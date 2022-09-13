Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office awarded nearly $200k in grant funding
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 13 local law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $8.2 million to help them prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities. The grants represent the eighth round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program....
WSAZ
Correctional officer dedicates life to helping inmates succeed
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The job of a correctional officer can be challenging and full of risk, but it can also be rewarding as they help inmates return to society. “I want everyone to be successful. I just want the world to be easier,” said corrections officer Casey Wagoner at Western Regional Jail.
iheart.com
Solar Farms: Approved in Highland County, Public Hearing in Jackson County
(Columbus) -- The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) approved an application Thursday filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC to construct a solar-powered electric generating facility in Highland County. The 117 megawatt "Dodson Creek Solar" facility will occupy 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships in...
WSAZ
Low-interest SBA loans available to May flooding victims
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Low-interest disaster loans will be made available to eligible businesses and residents affected by May 6 flooding in Huntington and surrounding areas, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced Thursday. In a Sept. 13 request letter to the SBA, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice requested a disaster...
sciotopost.com
Lucasville – Southern Ohio Correction Facility Turns 50
SOUTHERN OHIO – A celebration of 50 years of operation occurred today at the Southern Ohio Correctional facility. Current and former employees gathered in Lucasville to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility. The ceremony included the unveiling of a new monument dedicated to past and present employees at the facility.
Metro News
3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
WSAZ
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate fake prescriptions at local pharmacy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe is investigating several fake prescriptions that were being filled at Adena Health Center Pharmacy. Reports say investigators met with a pharmacist after the discovery of several fake prescriptions that had been filled for promethazine with codeine. The medication is primarily prescribed to “relieve cough, runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, or other symptoms caused by allergies, or the common cold,” said the Mayo Clinic. The medication with the added codeine has been used as a popular street cocktail, where users reported getting an opiate high from drinking the syrup-like liquid. Hundreds of overdoses have been reported across the nation in recent years related to the combination.
Introducing Scioto Historical 4.0
Local history and touring app, Scioto Historical, has been undergoing massive updates through the unveiling of version 4.0 over a series of strategic release tours that have only just started. Its creator, Dr. Andrew Feight, is proud of its tenure on the local scene, as well as the hundreds of...
WSAZ
Increased crowds at park leading to concerns for neighbors
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An attraction for children in West Huntington has come with some unwelcome issues, according to neighbors. The splash pad at the inclusive playground at St. Cloud Commons has become a popular way for kids to cool off in the summer heat. Unlike the splash pad at...
q95fm.net
West Virginia Law Enforcement Arrest a Man from Wayne for Threatening to Kill a Physician
West Virginia State Police say a man from Wayne was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening to kill a physician in Lavalette. 45 year old Steven Asbury of Wayne, faces terroristic threatening charges, officials say. According to investigators, the incident occurred Tuesday at a medical center in Lavalette. The facility was...
WSAZ
LST 325 Naval ship docked in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - If you’re looking for some weekend plans, how about a trip through history? A piece of WWII’s history is docked at the port of Ashland this weekend, and you can go see it. Some Olive Hill Elementary fifth-graders got a special tour. Capt. Bob...
Government Technology
ISP Announces Fiber Network Plans for Greenup County, Ky.
(TNS) — Greenup became the third local county on Tuesday to announce fiber Internet will be available to businesses and residences. The announcement from Kinetic ( Windstream) means that approximately 7,400 homes and businesses in Russell and surrounding parts of Greenup County will be equipped for high-speed fiber Internet by the end of the year.
Ledger Independent
Abduction allegations prompt traffic stop
Several subjects claiming to be Romanians were traveling in cars stopped by Maysville and Aberdeen police Tuesday after reports of a possible kidnapping. According to Maysville Police Chief Michael Palmer, MPD received a call from Aberdeen police who had received a tip from Ohio State Highway Patrol of a possible kidnapping in Adams County after someone witnessed a woman allegedly being forced into a car. APD asked MPD to stop cars crossing the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge which fit the desription of vehicles involved in the incident.
Oak Hill Union Local in Ohio closes school campuses due to ‘social media content’
OAK HILL, OH (WOWK) – Oak Hill Union Local School District says campuses were closed today, Monday, Sept. 12 due to concerning content on social media. District officials say the administrative team learned of social media content last night, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, that led to the decision to close the campuses. Officials say they […]
WSAZ
Huntington kidnapping abduction case headed to grand jury
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A police detective says a former Ohio schools superintendent charged in West Virginia with luring two children into his vehicle had fantasy stories on his computer involving children. News outlets report that Huntington Police Detective Kevin Miller testified Wednesday during a preliminary hearing for 59-year-old William...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe seeking arsonist from garage fire
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Chillicothe Fire and Police Departments are looking for an arsonist from a Sunday garage fire. Officers said they were dispatched to a garage fire at the rear of 248 Long Street. “Chillicothe Fire Department is investigating this fire with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s...
WSAZ
Authorities address concerns of Huntington serial killer
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities addressed the public Monday regarding concerns of a potential serial killer in the Huntington area. The statement, intended to address rumors circulating on social media, was released by the Huntington Police Department Monday evening, and pertains to speculation which has arisen following several homicides in the area since the beginning of 2022.
WSAZ
