kentuckytoday.com
Beshear offers defense on issues looming in reelection bid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear defended his record Thursday on a host of challenges — the pandemic, high consumer prices, crime and drug deaths — that are sure to surface next year when the Democrat seeks a second term. Some topics came up at...
kentuckytoday.com
N. Carolina hospitals offer new Medicaid expansion proposal
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's hospitals and hospital systems on Friday unveiled an offer that could shake up stalled negotiations to pass legislation that would expand Medicaid to cover hundreds of thousands of low-income adults in the state. The North Carolina Healthcare Association said the offer sent to...
kentuckytoday.com
Idaho unemployment bumps up to 2.7%, labor force grows
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percent to 2.7% in August but remained below 3% for the seventh consecutive month, state officials said Friday. The Idaho Department of Labor said that more than 930,000 Idaho workers have jobs while about 26,000 are seeking...
kentuckytoday.com
Editorial Roundup: New England
Hearst Connecticut Media. September 15, 2022. When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York state gun law earlier this year, Connecticut officials were quick to assure state residents of its limited scope. It’s true that Connecticut has some of the tightest gun laws in the nation, but the specifics of the New York law, which had to do with carrying firearms outside the home, were not applicable here.
kentuckytoday.com
Quite a jolt: Kentucky gains fed approval for $70 million EV charging network
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Kentucky has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network as one of 35 states whose plans have been approved by the Federal Highway Administration. He noted the state has already attracted more than...
kentuckytoday.com
5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
kentuckytoday.com
Friends of Life banquet celebrates work of pregnancy resource centers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – More than 100 pastors and pregnancy resource center directors from across the commonwealth gathered at Hillvue Heights Baptist Church to build connections with one another and celebrate pro-life work in Kentucky on Thursday. The evening began with applause for PRC directors and employees in...
