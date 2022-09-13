Read full article on original website
AUSTIN, Texas — As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in South Austin to meet the proud Tejano behind the restaurant's beloved food. "Valentina’s started with the idea of wanting to represent what I felt was true Tejano cooking," owner...
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a long-running street festival to a battle between University of Texas institutions, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a...
It's festival season in Texas. Hit the road for art, music, food, and a super good time. If you have vacation time to cash in before the end of the year and your Instagram could use photos from somewhere other than the beach, you’re in luck because it’s prime time for festivals in Texas. Whether participating in wurst behavior in New Braunfels or purchasing your newest “Fall Y’all” sign in Waco, it’s time for a mini getaway before the holidays. So, pack up, grab a pumpkin spice latte, and head out to these fall road trip-worthy festivals around Texas (and maybe make a stop at one of these pumpkin patches along the way).
AUSTIN, Texas — Jo's Coffee appears to be expanding further into South Austin, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ). The report states that a Texas Department of License and Regulation (TDLR) filing indicates the coffee company will begin renovating a building located at 5532 Menchaca Road starting in October. The renovation is slated to be complete by the end of the year.
AUSTIN, Texas — While some parts of Austin are booming, other parts are being left behind. That’s why the Austin City Council is giving up to $500,000 in an effort to build an affordable grocery store, or stores, in areas of Austin's eastern crescent. Del Valle resident Crystal...
AUSTIN, Texas — Loremise Laiosie is a mother of two. She is originally from Haiti but has lived in Texas for many years. “I am from [Haiti] where all the chaos is, I have been very blessed," she said about moving to Texas. She has called Austin home for...
Boot Barn is scootin' into Round Rock this November with a selection of boots and Western wear. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Boot Barn will bring a new location to the Round Rock La Frontera Village shopping center in early November with a tentative opening set for Nov. 9. The location will occupy two tenant spaces, 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350, and bring a selection of boots and Western wear. www.bootbarn.com.
Alright, alright, alright! Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on September 18th with a charcoal-grilled burger from Austin’s iconic hang-out spot, Top Notch. Featured in Dazed and Confused, this classic eatery brings out your order to your car. Top Notch has been open since 1971, and in addition to the burgers,...
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: This interview has been translated from Spanish. Rogelio De Luna can frequently be seen cruising by in his electric wheelchair in the area of North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, where he works as a candy vendor. But last week, when he was crossing a parking lot, a pickup truck ran over him.
The call came at the exact minute he said it would. “When you’ve been working in the studio for 50 years, you learn that,” the booming voice on the other end of the line said. Lloyd Maines was talking about the value in watching the clock as a music producer.
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Kidney Transplant Center at St. David's North Austin Medical Center and Donate Life America announced the first living kidney donor through the National Donate Life Living Donor Registry. The new program allows any adult registered as a deceased donor through the National Donate...
Rentsch Brewery has a taproom and outpost in Georgetown. (Courtesy Rentsch Brewery) Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown residents live near a variety of breweries, distilleries and wineries that make and sell beers, vodkas, whiskeys and wines. This list is not comprehensive. 1. Barking Armadillo Brewing. Family-friendly, live music, outdoor seating.
After an Austin Reddit post gained some traction, KXAN asked the community to share their favorite H-E-B hidden gems.
AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert issued for a missing 88-year-old Austin woman who officials said has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment is now ended. Frances Charlene Simmons, who has been found and is now safe, was described as follows:. female. 5 feet, 3 inches. 110 lbs. reddish-gray hair.
Founded in 2018, Bastrop Music Festival is a four-day live music festival that includes around 40 shows at venues throughout Bastrop. Shows run simultaneously at the various venues with nighttime shows starting at approximately 6 p.m. and ending at closing time. Daytime activities are free and open to the public and include live music at the box office location and free shows specifically geared toward children. A variety of musical genres are represented in the lineup, offering something for nearly every musical taste. This year, the festival takes over Bastrop Sept. 22-25.
When looking for you the perfect donut, what do you look for? Flavors, price, texture, location, quality, or social media following? Well, we believe that finding the best donut shop is all up to you and what you're willing to do for your tastebuds.
Burgers are one of the simplest forms of food people all over the country and world enjoy; bun, toppings, cheese, burger, sauce, and bun (of course with a side of fries we aren't psychos...).
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is asking for public feedback regarding the project to rebuild and update portions of Interstate 35 through Central Austin. On Aug. 27, the City of Austin partnered with the Downtown Austin Alliance and held a public open house for residents' opinions over the "Our Future 35: Austin's Cap and Stitch Program." They are now offering a virtual survey for those that want to add a comment but were unable to attend in-person.
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating 84 "jugging" incidents from this year. Jugging is when a person withdraws money from a bank or ATM and is followed and then targeted by thieves at a different location. Police have made an arrest in the one of the cases. On...
You may think finding a good place to sit with your friends and have a good-old-fashioned Mexican meal or sharing a plate of tacos with an ice-cold beer is easy to find when you’re in Texas, but we’re here to tell you, it’s not as easy as you may think.
