been learning that U.S. grain yields aren’t doing as well as predicted.
