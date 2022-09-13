Social media criticizes Broncos for trying 64-yard field goal

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Broncos lost to the Seattle Seahawks during the team’s season opener on Monday night.

With 55 seconds left in the game, the Broncos were faced with fourth-and-5 at the Seattle 46-yard line.

The Broncos had three timeouts left at that point. But instead of taking a timeout, the clock ticked down to 20 seconds. At that point, coach Nathaniel Hackett called a timeout.

Instead of trying to gain the 5 yards needed for the first down, Brandon McManus came onto the field to attempt a 64-yard field goal with 20 seconds left.

McManus missed the field goal and the Broncos lost 17-16.

“Forty-six-yard line left hash was my line to get to. They got it there. Need to make the kick,” Brandon McManus said .

The decision to kick the field goal instead of trying to gain the 5 yards needed for a first down was widely criticized on social media.

Social media reaction

“Russell Wilson once demanded a trade because his old head coach didn’t trust him enough… The Broncos just gave him 161M guaranteed and didn’t trust him to pick up 5 yards…. Just saying….” Denver radio host Tyler Polumbus tweeted .

“Broncos Def got Geno looking like Mahomes,” former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe shared . “IF* I’m paying 200 plus million for a qb. I’m not trotting my fg kicker out on 4th and 5 to kick a 64yd fg. You pay that type of many money for a qb for these situations 4th and 5 on the road in a hostile environment.”

“Positive: Russell Wilson is the first Denver Broncos QB to throw for 340+ yards since 10/07/2018 Negative: Means absolutely nothing when you don’t give him an opportunity to get you 5 yards, and instead opt for a 64 yard FG attempt,” Twitter user Connor shared .

FOX31’s Alex Rose posted a poll on Twitter asking if Hackett made the right call. Out of 423 votes, 87.9% of respondents said “Let Russ cook.”

“I think Russ and the Broncos are gonna be fine long-term but that’s a horrible first impression from Nathaniel Hackett. Especially on a stage as huge as Monday Night Football,” Twitter user Brando said .

“The time management is awful here. You have all three timeouts and Russell Wilson as your QB. It’s inexcusable that you settle for a 64-yd FG attempt than rather go for it. Broncos deserved to lose this game,” LaDarius said .

“SMH at the Broncos head coach for really putting the game on their kicker and a 64-yard field…when you got Russell Wilson as your QB,” Twitter user Keith shared .

“I still can’t believe the broncos decided to gamble on a 64 yard field go then let their 256m investment take a shot,” Twitter user Zach said .

The Broncos look to bounce back on Sunday against the Houston Texans at 2:25 p.m.

Orange and Blue Report

Whether you want to keep up with scores or stats, or even injuries and standings, FOX31 has you covered with the Orange & Blue Report .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.