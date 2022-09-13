Read full article on original website
Northern Michigan group advocates for mental health at 'Walk-a-Mile in My Shoes' rally
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Members of Club Cadillac and Traverse House Clubhouse represented the six counties served by Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority at the 18th annual Walk-a-Mile in My Shoes mental health rally Thursday afternoon at the State Capitol in Lansing. The goal of the rally was to...
Paddlers celebrate the Chain of Lakes Water Trail
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Nearly 200 paddlers are celebrating Northern Michigan's lakes and rivers with a weekend long festival. Friday was the first launch day for the 7th Annual Paddle Antrim Festival. The group is paddling up to 42-miles of the Chain of Lakes Water Trail throughout the weekend.
43rd Annual Michigan Firemen's Memorial Festival
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A weekend event to remember first responders who have lost their lives is set to begin Friday in Roscommon County. The 43rd Annual Michigan Firemen's Memorial Festival will take place September 16 - 18. The events take place at the Roscommon Fire Training Grounds, which...
Amazing Northern Lights photo was bucket-list chance for Michigan photographer
EMPIRE, MI - Sometimes when you’re a photographer, the chance to capture a bucket-list Northern Lights photo pops up unexpectedly during an already-packed schedule. Tyler Leipprandt, founder of Michigan Sky Media, felt this skywatching pull earlier this month. He’d just come home from a trip out West and had a day or two of downtime before his planned trip to St. Ignace to take pictures of the Labor Day Bridge Walk.
Mobile classroom paves the way for single moms
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A non-profit that helps single moms become more independent is expanding to include more families across northern Michigan. Single MOMM started in 2008 in Traverse City with the plan of moms mentoring other moms through different struggles. The group is now going on the...
Cash in on Kindness makes donation aiming to support Native American communities
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A group from Grand Traverse County is helping fund a 13,000-mile walk in an effort to help stop drug abuse and domestic violence in Native American communities. As a part of the initiative, Turtle Creek Casinos donated $5,000 on Tuesday to the non-profit behind...
Northern Michigan beach town’s riverwalk to get nearly $1M facelift
MANISTEE, MI – Rain gardens, cultural displays and universal access are just a few of the upgrades in store for the Manistee Riverwalk with the help of an $850,000 federal grant. The city of Manistee was awarded the grant through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The...
Campground asks public to check out improvements for feedback
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Antrim County campground is asking people to visit its park Friday to see what proposed improvements and park designs look like. Barnes Park is looking to add 28 campsites, improve some of the existing infrastructures and add accessible lake access. Along with the improvements...
Kirtland Community College hosts Meet the Candidates night
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Kirtland Community College is hosting a Meet the Candidates night Wednesday at 7 p.m. The college has invited candidates from several US And State Districts. The college says it’s a chance for people to ask questions and get to know their politicians. There's still...
Severe vomiting, diarrhea outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs linked to multiple GI diseases
A deadly outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs last month may largely be the work of parvovirus, but other severe cases are showing up positive for common diseases, veterinarians say.
Book festival helps support school literary programs
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Harbor Springs' Festival of the Book is returning next weekend and will put free books in the hands of schools students. Books range in genres from poetry to cooking and fiction. Over 2,000 books are packed and ready to be sent to schools. Featured authors...
Great Lakes Strongest Man returning to Turtle Creek Stadium
TRAVERSE CITY -- Some of the strongest men and women in the United States will be in northern Michigan on Saturday for a big competition. The Great Lakes Strongest Man will be returning to Turtle Creek Stadium for a second straight fall and this time it will include a few certified World competitions as well.
Empire Hill Climb to return to Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The hills by the Lake Michigan shoreline may be the enemy of joggers, but for race car drivers, it's the perfect setting. On Saturday, people are invited to view the Empire Hill Climb, which is a short, but challenging, race up the windy Wilco Road.
MSP thanks public for helping track down duo that allegedly stole recruiting tent
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police are saying thank you to the community for helping track down the suspects who allegedly stole the MSP recruiting tent from its location at the National Cherry Festival back in July. The two have been identified as 29- year-old Brittany Frick...
thefulcrum.us
How vote count mistakes by two rural counties fed Trump’s big lie
Rosenfeld is the editor of Voting Booth, a project of the Independent Media Institute. Since 2020’s presidential election, two rural counties in Michigan and Colorado that initially reported incorrect results have had outsized roles in spreading Donald Trump’s big lie that his second term was stolen by Democrats colluding with one of the country’s biggest computerized voting systems makers.
Superintendent for Kingsley Area Schools Resigns After 12 Years
New leadership is coming to the Kingsley Area Schools after the resignation of their superintendent. On Monday, during the Kingsley School Board meeting, the school board accepted the resignation of Dr. Keith Smith. The school board says they appreciate Smiths’ leadership over the past 12 years navigating the district through...
Lake Michigan beachfront Hampton Inn on track for spring 2023 opening
MANISTEE, MI – A hotel rising on the Lake Michigan beachfront in Manistee is expected to be ready for guests by summer 2023. Everything is on track for a Memorial Day weekend opening, said Peter Beukema, CEO of 6PM Hospitality, which will manage the hotel. The upcoming five-story, 102-room...
recordpatriot.com
Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan
Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
Missing man, 77, with diabetes, dementia found lying in Northern Michigan forest
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – A 77-year-old man who went missing on his way to a campground in Northern Michigan was found in a forest about 1,100 feet from his vehicle early Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Cheboygan County, authorities said. Robert Ricksgers, 77, left Gaylord around 5 p.m. Monday to...
2 Children Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kalkaska Township (Kalkaska Township, MI)
According to the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Kalkaska Township on Wednesday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
