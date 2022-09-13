Read full article on original website
nwpb.org
Grant County Confirms First MPV Case
Grant County identified its first case of MPV, also known as monkeypox, on Tuesday. According to a press release from Grant County Media, the patient is in good health and isolating at home. No one who was exposed is currently being considered a possible positive case. Washington had 506 confirmed...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Pharmacist Who Falsified COVID Shots Fined
An East Wenatchee Pharmacist accused of wasting COVID-19 vaccines and fraudulently documenting he administered them will pay a fine. An enforcement wing of the Washington Department of Health has ordered former Walgreens Pharmacist Geoffrey Reynolds to pay a $1,000 fine and take an ethics class. Reynolds was found to have...
KHQ Right Now
Washington Department of Health partnership bringing COVID-19 vaccine clinics to universities
WASHINGTON - The Care-A-Van program through the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is partnering with the Power of Providers (POP) Initiative to bring COVID-19 vaccine clinics to university campuses throughout the state. The focus of these clinics will be to provide Omicron-targeted booster shots. Both the Pfizer and Moderna...
ifiberone.com
OIC of Washington offering help with heating bills, rent for Grant and Adams County residents
MOSES LAKE - Residents in both Grant and Adams counties can get help this winter with utility bills and rent. Help is offered through the Utility and Rental Assistance Program of OIC of Washington. Winter registration opens on Oct. 1 to assist residents with energy bills or past due rent. Applicants can quality for up to $1,000 in assistance.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office launches internal investigation into employee’s conduct
EPHRATA, Wash. — An investigation has been launched into an employee of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office who had an altercation related to someone else’s allegation of sexual misconduct with a minor. Details coming out of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office are vague early into the investigation,...
Former Moses Lake State Worker Sentenced For Fraud
(Tacoma, WA) -- A former employee of the Washington State Employment Security Department has been sentenced for fraud. Reyes De La Cruz, of Moses Lake, worked processing pandemic-related unemployment claims. He modified claims, so the people would receive large lump sum amounts and then he would collect a portion for himself. He defrauded 360-thousand dollars in unemployment claims and kept 130-thousand dollars for himself. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
ifiberone.com
Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
Air Quality Alert Extended Due to Smoke, Haze–Unhealthy
The National Weather Service (NWS) Tuesday morning issued an air quality alert, by way of the Department of Ecology (DOE). Air quality considered "unhealthy" in 6 area counties. According to the DOE, NWS, and the Benton Clean Air Agency, our air quality is in the "red" zone, which is unhealthy....
ifiberone.com
Grant County Sheriff's Office employee under investigation after alleged altercation
EPHRATA - A Grant County Sheriff's Office employee is being investigated for their potential involvement in an altercation in the 10000 block of Dodson Road Northwest on August 6, 2022. Grant County Sheriff's officials provided very limited information about the circumstances surrounding the employee, but they did confirm that an...
ifiberone.com
Driver hospitalized after colliding with semi-truck on US 97 south of Chelan
CHELAN — An Orondo man was taken to the hospital after he drove into a semi-truck that had stopped to make a turn on Highway 97 south of Chelan. Wyatt J. Dietrich, 22, was driving a 2010 Nissan Frontier pickup truck south on Highway 97, just south of the Beebe Bridge. A semi-truck had stopped to make a left turn into a job site when Dietrich reportedly attempted to pass and hit the driver’s side gas tank of the semi, according to the Washington State Patrol.
kpq.com
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation to Increase Rates Over 50%
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is increasing their water rates after narrowly avoiding disaster this year. The district serves approximately 10,000 acres in East Wenatchee, Brays Landing near Orondo and Howard Flats in Chelan. Water stems from low-lying areas and the Columbia River, with a good portion of this system...
Franklin County deputies rush to serious crashes on Tues. night, Weds. morning
PASCO, Wash. — Franklin County deputies rushed to the scene of two separate crashes on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; one just north of Pasco and the other near Othello. According to back-to-back social media posts from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies rushed to the intersection of Sagehill...
Moses Lake police flush out elusive, wanted felon at public restroom
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — One day after an elusive man wanted for several felony charges escaped their grasp, Moses Lake police officers brought him into custody by surrounding his stall at a transit center bathroom. According to a social media post from the Moses Lake Police Department, officers tried...
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2
DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes when...
ifiberone.com
WSP: Driver in fatal wrong-way crash near Moses Lake tested positive for alcohol, cocaine, opiates
MOSES LAKE — State troopers say a wrong-way driver who collided head-on with a vehicle on I-90 near Moses Lake, killing a 19-year-old woman, had alcohol, cocaine and opiates in his system. Jorge F. Sanchez, 47, was charged Wednesday morning with vehicular homicide in connection to the Aug. 25...
kpq.com
Home Depot Employee Accused of Groping Woman
A Home Depot employee was arrested for allegedly groping a janitorial worker and stealing her phone while working Saturday. 22-year-old suspect Erik Alvarado Reyes has been charged with fourth degree assault with sexual motivation and first degree theft. Around 6:40 a.m. the woman was starting to clean one of the...
ncwlife.com
Employee accused of groping janitorial worker at Home Depot
WENATCHEE — Police say an employee at the Wenatchee Home Depot store cornered a janitorial worker in the store bathroom, groped her, and stole her cellphone. Erik Alvarado Reyes, 22, of East Wenatchee was charged Wednesday with first-degree theft and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. The alleged victim told police Reyes entered the bathroom while she was cleaning it about 6:40 a.m. Saturday, while the bathroom was gated off and closed for cleaning.
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Connell woman who once served as Mesa’s city clerk arrested for theft of city funds
PASCO - The former clerk of a small town in north Franklin County is behind bars this week. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release announcing the arrest Danni Lee Speelman of Connell. Speelman is the former Clerk/Treasurer for the City of Mesa. She was arrested on...
KHQ Right Now
Grant County Sheriff's Office warns people about scammers
GRANT COUNTY WASH. - The Grant County Sheriffs Office (GCSO) is warning people about a new scam going around. GCSO has gotten multiple reports of people getting calls from an imposter claiming to be the sheriff's office, saying a fine has to be paid. The new scam calls are asking for.
KHQ Right Now
Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks
HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
