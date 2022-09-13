Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Atlanta United faces the Philadelphia Union on the heels of shutout win
Philadelphia Union (18-4-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (9-12-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +146, Philadelphia +161, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Orlando City 1-0, Atlanta United hosts the Philadelphia Union. United...
CBS Sports
Royals' Drew Waters: Scratched from lineup
Waters was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against Boston for undisclosed reasons. It's not clear if an injury or illness is the reason for a change of plans, or if the Royals simply elected to go with a different starting nine. Hunter Dozier will enter the lineup in Waters' place, string in left field and pushing Nate Eaton to right.
FOX Sports
Kamara leads CF Montreal against the New England Revolution
CF Montreal (17-9-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (9-11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +125, Montreal +204, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Kei Kamara leads CF Montreal into a matchup with the...
Yardbarker
Union continue Supporters' Shield chase in Atlanta
The Philadelphia Union will look to keep their high-octane offense churning on Saturday afternoon when they visit Atlanta United. The Union (18-4-9, 63 points) have scored a robust 23 goals during their five-match winning streak, including four in a victory over the Five Stripes on Aug. 31. Daniel Gazdag found...
CBS Sports
Willie Snead: Returns to 49ers' practice squad
The 49ers signed Snead to their practice squad Wednesday. Snead originally signed a one-year deal with the 49ers at the beginning of August, but he was released ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. The veteran wideout then returned to the organization via a practice-squad deal a day later but was let go again last week. However, Snead has since returned to San Fransisco's practice squad and will look to carve out a role in an unproven wideout room. Across his seven-year career, Snead has caught 279 passes for 3,431 yards and 16 touchdowns, but he was unproductive last year during stints with Carolina and Las Vegas.
Yardbarker
Nashville Predators Prospects Shine at Rookie Camp
This afternoon 26 Predators prospects took the ice at Centennial Sportsplex for on-ice work on the opening day of the 2022 Rookie Camp. Twenty-three athletes under the direction of Milwaukee Admirals head coach Karl Taylor and his coaching staff worked on skills and drills as they prepare for the NHL Prospect Showcase in Raleigh, NC this weekend.
CBS Sports
Twins' Dylan Bundy: Pulled after four innings
Bundy did not factor in the decision against Kansas City on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out two batters. Bundy gave up a run in the second and another in the fourth, but he finished the latter frame holding a 3-2 lead. Manager Rocco Baldelli opted not to let him go out for the fifth, preventing Bundy from qualifying for the win. The veteran hurler had thrown only 60 pitches at the time of his departure, so Baldelli may have simply been avoiding having Bundy go through the order for the third time. This was Bundy's shortest start since Aug. 6.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Excellent performance in win
Falter (5-3) earned the victory Tuesday in Miami, striking out four in six innings while allowing a run on four hits. Falter allowed a solo homer to Bryan De La Cruz in the fifth inning and scattered three singles the rest of the way as he limited Miami to one run. He's been the winning pitcher in each of his last five starts and has a 2.43 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 22:2 K:BB in 29.2 innings in that span. Tuesday's start was his fourth straight without issuing a walk. With Zack Wheeler (forearm) nearing a return, Falter may only get one more start for the Phillies before moving to a bullpen role.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Kick Off Rookie Tournament Against Vegas on Friday
Sept. 16, 2022 | 4:30 PM AZ Time | Orange Rink, Sharks Ice. The Arizona Coyotes kick off the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament in San Jose against the Vegas Golden Knights today in the first of three weekend games for the club's prospects. The Coyotes will be led throughout the tournament by Tucson Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin, as well as assistant coaches John Slaney and Zack Stortini.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Missing Opportunity by Skipping Prospect Tournaments
Prospect development is crucial for NHL teams to have success. Whether it comes from first-round picks or unsigned junior players, the best way to build a contender is by developing players rather than banking on high-priced free agents. One way teams have found gems lately is through a prospect tournament that starts right before training camp.
NBC Sports
Kuemper represents Caps at NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas
Darcy Kuemper has not played a game for the Capitals yet, but he was tasked with representing the team at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas on Thursday. These events give national media members access to a number of big-name players as players and media alike prepare for the upcoming season.
markerzone.com
ESPN TO BROADCAST SWEDISH HOCKEY LEAGUE GAMES BEGINNING THIS SEASON
The Swedish Hockey League announced on Friday that they've agreed to a partnership with ESPN to broadcast their games worldwide for the 2022-23 season. "To enter a global partnership with ESPN, a marquee sports broadcaster globally, is massively important for the global reach of the league. We are proud to bring fans the best European hockey available." SHL CEO Jenny Silfverstrand said.
NHL・
Watch: Wild D Alex Goligoski uses hockey stick for first pitch at Twins game
The Minnesota Wild open up their 2022-2023 regular season in just less than one month. The Minnesota Twins are currently in a three-team race for the AL Central crown with 20 games remaining in their regular season. The local nine welcomed one of the Wild's standout defenseman to the ballpark...
