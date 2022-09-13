ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Paddlers celebrate the Chain of Lakes Water Trail

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Nearly 200 paddlers are celebrating Northern Michigan's lakes and rivers with a weekend long festival. Friday was the first launch day for the 7th Annual Paddle Antrim Festival. The group is paddling up to 42-miles of the Chain of Lakes Water Trail throughout the weekend.
BELLAIRE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

43rd Annual Michigan Firemen's Memorial Festival

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A weekend event to remember first responders who have lost their lives is set to begin Friday in Roscommon County. The 43rd Annual Michigan Firemen's Memorial Festival will take place September 16 - 18. The events take place at the Roscommon Fire Training Grounds, which...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Amazing Northern Lights photo was bucket-list chance for Michigan photographer

EMPIRE, MI - Sometimes when you’re a photographer, the chance to capture a bucket-list Northern Lights photo pops up unexpectedly during an already-packed schedule. Tyler Leipprandt, founder of Michigan Sky Media, felt this skywatching pull earlier this month. He’d just come home from a trip out West and had a day or two of downtime before his planned trip to St. Ignace to take pictures of the Labor Day Bridge Walk.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Mobile classroom paves the way for single moms

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A non-profit that helps single moms become more independent is expanding to include more families across northern Michigan. Single MOMM started in 2008 in Traverse City with the plan of moms mentoring other moms through different struggles. The group is now going on the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Campground asks public to check out improvements for feedback

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Antrim County campground is asking people to visit its park Friday to see what proposed improvements and park designs look like. Barnes Park is looking to add 28 campsites, improve some of the existing infrastructures and add accessible lake access. Along with the improvements...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Kirtland Community College hosts Meet the Candidates night

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Kirtland Community College is hosting a Meet the Candidates night Wednesday at 7 p.m. The college has invited candidates from several US And State Districts. The college says it’s a chance for people to ask questions and get to know their politicians. There's still...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Book festival helps support school literary programs

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Harbor Springs' Festival of the Book is returning next weekend and will put free books in the hands of schools students. Books range in genres from poetry to cooking and fiction. Over 2,000 books are packed and ready to be sent to schools. Featured authors...
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Great Lakes Strongest Man returning to Turtle Creek Stadium

TRAVERSE CITY -- Some of the strongest men and women in the United States will be in northern Michigan on Saturday for a big competition. The Great Lakes Strongest Man will be returning to Turtle Creek Stadium for a second straight fall and this time it will include a few certified World competitions as well.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Empire Hill Climb to return to Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The hills by the Lake Michigan shoreline may be the enemy of joggers, but for race car drivers, it's the perfect setting. On Saturday, people are invited to view the Empire Hill Climb, which is a short, but challenging, race up the windy Wilco Road.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
thefulcrum.us

How vote count mistakes by two rural counties fed Trump’s big lie

Rosenfeld is the editor of Voting Booth, a project of the Independent Media Institute. Since 2020’s presidential election, two rural counties in Michigan and Colorado that initially reported incorrect results have had outsized roles in spreading Donald Trump’s big lie that his second term was stolen by Democrats colluding with one of the country’s biggest computerized voting systems makers.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Superintendent for Kingsley Area Schools Resigns After 12 Years

New leadership is coming to the Kingsley Area Schools after the resignation of their superintendent. On Monday, during the Kingsley School Board meeting, the school board accepted the resignation of Dr. Keith Smith. The school board says they appreciate Smiths’ leadership over the past 12 years navigating the district through...
KINGSLEY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan

Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
MICHIGAN STATE

