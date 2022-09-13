ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q97.9

mainepublic.org

Fall bird migration and rare bird sightings in Maine

The fall bird migration has begun so it's a great time to get outside and see birds on their way to their wintering areas. We'll talk with bird experts about what to look for -- and hear about recent rare sightings. Panelists:. Doug Hitchcox, staff naturalist, Maine Audubon. Derek Lovitch,...
MAINE STATE
Eater

The Scallop Evangelist of Maine

Togue Brawn sits on cobblestones between two piers, preparing a makeshift picnic on top of a block of granite as dozens of seagulls watch unblinkingly from surrounding rooftops. She unpacks jars of salt and achar and olive oil and, finally, the meal’s centerpiece: a plastic to-go container full of raw scallops, hauled out of the ocean only yesterday.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

A Mountain in Maine is Turning on the Chairlifts in October for the Ultimate Leaf Peeping Experience

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. As the temperatures cool off, people come from far and wide in the fall to check out another one of Maine's natural gifts, the trees. While it may sound mundane and boring to some, others find the bouquet of colors to be worth a day trip. Some people peep the leaves from their car, some go for a hike through the woods. But if you're all about efficiency when doing your leaf peeping, the Camden Snow Bowl may be the best of all worlds this October.
MAINE STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Maine looking for ‘spies’ to help with deer count

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is looking for volunteers across the state to help biologists better understand the deer population. “Deer spies” are wanted to record the location, date and time and number of does, bucks and fawns they see through Sept. 30. Information collected will be...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Maine’s First Ski Resort Restores Its Original Name After 30 Years

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. First it was the 1st ski resort in the entire country, New England's Suicide Six ski resort in Vermont, that just changed its name after 86 years. Now a month after that, here we are in Maine where Shawnee Peak, Maine's first ski resort is no more, at least in name.
MAINE STATE
Ellsworth American

Seafood group ‘red lists’ Maine lobster

PORTLAND – American lobster is now on a “red list” of seafood to be avoided because of the risks lobster fisheries pose to endangered North Atlantic right whales, according to Seafood Watch, a sustainable seafood advocacy group. Members of the Maine lobster industry are “extremely disappointed” with...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Top 10 Most Peculiar Items For Sale on Craigslist in Maine

People often sell things on Craigslist because it's easy and convenient, however, some of these items are so odd that I think maybe instead of being sold, they should store them away in a closet, forever. However, they are for sale and I wanted to show you the most unconventional...
Seacoast Current

Here Are 30 of the Best Places for Breakfast in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I may not be an early riser but I am still a sucker for a good breakfast. I personally enjoy savory options like breakfast sandwiches, bacon, and home fries but I won’t turn down a fresh cinnamon bun. Heck, I wouldn’t turn down a six-day-old cinnamon bun.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine

There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
STONINGTON, ME
Q106.5

Woman Saved After Falling Into the Ocean at Acadia’s Thunder Hole

The crew of a Coast Guard vessel saved a Massachusetts woman who was swept into the sea near Acadia National Park's Thunder Hole. Sean Bonnage of the National Park Service confirmed for us that the 20-year-old woman from Royalston, Massachusetts was sitting on the rocks a few hundred yards south of Thunder Hole on Saturday when she was swept off a ledge and into the water. The woman managed to stay afloat until the United States Coast Guard could arrive at the scene. Rescuers located the victim about 400 yards off-shore and got her into the boat within 30 minutes of the time when she went into the water. The woman was transported to Mount Desert Island Hospital for evaluation.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine animal shelters in high demand as many deal with overcrowding

MAINE, USA — Animal shelters across Maine are facing high demand as many are at capacity. The Bangor and Houlton Humane Societies, both full, have waitlists for people requesting to surrender their animals. "It started with the pandemic, with the beginning of COVID, and has just never sort of...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

What Are The “Drunkest” Cities In Maine And New Hampshire?

Unless a town is either loaded with bars, like Las Vegas, or completely "dry", we can't really logically call one town or city "drunker" than any other. But, let's face it, there are towns and cities in every state whose residents are perceived as being more prone to getting their drink on.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Q97.9

