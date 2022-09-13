Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Corn maze at Michigan farm takes MSU-UM rivalry to new heights
A farm about an hour northeast of Detroit is taking the rivalry of two of Michigan's most known Big Ten colleges to new heights. On Saturday, Choice Farm Market in Webberville is scheduled to unveil a new corn maze that aerially shows the head of Michigan State University's Spartan mascot, the state of Michigan outline, and the University of Michigan's block "M".
Saginaw county superintendents respond to state-wide third-grade reading levels
SAGINAW, MI—School is back in session and many students are back in classrooms. Many of them, though, may have more of an uphill battle than others according to data released by the State of Michigan. Numbers released by MISchoolData on M-STEP testing showed across Saginaw County, nearly two-thirds of...
Michigan Daily
What’s happening with nurses at Michigan Medicine?
Michigan Medicine has failed to bargain in good faith with its nurses, the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council alleges. With the union and the University of Michigan at a stalemate after six months of negotiations, 6,200 MNA-UMPNC nurses have worked without a contract since the previous one expired June 30. In that time, the union has organized rallies and created a community petition to call attention to its demands for safer working conditions for nurses.
UpNorthLive.com
Northern Michigan group advocates for mental health at 'Walk-a-Mile in My Shoes' rally
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Members of Club Cadillac and Traverse House Clubhouse represented the six counties served by Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority at the 18th annual Walk-a-Mile in My Shoes mental health rally Thursday afternoon at the State Capitol in Lansing. The goal of the rally was to...
UpNorthLive.com
Judge asked to approve fund for U-Michigan doctor's victims
DETROIT (AP) — Attorneys representing sexual-assault victims of a former University of Michigan sports doctor are asking a judge to approve a settlement fund, a key step in a $490 million deal between the school and more than 1,000 people. The settlement between the school and victims of the...
lostinmichigan.net
Michigan’s Deadly Knights Templar Locomotive
If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. This steam locomotive sits in R.A. Greene Park in Jackson. The Grand Trunk Western 5030 was built in 1912 and proudly pulled train cars along Michigan’s railroad tracks for years. On June 5th, 1923 A train was commissioned to take the Knights Templars of Michigan to a Masonic convention in Flint. The 5030 picked up passengers in Grand Rapids, Ionia, and stops along the way. As it was traveling near Durand the gravel roadbed gave way and the train derailed killing the engineer and fireman and three other passengers. 32 other Knight Templars riding the train were injured.
MLive.com
Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint
Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint. Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint. Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint. 4 / 18. Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint. 5 / 18. Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in...
fox2detroit.com
4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals
FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
Michigan companies fined $10M for selling diesel ‘defeat devices’
WATERFORD, MI — Two Oakland County companies have been fined $10 million for selling aftermarket parts designed to bypass automobile emissions controls. Diesel Ops LLC and Orion Diesel LLC, both owned by Nicholas Piccolo of Waterford Township, were fined last month in Detroit federal district court as part of a national U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) crackdown on so-called diesel emissions “defeat devices.”
Grand Blanc Students Busted After Offensive Messages Go Public
Several Grand Blanc students are facing disciplinary action after their offensive private messages became public. According to ABC 12, some members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and some cheerleaders were involved in a string of private Snapchat videos in which they were seen doing Hitler salutes, adding Hitler-type mustaches, and in some cases, exposing themselves.
Flint school board president attempts to throw out two members from heated meeting
FLINT, MI – New Flint Board of Education President Carol McIntosh attempted to have two board trustees removed by police Wednesday night after they appealed one her of rulings. Neither member, Joyce Ellis-McNeal or Laura MacIntyre, were forced to leave the meeting after it came to a vote when...
MLive.com
How to get new Nike Air Zoom Pegasus shoes in MSU, Michigan colors
University of Michigan and Michigan State University fans can represent their favorite teams in a whole new way. Fanatics has released new University of Michigan and Michigan State University Nike Pegasus Shoes. Rock maize and blue Michigan Wolverine Pegasus 39, Pegasus 38, or Pegasus 37 Running Shoes. Or grab a pair of green and white State Spartans Nike Pegasus 39 Running Shoes while supplies last. Save up to 65% off sitewide. The 48-hour only sale ends soon.
Michigan stores among Bed Bath & Beyond list slated to close
(CBS DETROIT) - Home goods retail giant, Bed Bath & Beyond, announced Thursday the locations for the closure of dozens of stores across the nation.Bed Bath & Beyond, based in New Jersey, released a list that includes several stores in Michigan. The list includes stores in Farmington Hills, Northville, and White Lake Township, in addition to stores across the U.S. The closures are part of a larger plan to stabilize the company's bottom line and turn around its declining sales.See the full list here.Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced steps it was taking to keep the struggling business afloat, including layoffs, store closures and a review of the brands on its shelves.
abc12.com
Five people admit to running illegal gambling facility in Clio
CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Five people have pleaded guilty to running an illegal gambling facility in Clio. The Michigan Gaming Control Board says the five suspects from Clio, Owosso and Sterling Heights all took part in operating Motorcity Jackpott’s at 2167 W. Vienna Road in Clio. The suspects are:
Potential changes to Ann Arbor M-14 interchange could include extended ramps, roundabouts
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan Department of Transportation officials are offering the public a first look at potential reconfigurations of an Ann Arbor M-14 interchange marked by a long history of crashes and safety concerns. Concepts for redesigning the M-14/Barton Drive interchange include potentially closing the eastbound Barton Drive on-...
WNEM
Are you a COVID-19 ‘super-dodger’?
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -With some experts saying we are at the tail end of the pandemic, some are wondering whether they are a COVID-19 “super-dodger.”. By this point, many Americans have had the virus at least once but, for some, they’ve never felt any symptoms or tested positive for the virus despite being exposed multiple times.
Worst winters for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City ranked, and why
Our winters here in the Flint, Saginaw and Bay City areas can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the...
WNEM
I-475 Closed: Hazard in the Road
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound I-475 was closed early Thursday morning due to a hazard in the roadway reported by a passerby. The highway is blocked from Exit 8B near Davison Road to Exit 9 at Stewart Avenue. Several departments are at the scene, including Michigan State Police. It is...
nbc25news.com
New affordable housing apartment complex unveiled in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of a new apartment complex in Flint’s Carriage Town Neighborhood. The new Georgia Manor Apartments is a $5.1 million, 26-unit multi-family housing development. Glenn Wilson, President and CEO of Communities First said, “This property...
