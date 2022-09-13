ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s terrible’: Portland restaurant owner frustrated after burglary

By Liz Burch
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Break-ins and vandalism in Portland have led to frustration among local business owners.

The owner of Thai Square says her restaurant was burglarized Saturday morning, and a police report shows that a sushi place nearby was hit minutes later.

Maddie Khuankhruea told KOIN 6 News that a burglar broke into the store around 5 a.m. Saturday and stole cash in just six minutes.

Report: This is how much you have to earn to afford rent in Portland

“I am a very small business. It hurts us. It feels like it’s not fair when we work so hard for a dollar, and someone smacks the door and got everything in just six minutes. It’s terrible,” she said. “I feel like it could have been worse. Luckily, no one got hurt.”

Khuankhruea believes that a man caught on surveillance video from the incident is the one that burglarized her store. She also thinks the same man broke into Zenbu Sushi moments later.

“Officers responded to Zenbu at 5:22 a.m. and found the front door smashed,” police said. They also said they didn’t find anyone when they responded.

“That one was pretty bad because they smacked the window,” Khuankhruea said.

Comments / 22

Be real
3d ago

If you voted left, you can thank yourself for this lawlessness. If you didn't, I suggest you get out of that hell hole because not sure Portland folks will ever understand that all this is a direct result of their votes and who they vote in. They would rather blame anyone and anything else then where the issue really lays

Reply(2)
20
Bill Walser
3d ago

Get in your car, and drive as fast as you can right on out of here. Don't look back. Oh, don't go North or South, just more of the same. Good Luck.

Reply
13
American Patriot
3d ago

True justice would be that the only ones that suffer from this lawlessness would be those that voted for the incumbents or best case scenario, the incumbents themselves. Wouldn't that serve them right!

Reply
8
 

