BitGo takes Mike Novogratz to court for scrapping takeover deal
BitGo is seeking about $100 million worth of damages from Mike Novogratz’s crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital for pulling out of a deal to acquire the institutional crypto custody firm. The move comes barely a month after Galaxy Digital terminated its proposal to acquire BitGo for $1.2 billion. The...
Ankr taps ssv.network to improve ETH liquidity staking
Web3 infrastructure provider Ankr has inked a strategic partnership with ssv.network, the open-source and decentralized protocol that simplifies access to staking activities. ssv.network, based on the secret-shared-validator (SSV) research – later dubbed DVT – describes itself as the first protocol to allow users to securely split a validator key between non-trusting nodes or operators.
Euro, Bitcoin Fall as USD Raises on CPI Higher Than Expected
USD has had the worst run in a few days as the markets were waiting for the customer inflation data. On Tuesday, customer prices climbed more than expected, by 8.3% year to year in August; the news triggered a sell-off. EURUSD is down 1%, and BTCUSD lost 4%, as bulls are fighting to defend $21k support.
Huobi signs MoU with City of Busan to foster blockchain growth
Huobi, the world’s sixth-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has inked a memorandum of understanding with the city of Busan in South Korea to promote blockchain use. As part of the agreement, the City of Busan will receive technical assistance and infrastructure support from Huobi for the development of the city’s blockchain ecosystem.
ASTR listed on Binance US as momentum for Web3 grows further
“Since closing our last funding round, led by US investors like Polychain and Coinbase, entering the US market has been a top priority.”. Astar Network, a smart contracts platform for multichain, is the latest blockchain project to have its native token listed on Binance US. The ASTR token, paired against...
