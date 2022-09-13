ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office awarded nearly $200k in grant funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 13 local law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $8.2 million to help them prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities. The grants represent the eighth round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program....
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Correctional officer dedicates life to helping inmates succeed

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The job of a correctional officer can be challenging and full of risk, but it can also be rewarding as they help inmates return to society. “I want everyone to be successful. I just want the world to be easier,” said corrections officer Casey Wagoner at Western Regional Jail.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Low-interest SBA loans available to May flooding victims

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Low-interest disaster loans will be made available to eligible businesses and residents affected by May 6 flooding in Huntington and surrounding areas, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced Thursday. In a Sept. 13 request letter to the SBA, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice requested a disaster...
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotopost.com

Lucasville – Southern Ohio Correction Facility Turns 50

SOUTHERN OHIO – A celebration of 50 years of operation occurred today at the Southern Ohio Correctional facility. Current and former employees gathered in Lucasville to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility. The ceremony included the unveiling of a new monument dedicated to past and present employees at the facility.
LUCASVILLE, OH
Metro News

3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate fake prescriptions at local pharmacy

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe is investigating several fake prescriptions that were being filled at Adena Health Center Pharmacy. Reports say investigators met with a pharmacist after the discovery of several fake prescriptions that had been filled for promethazine with codeine. The medication is primarily prescribed to “relieve cough, runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, or other symptoms caused by allergies, or the common cold,” said the Mayo Clinic. The medication with the added codeine has been used as a popular street cocktail, where users reported getting an opiate high from drinking the syrup-like liquid. Hundreds of overdoses have been reported across the nation in recent years related to the combination.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Introducing Scioto Historical 4.0

Local history and touring app, Scioto Historical, has been undergoing massive updates through the unveiling of version 4.0 over a series of strategic release tours that have only just started. Its creator, Dr. Andrew Feight, is proud of its tenure on the local scene, as well as the hundreds of...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Increased crowds at park leading to concerns for neighbors

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An attraction for children in West Huntington has come with some unwelcome issues, according to neighbors. The splash pad at the inclusive playground at St. Cloud Commons has become a popular way for kids to cool off in the summer heat. Unlike the splash pad at...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

LST 325 Naval ship docked in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - If you’re looking for some weekend plans, how about a trip through history? A piece of WWII’s history is docked at the port of Ashland this weekend, and you can go see it. Some Olive Hill Elementary fifth-graders got a special tour. Capt. Bob...
ASHLAND, KY
Government Technology

ISP Announces Fiber Network Plans for Greenup County, Ky.

(TNS) — Greenup became the third local county on Tuesday to announce fiber Internet will be available to businesses and residences. The announcement from Kinetic ( Windstream) means that approximately 7,400 homes and businesses in Russell and surrounding parts of Greenup County will be equipped for high-speed fiber Internet by the end of the year.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
Ledger Independent

Abduction allegations prompt traffic stop

Several subjects claiming to be Romanians were traveling in cars stopped by Maysville and Aberdeen police Tuesday after reports of a possible kidnapping. According to Maysville Police Chief Michael Palmer, MPD received a call from Aberdeen police who had received a tip from Ohio State Highway Patrol of a possible kidnapping in Adams County after someone witnessed a woman allegedly being forced into a car. APD asked MPD to stop cars crossing the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge which fit the desription of vehicles involved in the incident.
MAYSVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Huntington kidnapping abduction case headed to grand jury

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A police detective says a former Ohio schools superintendent charged in West Virginia with luring two children into his vehicle had fantasy stories on his computer involving children. News outlets report that Huntington Police Detective Kevin Miller testified Wednesday during a preliminary hearing for 59-year-old William...
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe seeking arsonist from garage fire

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Chillicothe Fire and Police Departments are looking for an arsonist from a Sunday garage fire. Officers said they were dispatched to a garage fire at the rear of 248 Long Street. “Chillicothe Fire Department is investigating this fire with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Laser treatments with Living Well Aesthetics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fall isn’t just about Halloween and changing leaves, it’s also laser season at Living Well Aesthetics. Dr. Jarod Chapman stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some of the laser treatments offered there. This segment is sponsored content and not a product...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Authorities address concerns of Huntington serial killer

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities addressed the public Monday regarding concerns of a potential serial killer in the Huntington area. The statement, intended to address rumors circulating on social media, was released by the Huntington Police Department Monday evening, and pertains to speculation which has arisen following several homicides in the area since the beginning of 2022.
WSAZ

WWII ship to dock in Port of Ashland

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A piece of history will be in Ashland, Kentucky this weekend. Courtney Hensley stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can tour the LST 325. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
ASHLAND, KY

