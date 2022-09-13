ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito#Cal Fire#Cal
Daily Mail

'Everything is completely engulfed in flames': Terrifying moment two hikers realize they are stranded as the Bolt Creek fire rages around them as the West Coast is scorched by wildfires

Two hikers believed they were going to die after becoming trapped on a mountain as a massive wildfire broke out either side of them. Matt Bishop and Steve Cooper had been trekking up the Baring Mountain, in Washington state, when they first spotted smoke and then the massive blaze from the Bolt Creek fire started raging in front of them.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

California wildfire 'looking a whole heck of a lot better'

Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress Thursday against the week-old blaze that's become the largest in the state so far this year. Conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco were “looking a whole heck of a lot better,” according to fire spokesman Scott McLean. Crews on the ground built up containment lines while water-dropping helicopters knocked down hotspots after the fire roared back to life on Tuesday, burning an unknown number of structures near Foresthill.“It's looking really good on the west end where...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy