natureworldnews.com
Mosquito Fire in California Burns Through Homes and Vehicles; Over 11,000 People Remain Evacuated
A Northern California wildfire by the name of "Mosquito Fire" has burnt homes and vehicles. Over 11,000 people remain evacuated so far when the wildland fire erupted on September 6. Since then, the fire has grown to dozens of thousands of acres in the El Dorado and Placer counties. There...
California's Mosquito Fire prompts more evacuations as it races toward mountain communities, burning homes and cars in its path
The Mosquito Fire burning in Northern California flared up Tuesday afternoon, charging toward a mountain community and torching more homes as it burned dangerously close to a high school.
Oregon wildfire triples its reach in 1 day, burning thousands more acres and forcing evacuations
A southwestern Oregon wildfire burning since mid-August spread rapidly from Friday to Saturday thanks to strong winds, more then tripling its total burned acreage in one day and prompting evacuation orders, fire officials said.
Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire
Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th.
'Everything is completely engulfed in flames': Terrifying moment two hikers realize they are stranded as the Bolt Creek fire rages around them as the West Coast is scorched by wildfires
Two hikers believed they were going to die after becoming trapped on a mountain as a massive wildfire broke out either side of them. Matt Bishop and Steve Cooper had been trekking up the Baring Mountain, in Washington state, when they first spotted smoke and then the massive blaze from the Bolt Creek fire started raging in front of them.
California's Mosquito Fire destroys 46 structures before pushing deeper into forested areas, sending smoke into Nevada
Burning intensely and choking the air with smoke, California's raging Mosquito Fire has destroyed 46 structures and continues its unrelenting spread through dry forests in the Sierra Nevada mountains.
2 dead in Mill Fire as California wildfires grow and evacuations are ordered
Two Northern California wildfires are growing and some residents have been told to leave, officials say.
CBS News
Mosquito Fire: Man stays behind to feed deer and protect home from looters
The Mosquito Fire is still growing, and evacuees are more anxious to return home. A small number of people inside the evacuation zone have refused to follow orders and have stayed.
California wildfire 'looking a whole heck of a lot better'
Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress Thursday against the week-old blaze that's become the largest in the state so far this year. Conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco were “looking a whole heck of a lot better,” according to fire spokesman Scott McLean. Crews on the ground built up containment lines while water-dropping helicopters knocked down hotspots after the fire roared back to life on Tuesday, burning an unknown number of structures near Foresthill.“It's looking really good on the west end where...
The Mosquito Fire forced her out of her home. Days later, another blaze threatened the town where she found shelter
Last week, Janet Stickler was forced to evacuate the trailer she lived in as the Mosquito Fire -- a raging blaze that has become California's biggest this year -- was inching closer to the community of Garden Valley.
