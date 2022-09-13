‘It’s terrible’: Portland restaurant owner frustrated after burglary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Break-ins and vandalism in Portland have led to frustration among local business owners.

The owner of Thai Square says her restaurant was burglarized Saturday morning, and a police report shows that a sushi place nearby was hit minutes later.

Maddie Khuankhruea told KOIN 6 News that a burglar broke into the store around 5 a.m. Saturday and stole cash in just six minutes.

“I am a very small business. It hurts us. It feels like it’s not fair when we work so hard for a dollar, and someone smacks the door and got everything in just six minutes. It’s terrible,” she said. “I feel like it could have been worse. Luckily, no one got hurt.”

Khuankhruea believes that a man caught on surveillance video from the incident is the one that burglarized her store. She also thinks the same man broke into Zenbu Sushi moments later.

“Officers responded to Zenbu at 5:22 a.m. and found the front door smashed,” police said. They also said they didn’t find anyone when they responded.

“That one was pretty bad because they smacked the window,” Khuankhruea said.

