Monroe County, GA

13WMAZ

'Magnet for crime': Macon-Bibb makes play to permanently close M&M Food Mart

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County hopes to get an order to close another convenience store. They call the M&M Food Mart on Montpelier Avenue a "magnet for crime." Wednesday night, someone fired shots into a group of people from a car outside the store. Thursday, the county filed paperwork for a hearing to close the store. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says they've seen almost 900 emergency calls to the store since 2016.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Central Georgia family honors son with memorial ATV ride

CULLODEN, Ga. — It's been 8 years since Bennett and Fran Norris lost their son, Michael Norris in the line of duty. They say they try not to remember the day he passed but remember the good times. "I just remember enjoying hunting and fishing with Michael. And four-wheeling...
CULLODEN, GA
Monroe County, GA
Macon, GA
Forsyth, GA
Monroe County, GA
Milner, GA
Georgia Health
Forsyth, GA
Georgia Government
13WMAZ

Bibb County to demolish Magnolia Court Motel

MACON, Ga. — A Macon motel that was deemed a nuisance earlier this year is set to be demolished Friday morning. The county closed the Magnolia Court Motel back in April. Macon-Bibb County announced the motel on Houston Road will be demolished Friday at 9 a.m. The county says...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

23-year-old Macon man arrested for armed robbery of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree

MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon woman strives to revive historic Pleasant Hill church

MACON, Ga. — A historic church in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood could soon get some much-needed TLC. That's if Tonja Khabir gets her wish. Khabir says she's trying to save the church because over the years, it's already inspired so many people. She hopes her renovation will keep it in tip-top shape for the next generation.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Houston County man brings the laughs to Central Georgia through regular comedy shows

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — What started as a way to bring people laughter around Central Georgia turned into a long running show that's run more than six years in Houston county. Milton Wynn has been putting together comedy shows in Central Georgia for nearly 8 years. While booking a comedian for a private party he got the idea to bring more chuckles to the area.
Nick English
13WMAZ

Texas man finds artist's painting, donates to Tubman Museum in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Will Pugh is a professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Last year, he and his wife were in Atlanta for a wedding. Pugh told 13WMAZ, he likes to visit thrift stores and antique shops while traveling. He stopped at thrift store in Covington and a stack of paintings caught his attention. He says the bright colors and signature was what drew him to a painting by Keith Bankston.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb EMA set to host first emergency fair for friends, families

MACON, Ga. — This Saturday, families can get some advice from specialist on how to prepare for emergencies like natural disasters. The Macon-Bibb County emergency Management Agency will host it's first Emergency Preparedness Fair. EMA says the event is free for friends and families, and it's an opportunity for...
MACON, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia woman picking up lunch at fast food drive-thru gets sandwich, bag of cash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman who went to grab a sandwich at a Jackson County fast food drive-thru ended up with an unexpected side: A stack of cool, hard cash. The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver went to pick up a drive-through sandwich Wednesday. When she got back to work and sat down to enjoy her lunch, she found $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb County files suit and deems store a public nuisance after nearly 900 emergency calls since 2016

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb county filed a suit in Superior Court on Thursday against M&M Grocery in Macon to have it closed permanently for being a public nuisance. The M&M Grocery is located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old man was shot at the store just before 9 p.m. It was also the site of a 2021 homicide when 28-year-old Nadia Andrews was shot and killed in her car.
MACON, GA

