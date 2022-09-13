Oratory and New Providence played to a 0-0 draw in New Providence. Kal Mitchell recorded two saves for Oratory (2-2-1). Steven Parker made 12 saves for New Providence (1-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO