Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake
GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
mainepublic.org
Fall bird migration and rare bird sightings in Maine
The fall bird migration has begun so it's a great time to get outside and see birds on their way to their wintering areas. We'll talk with bird experts about what to look for -- and hear about recent rare sightings. Panelists:. Doug Hitchcox, staff naturalist, Maine Audubon. Derek Lovitch,...
Eater
The Scallop Evangelist of Maine
Togue Brawn sits on cobblestones between two piers, preparing a makeshift picnic on top of a block of granite as dozens of seagulls watch unblinkingly from surrounding rooftops. She unpacks jars of salt and achar and olive oil and, finally, the meal’s centerpiece: a plastic to-go container full of raw scallops, hauled out of the ocean only yesterday.
A Mountain in Maine is Turning on the Chairlifts in October for the Ultimate Leaf Peeping Experience
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. As the temperatures cool off, people come from far and wide in the fall to check out another one of Maine's natural gifts, the trees. While it may sound mundane and boring to some, others find the bouquet of colors to be worth a day trip. Some people peep the leaves from their car, some go for a hike through the woods. But if you're all about efficiency when doing your leaf peeping, the Camden Snow Bowl may be the best of all worlds this October.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine looking for ‘spies’ to help with deer count
Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is looking for volunteers across the state to help biologists better understand the deer population. “Deer spies” are wanted to record the location, date and time and number of does, bucks and fawns they see through Sept. 30. Information collected will be...
That Wasn’t An Explosion in Western Maine Thursday Night – It Was an Earthquake
Residents of the little town of Greenwood in Western Maine with a population of 830 were startled around 10:30 on September 15 by what many thought was an explosion as they felt a slight shaking sensation. Come to find out, it wasn't anything quite that dangerous. In case you aren't...
Maine’s First Ski Resort Restores Its Original Name After 30 Years
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. First it was the 1st ski resort in the entire country, New England's Suicide Six ski resort in Vermont, that just changed its name after 86 years. Now a month after that, here we are in Maine where Shawnee Peak, Maine's first ski resort is no more, at least in name.
Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
Ellsworth American
Seafood group ‘red lists’ Maine lobster
PORTLAND – American lobster is now on a “red list” of seafood to be avoided because of the risks lobster fisheries pose to endangered North Atlantic right whales, according to Seafood Watch, a sustainable seafood advocacy group. Members of the Maine lobster industry are “extremely disappointed” with...
Top 10 Most Peculiar Items For Sale on Craigslist in Maine
People often sell things on Craigslist because it's easy and convenient, however, some of these items are so odd that I think maybe instead of being sold, they should store them away in a closet, forever. However, they are for sale and I wanted to show you the most unconventional...
Here Are 30 of the Best Places for Breakfast in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I may not be an early riser but I am still a sucker for a good breakfast. I personally enjoy savory options like breakfast sandwiches, bacon, and home fries but I won’t turn down a fresh cinnamon bun. Heck, I wouldn’t turn down a six-day-old cinnamon bun.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Group behind Portland ballot cruise ship question withdraws support
PORTLAND, Maine — For people who work near the Portland waterfront, cruise ships are a big part of the business. But now, a referendum question would limit the number of people who can get off a cruise ship here in Portland. The group that got this question on the...
Acadia Voted 15th Most-popular Destination on America’s Bucket List
Acadia National Park just finished in the 15th spot in a survey about what local natural landmarks Americans would most like to visit. Mainers know how special Acadia is and would probably vote it higher than 15th. But not finishing in the top 15 is a good thing. We’re blessed....
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
Woman Saved After Falling Into the Ocean at Acadia’s Thunder Hole
The crew of a Coast Guard vessel saved a Massachusetts woman who was swept into the sea near Acadia National Park's Thunder Hole. Sean Bonnage of the National Park Service confirmed for us that the 20-year-old woman from Royalston, Massachusetts was sitting on the rocks a few hundred yards south of Thunder Hole on Saturday when she was swept off a ledge and into the water. The woman managed to stay afloat until the United States Coast Guard could arrive at the scene. Rescuers located the victim about 400 yards off-shore and got her into the boat within 30 minutes of the time when she went into the water. The woman was transported to Mount Desert Island Hospital for evaluation.
observer-me.com
Maine hunters go to extreme lengths to stop people from stealing their trail cameras
Hunters of a certain age will remember the “Trail Timer.” The small plastic box contains a battery-operated clock and clips to a string, which is stretched across a game trail and attached to another tree or bush. When placed at the proper height, a deer, bear or other...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Maine animal shelters in high demand as many deal with overcrowding
MAINE, USA — Animal shelters across Maine are facing high demand as many are at capacity. The Bangor and Houlton Humane Societies, both full, have waitlists for people requesting to surrender their animals. "It started with the pandemic, with the beginning of COVID, and has just never sort of...
What Are The “Drunkest” Cities In Maine And New Hampshire?
Unless a town is either loaded with bars, like Las Vegas, or completely "dry", we can't really logically call one town or city "drunker" than any other. But, let's face it, there are towns and cities in every state whose residents are perceived as being more prone to getting their drink on.
NEWS CENTER Maine
'It's like a walking minefield' Maine woman raising alarm about Alpha-gal syndrome
SHAPLEIGH, Maine — There's another reason to be mindful of ticks when you head outdoors — a bite from the Lone star tick could cause a lifetime allergic reaction to red meat. Called Alpha-gal syndrome — it causes food allergies to red meat such as beef, pork, and other mammal products.
Q97.9
Portland, ME
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3