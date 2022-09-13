Read full article on original website
BitGo sues Novogratz’s Galaxy for $100M after merger deal turns sour
In a case that echoes Twitter’s action against Elon Musk, digital asset wallet BitGo is suing Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSE: GLXY) after Galaxy pulled out of a U.S.$1.2 billion acquisition deal. BitGo is seeking $100 million in damages after filing suit in Delaware’s Chancery Court earlier this week.
BSV now listed on Switchere digital currency exchange
Exchanges have become the lifeblood of the digital currency sector, making access to Bitcoin easy and seamless for millions worldwide. For BSV, the listings keep coming, with the latest being on digital currency exchange Switchere. Based in Estonia, Switchere is a regulated and legally-compliant online exchange that offers a wide...
Post-Merge, Gary Gensler again hints that ETH is a security
United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler has once again hinted that Ether is likely a security under U.S. law. His comments immediately came after Ethereum completed “The Merge,” its shift to a proof-of-stake (PoS) transaction processing algorithm. Ether (ETH) is the native digital asset...
South Korea's Busan aims to revive its ailing blockchain ecosystem under a new partnership with Huobi, who is setting its sights on cementing its name as a prominent digital asset exchange in the country. Business 3 hours ago. The Treasury claimed that the group has been targeting American institutions since...
Binance finds a back door into the Philippines market
Barely a month since the Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) warned investors against trading on the unlicensed Binance, the exchange has now revealed that it has found a backdoor into the Philippines. According to one executive, Binance is in advanced talks to acquire a licensed local company, giving it access to one of the fastest-growing Bitcoin markets.
JPMorgan on the hunt for a Web3 expert as it eyes expansion into digital markets
United States investment bank JPMorgan has announced that it is looking for a business development manager as it eyes a major incursion into the digital space. The bank’s job advertisement notes that the new hire will join the Technology, Media, and Telecom West Coast Team with a focus on companies in North America.
Abra seeks to become first digital asset banking institution in the United States
Abra, a firm providing digital asset services to users, has signaled an intent to transform into a fully regulated financial institution in the United States sometime in 2023. The move was announced earlier this week at SALT New York 2023 and will be a state-chartered institution serving U.S.-based clients. Abra,...
Ethereum finally does ‘The Merge,’ staking its future on new algorithm
They finally did it—Ethereum has switched its entire main network over to proof-of-stake (PoS) in an event called “The Merge.” The event, anticipated (and often delayed) for years now, was billed as the largest and most complicated open-source software transition in history. The live network, with a US$192 billion market cap and a claimed 90%+ share of the most valuable projects in the blockchain world worth over $60 billion, faces an uncertain future after it switched over to a new processing algorithm and economic incentive model today.
Argentina’s tax watchdog busts illegal digital asset mining operations
Argentina’s Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) has been on a raiding spree in the last few weeks, with illegal virtual currency miners being the main targets. The tax watchdog stated that since the crackdown began, three illegal mining operations have been uncovered in different provinces. Divulging details of...
Uruguay mulls bill giving central bank control over digital asset service providers
A bill has been sent to Uruguay’s legislature seeking a complete overhaul of firms’ activities in the virtual assets industry. Local publication El Observador wrote that the main object of the proposed legislation is to confer legal powers on the Central Bank of Uruguay (BCU) to exercise control over such companies.
US Treasury issues sanctions against 10 malware-linked Iranians, targets BTC addresses
The U.S. Treasury has announced new sanctions against 10 individuals and two entities linked to some of the most lethal malware attacks of the past three years. The new sanctions included targeting BTC addresses that the cybercriminals have been using to collect the ransom and launder proceeds. In its announcement,...
Granath v Wright Day 5: Witness confirms Dr. Wright pitched Bitcoin to BDO pre-2008
The first week of Granath v Wright concluded Friday, with the court hearing of yet more testimony from former business associates of Dr. Wright—all of whom said Wright had spoken to them about Bitcoin before its publication (though not always in those precise terms) and that they were not surprised when Dr. Wright was revealed as Satoshi Nakamoto in 2015.
CoinGeek Livestream Special Coverage recaps Day 3 of Granath v Wright trial in Norway
Welcome to CoinGeek’s Kurt Wuckert Jr.’s coverage of Day 3 of the Granath v Wright trial. Wuckert is giving daily recaps on what’s happening inside the court, and this livestream covers today’s proceedings in which both Magnus Granath and Dr. Craig Wright took the stand. Enjoy it via the video link or read a written summary below.
Live updates: China to attend queen's funeral despite worry
BEIJING — China announced Saturday that Vice President Wang Qishan would attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as the special representative of President Xi Jinping. A group of British legislators sanctioned by China have expressed concern that the Chinese government has been invited to the funeral. One told the BBC the invitation should be rescinded because of human rights abuses in the treatment of the Uyghur ethnic group in China’s far-western region of Xinjiang. Wang, who is close to Xi, was a member of the ruling Communist Party’s all-powerful, seven-member Politburo Standing Committee from 2012 to 2017. During those years, he led a crackdown on corruption that has been one of Xi’s signature initiatives as China’s leader. Wang was named to the largely ceremonial post of vice president in 2018 and often attends events on Xi’s behalf.
Japan utilizes NFTs to reward local authorities for exemplary service
Seven Japanese mayors were given awards for their stellar achievements since assuming office. The awards took the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and were issued primarily to government officials for their role in promoting the digital economies of their cities. The NFTs were Ethereum-based Proof of Attendance Protocol (POAP) NFTs...
Another Bitcoin computer in landfill—and other Craig Wright stories
The Granath v Wright trial ended for the weekend with a grueling session from the consultants KPMG about their forensic analysis of a pile of documents and emails for Magnus Granath’s side. It was endless talk of source code, metadata, and even more arcane matters. The judge spoke for...
Is Silicon Valley’s golden era coming to an end?
Huge layoffs at Snapchat, dramatic valuation drops at Meta and Apple, and hiring freezes at other Big Tech firms have given new fuel to an increasingly common question: Is Silicon Valley’s golden era coming to an end?. The answer is complicated, experts say. The tech industry has been on...
Indian Institutes of Technology to offer programs on NFTs, Web3 technologies
The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), in collaboration with e-learning platform TimesPro, has announced the creation of educational programs centered around Web 3 technologies. The first-of-its-kind collaboration will see thousands of Indians learn the rudiments of distributed ledger technology (DLT), Non-Fungible Tokens, metaverse, and digital assets. According to information gathered...
Latif Ladid: IPv6 is restoring the Internet’s end-to-end model
Latif Ladid is on a mission to foster the evolution of the Internet from IPv4 into IPv6, and as he told CoinGeek Backstage on the sidelines of the Global IoT Summit in Dublin, IPv6 will finally restore the Internet’s secure end-to-end model. Ladid was a keynote speaker at the...
US: One-half of couple accused of money laundering seeks court’s permission to access digital asset wallets
After months of standing trial on money laundering charges with her husband, Heather Morgan has asked the court to grant her access to her digital wallets containing virtual assets. Morgan said the purpose of her request is to calculate her tax liabilities, including that of her spouse. The couple is...
