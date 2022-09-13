ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

Grant County Confirms First MPV Case

Grant County identified its first case of MPV, also known as monkeypox, on Tuesday. According to a press release from Grant County Media, the patient is in good health and isolating at home. No one who was exposed is currently being considered a possible positive case. Washington had 506 confirmed...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
East Wenatchee Pharmacist Who Falsified COVID Shots Fined

An East Wenatchee Pharmacist accused of wasting COVID-19 vaccines and fraudulently documenting he administered them will pay a fine. An enforcement wing of the Washington Department of Health has ordered former Walgreens Pharmacist Geoffrey Reynolds to pay a $1,000 fine and take an ethics class. Reynolds was found to have...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Former Moses Lake State Worker Sentenced For Fraud

(Tacoma, WA) -- A former employee of the Washington State Employment Security Department has been sentenced for fraud. Reyes De La Cruz, of Moses Lake, worked processing pandemic-related unemployment claims. He modified claims, so the people would receive large lump sum amounts and then he would collect a portion for himself. He defrauded 360-thousand dollars in unemployment claims and kept 130-thousand dollars for himself. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Driver hospitalized after colliding with semi-truck on US 97 south of Chelan

CHELAN — An Orondo man was taken to the hospital after he drove into a semi-truck that had stopped to make a turn on Highway 97 south of Chelan. Wyatt J. Dietrich, 22, was driving a 2010 Nissan Frontier pickup truck south on Highway 97, just south of the Beebe Bridge. A semi-truck had stopped to make a left turn into a job site when Dietrich reportedly attempted to pass and hit the driver’s side gas tank of the semi, according to the Washington State Patrol.
CHELAN, WA
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation to Increase Rates Over 50%

The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is increasing their water rates after narrowly avoiding disaster this year. The district serves approximately 10,000 acres in East Wenatchee, Brays Landing near Orondo and Howard Flats in Chelan. Water stems from low-lying areas and the Columbia River, with a good portion of this system...
WENATCHEE, WA
WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2

DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes when...
DAVENPORT, WA
Home Depot Employee Accused of Groping Woman

A Home Depot employee was arrested for allegedly groping a janitorial worker and stealing her phone while working Saturday. 22-year-old suspect Erik Alvarado Reyes has been charged with fourth degree assault with sexual motivation and first degree theft. Around 6:40 a.m. the woman was starting to clean one of the...
WENATCHEE, WA
Employee accused of groping janitorial worker at Home Depot

WENATCHEE — Police say an employee at the Wenatchee Home Depot store cornered a janitorial worker in the store bathroom, groped her, and stole her cellphone. Erik Alvarado Reyes, 22, of East Wenatchee was charged Wednesday with first-degree theft and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. The alleged victim told police Reyes entered the bathroom while she was cleaning it about 6:40 a.m. Saturday, while the bathroom was gated off and closed for cleaning.
WENATCHEE, WA
Grant County Sheriff's Office warns people about scammers

GRANT COUNTY WASH. - The Grant County Sheriffs Office (GCSO) is warning people about a new scam going around. GCSO has gotten multiple reports of people getting calls from an imposter claiming to be the sheriff's office, saying a fine has to be paid. The new scam calls are asking for.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks

HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
GRANT COUNTY, WA

