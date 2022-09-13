Read full article on original website
'Safe haven for people that are doing bad stuff': Mayor, nearby businesses glad after Magnolia Court Motel torn down
MACON, Ga. — A longtime eyesore and trouble spot in south Macon was torn down Friday morning. Macon-Bibb County closed Magnolia Court Motel back in April, due to public health and code enforcement issues. Mayor Lester Miller says both sides are being demolished by the owner. "I'm just glad...
Warner Robins family honors son, brother with annual sickle cell awareness walk
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — After a Warner Robins man died from sickle cell, his family wants honor him and educate others about the disease. Lora Cumby learned early on that her youngest son wasn't quite like his brothers. "I sit there and I'd pray with him, cry with him,...
'Magnet for crime': Macon-Bibb makes play to permanently close M&M Food Mart
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County hopes to get an order to close another convenience store. They call the M&M Food Mart on Montpelier Avenue a "magnet for crime." Wednesday night, someone fired shots into a group of people from a car outside the store. Thursday, the county filed paperwork for a hearing to close the store. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says they've seen almost 900 emergency calls to the store since 2016.
Central Georgia family honors son with memorial ATV ride
CULLODEN, Ga. — It's been 8 years since Bennett and Fran Norris lost their son, Michael Norris in the line of duty. They say they try not to remember the day he passed but remember the good times. "I just remember enjoying hunting and fishing with Michael. And four-wheeling...
Bibb County to demolish Magnolia Court Motel
MACON, Ga. — A Macon motel that was deemed a nuisance earlier this year is set to be demolished Friday morning. The county closed the Magnolia Court Motel back in April. Macon-Bibb County announced the motel on Houston Road will be demolished Friday at 9 a.m. The county says...
23-year-old Macon man arrested for armed robbery of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree
MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
Macon woman strives to revive historic Pleasant Hill church
MACON, Ga. — A historic church in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood could soon get some much-needed TLC. That's if Tonja Khabir gets her wish. Khabir says she's trying to save the church because over the years, it's already inspired so many people. She hopes her renovation will keep it in tip-top shape for the next generation.
Houston County man brings the laughs to Central Georgia through regular comedy shows
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — What started as a way to bring people laughter around Central Georgia turned into a long running show that's run more than six years in Houston county. Milton Wynn has been putting together comedy shows in Central Georgia for nearly 8 years. While booking a comedian for a private party he got the idea to bring more chuckles to the area.
'Anything else just helps': Monroe County implements license plate-reading cameras to solve crimes
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies are now able to take photos of your license plate with their new roadside cameras. Monroe joins other Central Georgia counties like Houston, Bibb, and Baldwin in installing those cameras. The goal is to solve burglaries, locate fugitives, and crack other crimes.
Georgia woman finds hundreds of dollars accidently placed in lunch bag, returns to restaurant
JACKSON, Georgia — A woman in Jackson, Georgia, is being praised by local police for her integrity upon discovering something in her fast food bag that most would be tempted to keep for themselves. According to their Facebook post, Joann Oliver discovered $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich after...
Texas man finds artist's painting, donates to Tubman Museum in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Will Pugh is a professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Last year, he and his wife were in Atlanta for a wedding. Pugh told 13WMAZ, he likes to visit thrift stores and antique shops while traveling. He stopped at thrift store in Covington and a stack of paintings caught his attention. He says the bright colors and signature was what drew him to a painting by Keith Bankston.
'Officially Inside Out' art show happening in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Saturday in Warner Robins, a solo art show is happening at the Fine Arts Society that displays the work of artist Ver'neen Hill and featured artist Raina Greene. "Officially Inside Out" is the name of the exhibition, and Several pieces will be displayed, each with...
'It's time': Warner Robins Chief John Wagner explains retirement announcement
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins' police chief says he wasn't forced out of his job. He says it was just time to go. Chief John Wagner announced his retirement Thursday. For many, Warner Robins police chief's retirement announcement came as a surprise, but he says he has been planning to retire for the last 12 months.
Macon-Bibb EMA set to host first emergency fair for friends, families
MACON, Ga. — This Saturday, families can get some advice from specialist on how to prepare for emergencies like natural disasters. The Macon-Bibb County emergency Management Agency will host it's first Emergency Preparedness Fair. EMA says the event is free for friends and families, and it's an opportunity for...
Houston County District Attorney faces challenges of prosecuting gang members
'Prosecutors under my watch will send people to prison'. Houston County is seeing a rise in violent crime, much of it gang-related. That includes some high-profile homicide cases, but prosecuting those crimes can be a whole different ballgame. It's a scene Houston County people see all too often -- memorials...
Family says support goat for son with autism in jeopardy of being taken away by Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga — It’s an autism assistance animal that’s been life-changing for a Newton County family. “He saves me from Autism,” said 6-year-old Kayden Walden. But James and Kimberly Walden told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln that their son’s goat is now in jeopardy of being taken away.
Georgia woman picking up lunch at fast food drive-thru gets sandwich, bag of cash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman who went to grab a sandwich at a Jackson County fast food drive-thru ended up with an unexpected side: A stack of cool, hard cash. The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver went to pick up a drive-through sandwich Wednesday. When she got back to work and sat down to enjoy her lunch, she found $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich.
Businessowners 'optimistically cautious' of city plans for a downtown area in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Businessowners near Commercial Circle have been waiting for a new Warner Robins downtown area for years. Last month, the city announced what they hope will be a breakthrough. Six weeks ago, the City of Warner Robins announced plans to build a downtown area here at...
Parents outraged after DeKalb middle schooler caught handing out gummy bears possibly laced with THC
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Parents at one DeKalb County middle school are stunned after they say a student was passing out gummy bears possibly laced with an illegal drug. Several students ate the gummies, but the school district told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that none of them reported any health issues.
Macon-Bibb County files suit and deems store a public nuisance after nearly 900 emergency calls since 2016
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb county filed a suit in Superior Court on Thursday against M&M Grocery in Macon to have it closed permanently for being a public nuisance. The M&M Grocery is located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old man was shot at the store just before 9 p.m. It was also the site of a 2021 homicide when 28-year-old Nadia Andrews was shot and killed in her car.
