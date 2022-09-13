Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Texas A&M was dissed and ditched by a 5-star RB recruit after Appalachian State loss
Five-star Louisville commit at running back and Texas native Rueben Owens is one of the most sought after recruits in America. The No. 1 ranked running back in the country had a visit to Texas A&M lined up, and then the Aggies got their butts handed to them on a silver platter by Appalachian State.
Urban Meyer Believes There's 1 Reason For Nebraska's Struggles
Nebraska's once prestigious football program faces a severe inflection point. After following a 3-9 season with a 1-2 start, the school fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday. Mickey Joseph will take over as interim coach this season, but the Huskers have to consider major changes for 2023 and beyond to rediscover their past glory.
Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
Look: Major Program Named Landing Spot For Scott Frost
The Scott Frost coaching era in Nebraska has come to an end. After an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln, Frost was given the boot following the Cornhuskers' upset loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend. So where is the unemployed football coach headed next?. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AthlonSports.com
Here's What Scott Frost Reportedly Told Nebraska When He Got Hired
Scott Frost had a vision for Nebraska football when he was hired back in Dec. of 2017. Unfortunately, that vision never materialized and now Frost finds himself without a job. Frost reportedly wanted to combined the tradition of tough-nosed Nebraska football with Oregon's style of football predicated on finesse and speed. It sounded too good to be true and it ultimately was.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State RB, true freshman walk-on, becomes latest to shed black stripe
Ohio State has a new full-fledged running back, the program announced on Wednesday following practice. This time, it was RB TC Caffey, a true freshman out of Hubbard, Ohio. Caffey was a walk-on addition for the Buckeyes, but he has shed his black stripe to become a full member of the program.
Why legendary Sooners coach Bob Stoops isn't attending Oklahoma-Nebraska
Oklahoma and Nebraska play again Saturday, but longtime Sooners coach Bob Stoops will not be there: He'll be at Youngstown State-Kentucky instead.
RELATED PEOPLE
VFL QB Teases Hosting Tailgate For Tennessee-Florida
No. 15 Tennessee is set to host the No. 18 Florida Gators next Saturday in what will be a sold out Neyland Stadium. The sellout came a full week-and-a-half before the game, giving the indication that the energy will be sky high for the Vols' second Top-20 matchup of the year. To ...
For Oklahoma TE Kaden Helms, Going Back to Nebraska is Almost 'Like a Home Game'
Helms said he patiently waited through the chaos of nine months ago and trusted Joe Castiglione, and after a meeting with Brent Venables, "I was sold."
247Sports
Tennessee football: Bru McCoy triggers media reaction after first two games with Vols
Tennessee football knew it needed additional reliability at the wide receiver spot behind Cedric Tillman this season and USC transfer Bru McCoy has been a pleasant surprise over his first two games. Cleared by the NCAA days before the opener, McCoy has tallied seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, stirring up media reaction across the SEC as one of the league's talented playmakers.
ESPN
NCAA instructs schools to remove transfer portal entries since new windows went into effect
The NCAA has instructed college football programs to remove the names of any student-athletes who entered the transfer portal since the new portal windows went into effect on Aug. 31, the NCAA confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. The schools were also told not to contact any student-athletes who entered the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cornhuskers ex-AD reveals Scott Frost’s bold statement when he was hired
Former Nebraska Cornhuskers football coach Scott Frost was fired early this week after back-to-back losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern. Bill Moos, Nebraska’s former athletic director, hired Frost back in 2017, and he made some revealing comments this week. “Scott said, ‘I want to have the Husker toughness and...
Oklahoma, Texas A&M on upset alert in College Football Week 3
On the eve of College Football Week 3, here’s a look at three teams that should be on upset alert heading into the weekend. It’s getting even harder to categorize what’s an upset in college football. Take Texas A&M football and Miami for instance. The Hurricanes are...
Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko updates recruitment
Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko has been taking his official visits after cutting down his list to nine. Nwoko is down to NC State, Northwestern, Providence, Georgia Tech, Cal, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Maryland, and Miami. “I just recently cut my list down from 30 offers to nine schools,” he...
Tennessee's "Running Through the T" Tradition is One of College Football's Best
I've only been to the great Neyland Stadium once, and it was in 2016 for the Florida-Tennessee game. It was the epitome of college football and, more specifically, SEC football. From the orange-and-white checkered sections of the stadium to hearing "Rocky Top" played by the band some 20,000 times, it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SEC directs Georgia, Tennessee to abandon future non-conference games with Oklahoma amid realignment
SEC officials directed Georgia and Tennessee to abandon their upcoming games with the Oklahoma in non-conference play as the Sooners — along with Texas — prepare to join the SEC no later than 2025, the league announced Wednesday. Georgia is scheduled to play Oklahoma in 2023 and 2031 as part of a non-conference home-and-home series. Tennessee was scheduled to play at Oklahoma in 2020 before the game was canceled due to COVID-19, but the matchup was expected to be played at a later date after the cancelation. A game in Knoxville is scheduled for 2024.
FanSided
283K+
Followers
536K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0