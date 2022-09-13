Read full article on original website
Why are people moving to a Kansas town of 120?
DAMAR, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s no stoplight, no high rise, not even a Mcdonald’s. However, what the small town of Damar, Kansas, lacks in infrastructure, it makes up for in heart and personality. “It’s wonderful because most of it is the people here. They want to be here. They are not here just because they […]
Thursday rain offers welcome relief to parched western Kansas
Parched western Kansas got welcome relief Thursday evening with many areas receiving their first recorded rainfall in September. Reports from the Hays area varied from just less than an inch to 1.4 inches of soaking rain. The official amount of rain for Hays reported by the K-State Agriculture Research Center...
Barton Co. Commission agrees to vacate phantom roads
Everybody needs some vacation. Or at least a little field trip. Last Wednesday, the Barton County Commission got both on a brief excursion to some fields north of Heizer. The purpose was to view county roads, or the lack thereof, to determine if the roads could be vacated. The commission voted at this Wednesday's meeting to approve that vacation.
Ellis County oilfields targeted by burglars
ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Burglars have been targeting oilfields in Ellis County. The sheriff’s office says tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment has been taken so far. Burglars have targeted rig sites across rural areas of northeast Ellis County, stealing items including three-inch tubing, construction tools, and wiring over the past week. […]
Trooper arrests 2 after 130mph chase on I-70
A Colorado man and a woman were arrested Monday afternoon after leading a trooper on a chase from Hays to Russell with speeds that reached 130 miles per hour. At 3:36 p.m. Monday, a trooper tried to stop a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Anthony B. Casados of Parker, Colo., at mile marker 158 on Interstate 70 at Hays, said Trooper Tod Hileman of the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Semi loses wheels that hit another semi, causing crash in western Kansas
TREGO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A South Dakota man was hospitalized after a crash in Trego County on Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says around 4:49 p.m., a 72-year-old man from Amarillo, Texas, was driving a semi truck east on Interstate 70 when the semi lost a set of rear wheels from […]
Pratt Tribune
Buffalo suspected in owner’s death also injures Kansas deputy
An August 7 incident involving a buffalo, an Ellsworth man and a Kansas sheriff ’s deputy did not end well and circumstances are still under investigation. Scott Schroeder, 56, of Bushton was killed in a probable buffalo attack and an unnamed Ellsworth deputy was injured. The buffalo also died.
kfdi.com
Drivers identified in fatal crash near Medicine Lodge
A chase involving a man in a stolen truck ended with a double fatal crash in Barton County Wednesday morning. The driver of the stolen truck is identified as 39-year-old Johnathan Ahlvers, from Halstead. The second driver who was killed is identified as 70-year-old Terrill Underwood, from Medicine Lodge. The...
Northern Kansas man arrested on moped after two-county police chase
MITCHELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Downs man was arrested on Tuesday after a police chase in two counties. According to a news release by the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Bryan Troxel was arrested after a pursuit in Mitchell and Osborne counties. The sheriff’s office says law enforcement pulled Troxel over for driving a […]
Great Bend Post
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/13)
BOOKED: Kaycie Rodabaugh on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Eric Ramos on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Domynick Clone on Barton County District Court case for Driving Without a License, bond...
