Oregon State

kentuckytoday.com

Beshear offers defense on issues looming in reelection bid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear defended his record Thursday on a host of challenges — the pandemic, high consumer prices, crime and drug deaths — that are sure to surface next year when the Democrat seeks a second term. Some topics came up at...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

N. Carolina hospitals offer new Medicaid expansion proposal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's hospitals and hospital systems on Friday unveiled an offer that could shake up stalled negotiations to pass legislation that would expand Medicaid to cover hundreds of thousands of low-income adults in the state. The North Carolina Healthcare Association said the offer sent to...
HEALTH SERVICES
kentuckytoday.com

Idaho unemployment bumps up to 2.7%, labor force grows

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percent to 2.7% in August but remained below 3% for the seventh consecutive month, state officials said Friday. The Idaho Department of Labor said that more than 930,000 Idaho workers have jobs while about 26,000 are seeking...
IDAHO STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Editorial Roundup: New England

Hearst Connecticut Media. September 15, 2022. When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York state gun law earlier this year, Connecticut officials were quick to assure state residents of its limited scope. It’s true that Connecticut has some of the tightest gun laws in the nation, but the specifics of the New York law, which had to do with carrying firearms outside the home, were not applicable here.
CONNECTICUT STATE
kentuckytoday.com

5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Friends of Life banquet celebrates work of pregnancy resource centers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – More than 100 pastors and pregnancy resource center directors from across the commonwealth gathered at Hillvue Heights Baptist Church to build connections with one another and celebrate pro-life work in Kentucky on Thursday. The evening began with applause for PRC directors and employees in...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

